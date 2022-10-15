MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There's not much Sam Rizzo loves more than golf...just ask his wife. "There would be days when she says you need to go out and play golf and change your attitude," the 74-year-old said. "I asked her, I said, 'well what do you mean by that?' She says, 'well you need to change your attitude, because when you play golf it doesn't matter how well you play, you always come back happy.'"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO