KSNB Local4
Grow Nebraska state tour visits Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Congressman Mike Flood (R) and state senators Lou Ann Linehan and Eliot Bostar have been traveling the state to champion a new bi-partisan amendment on the ballot this November. According to them, Amendment 1 will grow Nebraska’s commercial air service, economy, and connect Nebraska to the...
KSNB Local4
Railside District shedding some light on downtown Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Changes are on the way for the Railside District, and for those changes officials will be looking back for inspiration. What they came up with is Festoon lighting, the lights will start going up starting Tuesday, and in addition to hanging the lights, Grand Island Utilities will also have to put up two poles along Third Street.
Kearney Hub
Kearney's Hilltop Mall gets OK to create three tracts
KEARNEY — Hilltop Mall received the Kearney City Council’s go-ahead last week to carve one large lot into three smaller lots. The property in question at 5011 Second Ave. spans a total of 17.3 acres. With the council’s approval, property owner DROP-HT LLC will create the following lots,...
KSNB Local4
Heartland United Way to host 7th Annual Imagination Bacon fundraiser
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island, Neb. – The Heartland United Way is hosting its seventh annual Imagination Bacon – Bacon & Brews for Books fundraising event on Saturday, October 22 from 6:00 P.M. – 9:00 P.M. Funds raised from Imagination Bacon will go toward the Imagination Library Program, which provides free books every month in the mail to enrolled children ages 0-5 in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick Counties.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man shot over weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Saturday night. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to 4th and Cedar regarding a man that had been shot. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a 20-year-old was struck in the...
KSNB Local4
Here comes the frigid side of autumn
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Tri-Cities have escaped a killing freeze up to now, but there’s no escaping what will be the coldest temperatures of the season due to arrive the next couple of days. Cold air continues to spill into Nebraska overnight, allowing temperatures to fall below freezing and stay there from 4 AM through 9 AM Monday morning.
KSNB Local4
Adams County trailer home destroyed in fire
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A home was destroyed after a fire early Tuesday morning near Hastings. Hastings Rural Fire Chief Nathan Hamik said firefighters were called out to a structure fire around 6:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Pawnee Road. When crews arrived on scene, they found the...
KSNB Local4
Hastings Planning Commission votes yes on possible casino
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings Prairie Thunder LLC is one step closer to putting a casino on the north end of town. Late Tuesday afternoon legal representative for the Hastings Casino, Brian Jorde, laid his case out once again to the planning commission, and this edition of the presentation carried with it some changes to the plans for the casino.
KSNB Local4
St. Leo’s Catholic Church hosts annual coat drive
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - With the cold temperatures Grand Island has experienced lately, it’s time to think of others in need. St. Leo’s Catholic Church is hosting their annual coat drive, which has been around for nearly two decades. There have been a consistent flow of donations all going to a good cause.
californiaexaminer.net
Human Teeth, Blood Discovered In Humble House After Adolescent, Mom Disappeared, Docs Say
After a car pursuit in Nebraska, the corpse of the teen’s mother was discovered in the trunk. He has been charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, and the investigation is ongoing. Both 17-year-old Tyler Roenz and his 49-year-old mother, Michelle, went missing from a Humble neighborhood late Thursday...
NebraskaTV
Man arrested after burglarizing GI hospital, stealing car from Colorado
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man is in the Hall County Jail after he allegedly stole a vehicle from Colorado and then burglarized a Grand Island hospital. Orlando Collazo Lara, 50, homeless, was arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property. According to Grand Island Police, around 6:30 a.m....
WOWT
Body of woman found dead in trunk identified by Nebraska State Patrol
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a woman found in a trunk after a crash has been identified. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the deceased woman found dead in a trunk Friday afternoon after a pursuit has been identified as 49-year-old Michelle Roenz. The body was found...
gothenburgleader.com
If Walls Could Talk: The History of Harvey Hospital
Gothenburg is full of buildings steeped in history and some of them have a slight edge of mystery to them. One such building is 1320 Lake Avenue, which may be a family home now but was at one time the old Harvey Hospital. Mark Peterson grew up in Gothenburg, on...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Police investigating weekend shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the area of Fourth and Cedar Streets for a report of a 20-year-old man who had been shot in the clavicle. Capt. Jim Duering said...
KSNB Local4
Bat in Hall County tests positive for rabies
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A bat tested positive for rabies last week in Grand Island, underlining the need for awareness of this extremely dangerous disease and for practicing care when coming into contact with wild animals. No person is known to have come into contact with the infected animal...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Senior High Voter Registration
KSNB Local4
Texas woman’s death being investigated as a murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) — The death of a woman whose body was found in the trunk of a car driven by her son is being investigated as a homicide. The body of 49-year-old Michelle Roenz was found in the car which crashed on Interstate 80 near Wood River. Her son, 17-year-old Tyler Roenz was injured in the crash and is being treated at an Omaha hospital. Hospital authorities declined to release his condition citing privacy regulations.
KETV.com
I-80 pursuit leads Nebraska State Patrol to body in car's trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said troopers located a body in the trunk of a car following a pursuit Friday afternoon. NSP said they were chasing a vehicle alerted to them by the Harris County Sheriff's Office in Texas around 2:45 p.m. The vehicle was believed to...
Aurora News Register
Sizeable field fire sparks outside Aurora
Fire crews from Henderson, Hampton and Aurora were on scene fighting this field fire, sparked by a combine fire (according to radio traffic) around 12:50 p.m. today on south U Road. Wind and dry conditions have the county under fire weather watch. Watch for more details in the upcoming ANR.
