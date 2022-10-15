Rambo’s Return Lifts Rebels To Victory

MOUNTAIN CITY — Shawn Jones offered the perfect description for Cody Rambo – a senior who refused to lose.

South Greene trailed throughout the game until Rambo’s heroics in the final minutes, rallying past Johnson County 21-15 on Friday night.

Down 15-13, the Rebels (4-5) needed the ball back for a chance at victory.

Rambo delivered, standing up Johnson County’s quarterback after a short gain and stripping the ball free.

The ball rolled around momentarily before Rambo scooped it and scored on a 27-yard fumble return with 2:41 remaining.

“Just a great play by Cody Rambo,” Jones said.

Jacob Susong continued his improvement, throwing two touchdown passes against the Longhorns (2-6). The first went 55 yards to Isaiah Ealey, making the halftime score 7-6 after a missed extra point.

Susong connected with Nash Rader for a 33-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to keep South Greene within 15-13.

South Greene missed a pair of red zone opportunities, both set up by Conner Race interception returns.

The Rebels defense allowed just one big play from Johnson County’s Grinnan Walker, a jack of all trades for the Longhorn offense.

Connor Simcox threw a pair of touchdown passes, covering 19 and 10 yards. The second built a 15-6 Longhorn lead in the third quarter.

The win gives South Greene its first winning streak of the 2022 campaign.

UP NEXT

The Rebels close the regular season Friday at Seymour before returning home for the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Nov. 4.