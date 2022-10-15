Read full article on original website
Gophers Not Ruling Out Morgan for Saturday at Penn State
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Gophers aren't ruling out quarterback Tanner Morgan for their game against number-16 Penn State on Saturday. Head coach P-J Fleck told reporters yesterday that Morgan is feeling good after exiting last Saturday's loss to Illinois with a fourth-quarter injury. Fleck added that Morgan's status for this week's game will be determined by the medical staff. Morgan left last Saturday's game at Illinois with an undisclosed upper body injury. This Saturday's game starts at 6:30 P-M. Meanwhile, the Big Ten announced yesterday the start time for the Gopher home game against Rutgers on October 29th as 1:30 P-M.
Gopher Volleyball Coach McCutcheon to Step Down
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Golden Gopher volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon announced yesterday that he would step down at the end of this season. McCutcheon is one of the top coaches in the country, having led Minnesota to three N-C-A-A Final Four appearances in his 11 years on the job. He has a career record of 265-71. McCutcheon released a statement announcing the decision and gave no reason for stepping down.
Gophers Sign 7-Footer from California
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Minnesota Gophers basketball team is adding a top prospect from the class of 2023. Five-star center Dennis Evans of Riverside, California, announced his commitment to Dinkytown yesterday. The seven-footer chose the Gophers over T-C-U. He's Minnesota's highest-rated recruit since Kris Humphries in 2003. Evans joins four-star...
Combine, semi collided north of Olivia
(Olivia MN-) A combine driver was slightly injured when his vehicle and a semi collided north of Olivia Sunday night. The Renville County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:25 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of County Road 14 and 880th Avenue, 8 miles north of Olivia. The John Deere Combine, driven by 24-year-old Austin Tersteeg of Olivia, was southbound on 14th, and the semi, which was towing another semi tractor trailer, was northbound on 14 when they collided. Tersteeg was taken to the Olivia Hospital with minor injuries. The semi driver, 32-year-old Christian Quiroz of Willmar, and his passenger, were not injured.
Patrick Ryan
Patrick Ryan, age 83, of Olivia, MN died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Sanford Worthington Medical Center. A memorial service will be on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross of Calvary Lutheran Church in Olivia with Pastor Matt Hausken officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Friday at the church.
Paul Overlie
Paul E. Overlie, age 55, of Atwater, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 15, at his residence. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Cornerstone Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Andrew Marriott
Andrew “Andy” Marriott, age 62 of Morgan, passed away due to complications of heart failure on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Centra Care - St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service - Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Dawn Hanson
Dawn Rene Hanson, age 68 of Willmar, passed unexpectedly into eternal life on October 14. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Harbor Church in Spicer, October 22, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. and a reception afterwards. In lieu of flowers, please give a loved one a long hug, share a story of her, or donate to Gospel India Ministries. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Elaine Ellen Olson
Elaine Ellen Olson, 91, of Raymond, died Sunday, October 17th at CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her funeral will be 10:30 am, Saturday, October 22nd at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Raymond. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
UPDATE: Two injured in crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning
(Willmar MN-) Two people were injured in a two vehicle head-on crash east of Willmar Tuesday morning. It was reported at 6:36 a.m. on County Road 23 at 45th Street Southeast. Upon arriving, deputies found that a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 35 year-old Rusty Engel of Lake Lillian was west bound on County Road 23 when it crossed the center line and collided with a 2017 Ford Edge driven by 29 year old Norma Sandoval of Kandiyohi.
William Maunder Obituary
William “David” Maunder, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at CentraCare Hospital in Redwood Falls. A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Service of Redwood Falls. Condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com. William...
Jeanette Blomeke Obituary
Jeanette Catherine Blomeke, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at GilMor Manor. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Morgan. Burial will follow in at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery in Morgan.
Authorities searching for missing juvenile possibly in Willmar
(Owatonna, MN)-- The Owatonna Police Department has been conducting an investigation to locate 15 year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez since September 2022. Alexa is 5’3”, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities believe she is possibly with an adult male relative living in the Willmar area. The male is Carlos Castillo-Torrez. If you have information on their whereabouts, please contact the Willmar Police Department at 320-235-2244 or Owatonna Police Department Detective Quinlan at 507-676-4177.
Carjacking near the U of M campus in Minneapolis
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police are investigating an armed carjacking near the University of Minnesota campus. A Safe-U alert was issued to students Saturday evening after the incident was reported at 25th and Delaware Street Southeast. No suspects have been arrested yet, though police say they were driving a stolen maroon Dodge Caravan and a stolen silver BMW X3.
Spicer woman arrested by SWAT Team has court appearance Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) A pretrial hearing for a Spicer woman arrested earlier this summer on a firearms charge takes place in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday afternoon. 60-year-old Kimberly Kohls was arrested by a SWAT team June 26th after allegedly firing a gun in her home. Kohls is charged with Dangerous Discharge of a Firearm Within a Municipality and is currently free without bail. She is slated to appear before Judge David Mennis at 330 p.m.
Willmar police arrest knife-wielding man after alleged assault
(Willmar MN-) A St. Cloud man is under arrest after an alleged assault and confronting Willmar police with two knives. Police say at about 5:27 AM Monday they responded to the 400 block of Lakeland Dr. SE for a report of an assault. The victim told police the suspect was 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon, who was still inside the victim’s apartment.
Couple dies of carbon monoxide poisoning at northern Minnesota cabin
(Mille Lacs County, MN) -- Carbon monoxide poisoning kills a Brooklyn Park couple camping in Isle. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says the hunting cabin Mai and Moon Lee were found in contained dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Investigators say this was likely caused by a small charcoal stove that was used without proper ventilation.
Civil trial over land sale for new Kandiyohi County golf course postponed
(Willmar MN-) A civil trial that had been set to begin Tuesday over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County has been postponed. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course. The land, known as Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. is owned by three siblings...Dean and Dan Thorson and Sherry Ulman. Last fall Ulman and Dan Thorson decided to sell the land to developers of the golf course, but Dean Thorson filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, saying the laws that formed the family farm corporation stipulated the land could only be sold or handed down to members of the family. The other two siblings argue those laws don't apply because the land is no longer being farmed.
Big meth bust in Scott County
(Shakopee, MN) -- A Shakopee man is jailed on five million dollars bail after getting caught with more than 31 pounds of methamphetamine. Scott County prosecutors charged 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda with five felonies including first-degree sale of a controlled substance. The Minnesota River Valley Drug Task searched his property last week and said it found coolers containing meth buried in the woods. Officers say they also located evidence that he was making the drug. Investigators say a tip in Blue Earth County last month resulted in an informant making three purchases from Pineda.
Kandiyohi County Board officially hires new county administrator
(Willmar MN-) The Kandiyohi County Board today approved the hiring and contract for new County Administrator Kelsey Baker. Baker was previously the Swift County Administrator. Larry Kleindl is retiring in February. Baker begins in Kandiyohi County February 15th.
