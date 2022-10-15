ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, KY

RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire

An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
I-24 eastbound reopened at 29mm in Marshall Co. after crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 returned to normal flow on Monday afternoon, October 17 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Marshall County dispatch reported this was near the 29 mile marker. KYTC said a dump truck traveling in the driving lane...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Marion, IL man faces drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County, KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marion, Illinois man faces drug charges in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop. Jamey A. Carson 43, of Marion, Ill. faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plate and fleeing or evading police.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
Traffic on I-24 returned to normal flow following dump truck accident

PADUCAH — A dump truck blew a hydraulic line on eastbound I-24, causing fluid to spray on the roadway, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation cabinet. One of the eastbound lanes of I-24 will be closed while crews work to clean up the fluid, near the 29 mile marker between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and the Tennessee River Bridge.
CALVERT CITY, KY
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State

A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
Wake Up Weather: 10/18/2022

PADUCAH — Breezy with highs in the low 50s and an elevated fire risk this afternoon. Expect freezing temps in the upper 20s tomorrow morning.
PADUCAH, KY
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
GREENVILLE, KY
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
MAYFIELD, KY
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle

A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
KEVIL, KY
Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily

PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
PADUCAH, KY
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes

Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
Eight fire departments battle 50 acre fire southwest of Mt. Vernon

Eight fire departments battled a fire that burned about 50 acres of soybean field stubble in a field fire in the 9000 block of East Bakerville Road southwest of Mt. Vernon Friday afternoon. Jefferson County Fire Protection District officials say the fire started as a controlled burn of tree stumps...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe

JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
HENDERSON, KY

