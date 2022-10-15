Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
Latest Lakers report destroys Anthony Davis’ stock with team
The Los Angeles Lakers trading for Anthony Davis was meant to be a groundbreaking move for the franchise. Not only was the trade one of the most expensive in NBA history, but it seemingly gave the Lakers a franchise player for the next decade-plus. The ultimate plan was in motion....
Restricted free agent from the Celtics that the Pistons could steal
Yesterday was the deadline for rookie extensions for players drafted in 2019 and the Detroit Pistons will keep an eye on the guys who didn’t get signed. There are several possible targets among them, including a player from one of their biggest rivals. One surprise on this list was...
Vikings Waive 3rd-Year Defender
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings Week 6 triumph in Miami, the franchise made a couple of roster moves. The Vikings beat the Dolphins, 24-16, on the road to further their grip on the NFC North. In addition to activating wide receiver Blake Proehl from the Physically Unable to...
Kirk Cousins Gets Iced Out Again￼
In what’s becoming a weekly tradition, Minnesota Vikings quarterback again was donning some new ice following a victory. Fresh off a win against the Miami Dolphins, Kevin O’Connell’s signal caller was again looking too clean with some jewelry from teammates. Following the game, cornerback Chandon Sullivan posted...
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Magic odds, injury report, predictions, TV channel for Oct. 19
The long offseason is finally over and the Detroit Pistons will play regular season basketball tonight against the Orlando Magic. This is an opening night matchup with a lot of compelling subplots, as you have the last two number one picks facing off in Cade Cunningham and Paolo Banchero. You also have an interesting battle between small forwards Saddiq Bey and Franz Wagner.
After offseason of drama, it's championship-or-bust for Nets – even if they won't say it
Drama accompanied the Brooklyn Nets throughout the 2021-22 season and into the summer. Can they regroup and win the NBA championship this year?
Warriors celebrate: Everything you missed from Golden State’s ring night
The Golden State Warriors celebrated their 2021-22 NBA Championship on Tuesday’s opening night getting their rings and hanging the championship banner. Some four months after Stephen Curry captured his fourth career NBA Championship with the Golden State Warriors, the team helped to tip off the 2022-23 season with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. But before the ball went in the air, there was business to take care of — namely Golden State getting their rings and hanging the banner to celebrate their title win.
James Harden shimmies on Marcus Smart: Best memes and tweets
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden crossed up Boston Celtics defensive stalwart Marcus Smart, and social media had some fun at their expense. Had James Harden converted his crossover into a made three-point field goal, then perhaps he could’ve avoided becoming a part of this meme. Yet, a wide-open shot hit nothing but the side rim, thus making Harden, along with Smart, quite meme-able.
Lakers fans must see Charles Barkley’s emotional rant about Russell Westbrook
The Los Angeles Lakers kickstarted the 2022-23 season on the road against the Golden State Warriors. While the Warriors received their championship rings from last season, most of the expected problems showed their face for the Lakers. The biggest spotlight on the Lakers is shined directly on Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s...
Vikings Make Adjustments to Win in Miami
Coming into South Beach on Sunday the Minnesota Vikings needed to find a way to win with opposing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not under center. Kevin O’Connell knew he was going up against a strong coach in Mike McDaniel, and a solid Miami Dolphins defense. Despite the slow start, he drew up a gameplan that picked it’s spots.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
553K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0