Surfside Beach parking committee discusses proposal to increase town’s hourly rate
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the town of Surfside Beach’s parking committee disagreed Monday with a suggestion to raise the town’s hourly parking rates by as much as $150%. Committee members discussed the recommendation by Pivot Parking to raise the rate from $2 to between $3 and $5. News13 reached out to Pivot […]
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
wpde.com
Family, friends & community gather for final goodbye to slain Atlantic Beach councilman
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Family, friends and the community gathered to give a final farewell to Atlantic Beach councilman James Dewitt, his wife Gloria, and Natasha Stevens. The three were all shot and killed last week. The Dewitts were found dead in a home in Richland County, and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
LLR: Stop work order on entire Surfside Pier. Contractor disputes claim
A 1 p.m. meeting was cancelled today by the Town of Surfside Beach. A stop work order was issued for the entire $18 million Surfside Beach pier project. Initially the stop work order was issued for only the 3 metal buildings at the entrance of the Pier. The CBO found on Friday, October 7th, that Consensus Construction did not have the appropriate permit for metal building construction.
wpde.com
Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
charlestondaily.net
REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
South Carolina man charged with murder after person found dead in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been charged with murder after a person was found dead Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to police. Christopher Perry, Sr., 40, of Blythewood, was charged with murder, police said. Police were called at about 1:45 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Highway 501 […]
wpde.com
$3k reward on offer for information on person who shot dog on Wadmalaw Island
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A German Shepherd named "Timbo" is recovering after being shot in the shoulder on Wadmalaw Island, according to the Charleston Animal Society. Passersby found the injured dog on Etheridge Road on Monday and brought him to the animal society for treatment. Veterinarians found apparent...
wpde.com
Pizza restaurant in Calabash catches fire early Sunday morning
CALABASH, N.C. (WPDE) — A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning. Crews with Calabash said they used their new aerial truck for the first time on the fire at Tony's Homemade Pizza when conditions became too unstable for firefighters who were making an interior attack. The...
wpde.com
1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
wpde.com
4 taken to hospital after crash with entrapment in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday morning and lanes are blocked after a crash with entrapment in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:34 a.m. to Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
wpde.com
Doctors feared he wouldn't walk again, now 74-year-old gets hole-in-one in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There's not much Sam Rizzo loves more than golf...just ask his wife. "There would be days when she says you need to go out and play golf and change your attitude," the 74-year-old said. "I asked her, I said, 'well what do you mean by that?' She says, 'well you need to change your attitude, because when you play golf it doesn't matter how well you play, you always come back happy.'"
wpde.com
Brittanee Drexel timeline: Missing from Myrtle Beach to arrest of suspect 13 years later
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — When Brittanee Drexel hung up the phone with her family back in 2009, their last words to each other were, “I love you.”. That love fueled a desperate search that spanned 13 years. Just this year—an arrest and, investigators say, a confession by her murderer.
WMBF
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens. The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway. Authorities found Jim and...
WMBF
New motorcycle shop creates new legacy in footsteps of Conway staple
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A new motorcycle shop owner is ready to pave the way for more bikers in Horry County. Kelli Williams found a love for motorcycles at just the age of four and is now watching plans come to fruition as a new business owner. “I would probably...
wpde.com
Little River grocery shopper misses Powerball by one number to win $50K
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — A grocery shopper in Little River was the lucky winner of $50,000. The player matched all but one number during Saturday's Powerball jackpot drawing, according to lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Lowes Foods on Pavilion Drive. Powerball – Saturday, October 15.
visitmyrtlebeach.com
The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood
A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
wpde.com
5th annual Kite Festival is this weekend in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Kites will take over the sky this weekend in Myrtle Beach during the 5th annual Kite Festival. Klig’s Kites will host the event on the beach at the Grand Dunes. It’s family-friendly and will feature kites of all sizes. Professionals will be there...
wpde.com
Veterans Victory Walk: Start training now for awareness walk on Veterans Day
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Would you like to be involved in the 3rd annual Veterans Victory Walk? It’s coming up on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. The group was originally set to travel from Warbird Park on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, which is 90 miles. However, the group said Tuesday that they lost their highway patrol guide. The new route will now take place in The Market Common starting across from Valor Park. They will walk 22 miles for the 22 veterans who die each day from suicide.
