PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are just 22 days away and the fight for Black and Brown voters intensifies in a close Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. Black voters throughout the commonwealth are at the center of an increasingly competitive race."In every federal election, there's a lot of attention on Philadelphia," Committee of Seventy President Al Schmidt said. "We're the biggest county in the biggest swing state in America and who our voters vote for will likely decide which party controls the United States Senate."The eyes of the nation will once again be focusing on Pennsylvania, as the balance of...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO