FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼

In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
FanSided

Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Magic odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 19

The long offseason is finally over and the Detroit Pistons will play regular season basketball tonight against the Orlando Magic. This is an opening night matchup with a lot of compelling subplots, as you have the last two number one picks facing off in Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero. You also have an interesting battle between small forwards Saddiq Bey and Franz Wagner.
FanSided

Warriors celebrate: Everything you missed from Golden State’s ring night

The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2021-22 NBA Championship on Tuesday’s opening night getting their rings and hanging the championship banner. Some four months after Stephen Curry captured his fourth career NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, the team helped to tip off the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. But before the ball went in the air, there was business to take care of — namely Golden State getting their rings and hanging the banner to celebrate their title win.
FanSided

James Harden shimmies on Marcus Smart: Best memes and tweets

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden crossed up Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, and social media had some fun at their expense. Had James Harden converted his crossover into a made three-point field goal, then perhaps he could’ve avoided becoming a part of this meme. Yet, a wide-open shot hit nothing but the side rim, thus making Harden, along with Smart, quite meme-able.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Make Adjustments to Win in Miami

Coming into South Beach on Sunday the Minnesota Vikings needed to find a way to win with opposing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not under center. Kevin O’Connell knew he was going up against a strong coach in Mike McDaniel, and a solid Miami Dolphins defense. Despite the slow start, he drew up a gameplan that picked it’s spots.
FanSided

FanSided

