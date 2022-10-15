Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Marion, Kentucky, water system shut down due to 'extremely large water leak'
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky, says the city's maintenance department had to shut the water system down to repair "an extremely large water leak in the city's distribution system." In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the city says the maintenance department shut the water system down...
wkdzradio.com
RV Severely Damaged In Hopkinsville Fire
An RV on Winona Court in Hopkinsville was destroyed in a fire Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville firefighters say smoke and Flames were coming from an RV parked in front of a home on Winona Court when they arrived just after 3 p.m. No one was injured in the fire.
KFVS12
I-24 eastbound reopened at 29mm in Marshall Co. after crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 24 returned to normal flow on Monday afternoon, October 17 after a crash. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the Marshall County dispatch reported this was near the 29 mile marker. KYTC said a dump truck traveling in the driving lane...
kbsi23.com
Marion, IL man faces drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County, KY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marion, Illinois man faces drug charges in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop. Jamey A. Carson 43, of Marion, Ill. faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plate and fleeing or evading police.
Kentucky County Repeatedly Deals With Trucks Stuck Under Low-Clearance Railroad Bridge
You're driving on U.S. 431 and you're approaching Central City, Kentucky. There are signs that warn drivers of a bridge with low clearance. There are also lights. And still, road crews are repeatedly called into action to free high profile trucks that get stuck as they attempt to pass under it. It's happened before, and it happened again on Wednesday.
wpsdlocal6.com
Traffic on I-24 returned to normal flow following dump truck accident
PADUCAH — A dump truck blew a hydraulic line on eastbound I-24, causing fluid to spray on the roadway, according to a release from the Kentucky Transportation cabinet. One of the eastbound lanes of I-24 will be closed while crews work to clean up the fluid, near the 29 mile marker between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 and the Tennessee River Bridge.
wpsdlocal6.com
Documentary highlighting Cherokee State Park — the only state park open to Black Kentuckians during segregation — to premiere at Murray State
A historical park in Marshall County, Kentucky, that provided the Black community with a place to enjoy Kentucky Lake during the oppressive era of segregation is the subject of a documentary that will premiere at Murray State University on Oct. 27. Local 6 anchor Todd Faulkner delved into the history...
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wake Up Weather: 10/18/2022
PADUCAH — Breezy with highs in the low 50s and an elevated fire risk this afternoon. Expect freezing temps in the upper 20s tomorrow morning.
14news.com
Greenville Fire Department investigating house fire on Cherry St.
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department is investigating a fire they say happened late Saturday night. Fire officials say that happened just before midnight at the intersection of Wilson Street and Cherry Street. According to a social media post, a passerby noticed smoke coming from the roof of the...
KFVS12
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
westkentuckystar.com
Wanted Kevil man found while checking suspicious vehicle
A wanted Kevil man was arrested arrested after he was found in a suspicious vehicle in McCracken County. McCracken deputies at 12:15 am Tuesday checked a suspicious vehicle on Old Mayfield Road in the Freemont area, occupied by 26-year-old Dakota A. Miller of Kevil. It was confirmed that Miller was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Another Paducah Greenway Trail segment set to close temporarily
PADUCAH — A section of the Paducah Greenway Trail will close temporarily starting Tuesday, the city says. The closure will allow a contractor for the Paducah-McCracken County Joint Sewer Agency to take geotechnical borings from the floodwall levee between Northview Street and Burnett Street. The trail will be closed...
Low Mississippi River levels has many walking to the Tower Rock
A lot of people took advantage of the low river levels this weekend to walk to Tower Rock. The river is expected to drop even lower over the next few weeks.
radionwtn.com
Graves County Field Fire Spreading Toward Homes
Troopers with Kentucky State Police in Mayfield, are working with Graves County Sheriff’s Department deputies to notify residents in the area of KY-408 West and Meridian Road in Graves County of a field fire that is spreading towards homes. Just before 2:00pm CT, KSP Post 1 was notified of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Eight fire departments battle 50 acre fire southwest of Mt. Vernon
Eight fire departments battled a fire that burned about 50 acres of soybean field stubble in a field fire in the 9000 block of East Bakerville Road southwest of Mt. Vernon Friday afternoon. Jefferson County Fire Protection District officials say the fire started as a controlled burn of tree stumps...
wpsdlocal6.com
Teen charged with terroristic threatening in McCracken County for alleged school threat
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Alternative School student was arrested Monday after the sheriff's office says he was accused of threatening to bring a gun to school. A school resource officer notified the McCracken County Sheriff's Office about the alleged threat on Monday. The sheriff's office says...
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
VIDEO: ‘Rare’ October snowfall seen in Kentucky
A cold snap brought an early snowfall to parts of Kentucky. Twitter video provided via Storyful shows "a good snow shower" coming down Tuesday morning in southeast Lexington, Kentucky, and more flurries were spotted Tuesday by sky-watchers in Gray.
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
