How to delete cookies on Android
Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Google Photos: Everything you need to know
Google Photos is Google's AI-based default gallery app on the top Android phones, and it remains one of the best company products in recent years. It's packed with editing tools, a neat media organization, cloud backup, seamless sharing, and cross-platform availability. Whether you are looking for a beginner's guide or want to level up your Google Photos experience, we covered everything you need to know about Google's media storage service.
Android Authority
The 4K Chromecast with Google TV is getting Android 12 now
Expect a variety of additions and tweaks, as well as a new security patch. The 4K Chromecast with Google TV is getting Android 12 now. The Android TV OS 12 update brings privacy tweaks and more. Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV HD earlier this year, offering Android TV...
daystech.org
9 apps you should delete from your iPhone
While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
ZDNet
How to transfer photos from your Android device to your Windows PC
You may have snapped thousands of photos on your Android phone over the years. And now you want to copy them to your computer to edit them or just keep them safe. No problem. You can accomplish this in a few different ways. You can plug your device into your...
Simple iPhone hack exposes apps that are spying on everything you do
YOUR iPhone can reveal exactly how apps are using your most private information. A clever iPhone hack – only possible since last year – can highlight the dangers of over-sharing. It's called the App Privacy Report, and it's tucked away in your iPhone privacy settings. "App Privacy Report...
Business Insider
How to find elevation on Google Maps on your computer or mobile device
You can find your elevation on Google Maps by turning on the "Terrain" function. By default, Google Maps only shows elevation in mountainous areas — it doesn't report elevation everywhere. For more detailed elevation information, consider using Google Earth Pro. Google Maps has revolutionized how people get from point...
Android Headlines
Samsung Details Key One UI 5 Features, Rolling Out This Month
Samsung yesterday announced that it will start rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5 update to its devices later this month. The announcement came on-stage at the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) 2022 in San Francisco. The company also gave us an overview of what to expect from the new One UI version, which is currently in the beta stage. Today, it has followed up with more details about One UI 5, highlighting key features and experiences that Galaxy users will get.
The Verge
Meta’s Instant Articles for Facebook will be going away
Meta will be ending support for its Instant Articles format in the Facebook app next year, Axios reports. The quick-loading article format first launched in 2015, but Meta is moving away from it as part of a broader pullback from news-focused products. The company has told its media partners that in six months (or April 2023), Facebook will no longer support Instant Articles, according to Meta spokesperson Erin Miller. After support ends, news links on Facebook will take a user to a publisher’s mobile site.
The Verge
Chrome is the next Android app to get tablet-focused updates
Google is rolling out a series of user interface updates for its Chrome browser on Android tablets as it prepares for the launch of its Pixel Tablet next year. The update started rolling out to a small number of users last week but should reach the majority in the coming days. It includes changes to how Chrome handles tabs on Android, new drag-and-drop functionality, and an option to have the browser always request the desktop (rather than mobile) version of a website.
Gizmodo
DuckDuckGo's New Web Browser Will Protect Your Privacy While You Watch YouTube
DuckDuckGo launched a web browser for macOS in beta today, offering privacy-minded web surfers a new way to browse. The browser uses a variety of techniques to protect your information from snooping websites and even includes some innovative tools, including Duck Player, which is supposed to let you watch YouTube with fewer ads and less data collection. You can download DuckDuckGo for Mac here.
Google just gave Chrome a makeover for Android tablets
Apple isn’t the only major technology company with tablet news today. On Tuesday, Google revealed a number of new features coming to Chrome on Android tablets ahead of the Pixel Tablet’s launch next year. And if you already own an Android tablet, you can take advantage of all these new features now in the latest version of Chrome.
Android Authority
Samsung losing ground to Apple prompts Google to double down on its own hardware
Google is betting big on its own hardware. Samsung’s phones have been losing ground to the iPhone. Google is worried Samsung’s lack of sales could hurt its mobile ad business. Google’s strategy to fend off Apple is to gamble big on its own hardware. Google is in...
Apple Insider
Google updates Maps, Search with iOS 16 widgets
Google Maps and the search feature in the Google app have been updated to add multiple iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets. Following its announcement of adding iOS 6 widgets to its apps, Google has now updated both Maps and Search to give them commonly-used features on the Lock Screen. "You'll...
Android Authority
YouTube ends its 4K video for only premium subscribers experiment
YouTube has canceled its experiment to lock 4K videos behind a paywall. YouTube was experimenting with locking 4K resolution behind its paywall. Those in the experiment saw the word “premium” next to the 2160p option. The company has confirmed it has ended the test and non-premium viewers should...
Android Authority
Broke up with your partner? Netflix profile transfers are for you.
Recommendations, lists, saved games, and more are kept when you transfer to a new account. Netflix has announced profile transfer functionality. This feature lets users transfer their profiles to a new account. Recommendations, saved games, and more are transferred as part of the profile. Account sharing is a common practice...
Android Authority
How to turn location off on BeReal
BeReal is really convenient for those who don’t want to check social media all the time. It’s almost therapeutic for Instagram addicts who are used to checking others’ Instagram stories and posts every five seconds. It’s also great because it dissuades you from posting new content all the time. That said, certain information on the limited posts can “give you away,” so to speak. One of those things would be your location. Let’s review how to turn off location on BeReal.
Best Android apps in 2022: Must-have apps for every Android user
There are plenty of apps in the Google Play store, but we tracked down the best Android apps that deserve a place on your smartphone.
