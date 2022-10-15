Read full article on original website
Allegheny County FOP lodge announces support for Oz
WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91 announced its support for Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race. Oz made an appearance at the lodge in West Homestead, and spoke on crime, including the recent shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side that left three people dead. The candidate said he spoke to Steelers fans on Sunday, who were tailgating.
Mail-in ballots become center of heated political, legal battle in Pennsylvania
With three weeks until election day, mail-in ballots have become the center of a heated political and legal battle. Republicans and democrats are at odds over the box where you write in the date and whether or not ballots without a date should be counted. “Unfortunately, that’s what seems to...
Kurt Vile Backs Pennsylvania Senate Candidate John Fetterman With Campaign Email
Kurt Vile is the signatory of a new campaign email supporting Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s bid for the U.S. Senate. “It’s Kurt Vile. You might know me as Philadelphia’s Constant Hitmaker, I am a PROUD Philadelphia native. Heck, Mayor Nutter declared August 28 ‘Kurt Vile Day’ in Philadelphia,” the email reads. “We want the best for our kids, and I know Fettterman will fight for a better future for my family.” Find the full email below.
Hearing on Mastriano parental rights bill invigorates supporters, riles foes
Parents from various corners of the state came to the Pennsylvania Capitol on Tuesday to express concerns about what they consider governmental overreach that is stomping on their parental rights when it comes to their child’s upbringing. They cited school districts’ universal mask mandates, allowing books with sexually explicit...
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots￼
Pennsylvania and national Republican parties are suing anew in Pennsylvania in an effort to block some mail-in ballots — those lacking the voter’s handwritten date on the outside envelope — from being counted in November, when voters will elect a new governor and U.S. senator.
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
Fight for Black voters in US Senate race intensifies in Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The midterm elections are just 22 days away and the fight for Black and Brown voters intensifies in a close Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race. Black voters throughout the commonwealth are at the center of an increasingly competitive race."In every federal election, there's a lot of attention on Philadelphia," Committee of Seventy President Al Schmidt said. "We're the biggest county in the biggest swing state in America and who our voters vote for will likely decide which party controls the United States Senate."The eyes of the nation will once again be focusing on Pennsylvania, as the balance of...
Pledge of Allegiance: Pa. Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Tuesday, Oct. 18, features the Pennsylvania Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
How to return a mail-in, absentee ballot in Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — More than one million mail-in ballots have been distributed in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2022 election. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, as of Oct. 17, nearly a quarter million ballots have already been returned. Ballots will not be opened until Election Day and must be...
Faith-based groups hitting the road to encourage Pennsylvanians to vote
The non-partisan Freedom Express tour will encourage everyone to exercise their right to vote for the candidate of their choice. The Freedom Express starts this week in Philadelphia with plans to travel to more than a dozen Pennsylvania counties. The bus tour will urge people to vote in a state that could be crucial to the midterms nationwide.
Fetterman holds campaign event with another Soros-backed DA amid increased scrutiny on crime record
John Fetterman campaigned over the weekend with Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, a gun control progressive whose campaign was financially backed by George Soros.
Pa. election 2022: Where Mastriano, Shapiro stand on the opioid epidemic, medical marijuana, and other health issues
HARRISBURG — As a freshman state senator, Doug Mastriano (R., Franklin) rose to prominence by vocally opposing the Wolf administration’s COVID-19 shutdown orders, mask mandates, and other efforts to slow the spread of the disease. Now a candidate for governor, Mastriano continues to tout that record and criticize...
Democratic group unveils push to turn out Black male voters in Pennsylvania
A Democratic advocacy group on Monday announced a new initiative in 15 states, including Pennsylvania, to push to mobilize Black male voters ahead of November’s midterm elections. In a statement on Monday, the People For the American Way (PFTAW) said that its new “Defend the Black Vote” initiative seeks...
Pennsylvania’s pandemic water aid program will end Oct. 28
A $43 million federally-funded water assistance program for Pennsylvanians will end later this month. The last day to apply to the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is Oct. 28. The program opened in January and soon will have given out roughly $38.2 million in aid, state human service officials estimate,...
What parts of Pennsylvania are seeing peak color? Here’s an update on this fall’s foliage
Dry summer weather may have affected some of the popping autumn colors in Pennsylvania. What to know and a couple places that offer stunning views.
Pennsylvania may limit impact fees for counties that ban natural gas development
HARRISBURG, PA – For advocates of natural gas, recent action in the legislature may give signs of hope. A Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee advanced two bills that would restrict natural gas revenue from counties that move to ban natural gas development and would create a task force to study the export of liquefied natural gas.
Campaign sign removed after complaint
WILKES-BARRE — A campaign sign for state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski fastened to a bike rack in front of the Luzerne County Democratic Part
Pennsylvania school districts with the slowest internet
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. As more schools integrate technology into the...
