The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2021-22 NBA Championship on Tuesday’s opening night getting their rings and hanging the championship banner. Some four months after Stephen Curry captured his fourth career NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, the team helped to tip off the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. But before the ball went in the air, there was business to take care of — namely Golden State getting their rings and hanging the banner to celebrate their title win.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO