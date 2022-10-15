ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Kody Roy
4d ago

So responsible as a person to travel by foot, across multiple countries, with a family, to potentially get into a country, illegally..... no pity for this sort if nonsense..... Plenty of time to submit the proper paperwork to make it legal during that entire trek.... "They didn't know" is not an excuse for breaking the law.....

