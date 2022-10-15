ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

myrtlebeachsc.com

LLR: Stop work order on entire Surfside Pier. Contractor disputes claim

A 1 p.m. meeting was cancelled today by the Town of Surfside Beach. A stop work order was issued for the entire $18 million Surfside Beach pier project. Initially the stop work order was issued for only the 3 metal buildings at the entrance of the Pier. The CBO found on Friday, October 7th, that Consensus Construction did not have the appropriate permit for metal building construction.
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Popular sports restaurant opening 2nd Myrtle Beach location

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular sports-themed restaurant and bar is opening its second Myrtle Beach location this month. Walk-On’s is set to host the grand opening of its new location at 101 North Strand Parkway on Oct. 24. Located across from Target in the Surfside area,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
charlestondaily.net

REI Co-op to open store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina in fall 2022. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wpde.com

Pizza restaurant in Calabash catches fire early Sunday morning

CALABASH, N.C. (WPDE) — A pizza restaurant in Calabash caught fire early Sunday morning. Crews with Calabash said they used their new aerial truck for the first time on the fire at Tony's Homemade Pizza when conditions became too unstable for firefighters who were making an interior attack. The...
CALABASH, NC
wpde.com

1,000 days later: South Carolina shelter dog finds forever home

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that spent more than 1,000 days in a shelter finally found a home Saturday. Cami was the longest resident at Saint Frances Animal Center in Georgetown by 1,248 days. Staff said her shelter life finally came to an end Saturday when she was...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

4 taken to hospital after crash with entrapment in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people were taken to the hospital Monday morning and lanes are blocked after a crash with entrapment in Conway. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 10:34 a.m. to Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road for a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Doctors feared he wouldn't walk again, now 74-year-old gets hole-in-one in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There's not much Sam Rizzo loves more than golf...just ask his wife. "There would be days when she says you need to go out and play golf and change your attitude," the 74-year-old said. "I asked her, I said, 'well what do you mean by that?' She says, 'well you need to change your attitude, because when you play golf it doesn't matter how well you play, you always come back happy.'"
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

The History of the Withers Swash Neighborhood

A Disc Golf Course, Dog Park and a 200 Year Old Legend. The Great Storm of 1822 wrought unprecedented damage to the Myrtle Beach area when its wind and waves pounded our coastline two centuries ago. In addition to the devastation left behind it also originated one of Myrtle Beach’s little-known legends that was popular in the early twentieth century.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

5th annual Kite Festival is this weekend in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Kites will take over the sky this weekend in Myrtle Beach during the 5th annual Kite Festival. Klig’s Kites will host the event on the beach at the Grand Dunes. It’s family-friendly and will feature kites of all sizes. Professionals will be there...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Veterans Victory Walk: Start training now for awareness walk on Veterans Day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Would you like to be involved in the 3rd annual Veterans Victory Walk? It’s coming up on Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11. The group was originally set to travel from Warbird Park on Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach to Patriots Point in Mount Pleasant, which is 90 miles. However, the group said Tuesday that they lost their highway patrol guide. The new route will now take place in The Market Common starting across from Valor Park. They will walk 22 miles for the 22 veterans who die each day from suicide.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

