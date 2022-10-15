ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Buffaloes Outlast No. 10 Unicoi County, Secure Home Playoff Game

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
The Greeneville Sun
 4 days ago

MOSHEIM — Jaden Gregg couldn’t keep up with his rushing totals. But he hadn’t forgotten West Greene’s doubters.

The Buffaloes just keep proving them wrong, far as he’s concerned.

West Greene clinched a home playoff game with one of the biggest wins in program history Friday night, as the Buffaloes defeated No. 10 Unicoi County 24-23 at Jim Sauceman Field.

“Everybody was telling me at the start we weren’t going to be any good this year,” Gregg recalled. “We showed them wrong. We’re a threat now.”

Indeed, the history is adding up quickly at West Greene (8-1, 3-0 Region 1-3A) this year. For only the third time ever, the Buffaloes have reached the eight-win mark — having done so in 1977 and 1981. And Friday also marked the first time Unicoi County had ever lost at Mosheim, while also securing West Greene’s first home playoff game since 2017.

Gregg kept the Blue Devils (7-2, 1-2) off balance all night with his dual threat ability. By halftime, he’d already rushed for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns on just six carries. He finished with 234 while completing 4-of-11 passes for 53.

And the touchdown pass was special. Having moved West Greene into the red zone with his 69-yard keeper, Gregg fired a screen to his twin brother Hunter Gregg for an 8-yard touchdown and a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

“We talk about (connecting for a touchdown) all the time at the house,” Jaden said. “It’s a great feeling.”

The Buffaloes trailed 3-0 early when Jaden hit Ethan Turner for 15 yards and a first down. On the next play, Gregg faked the handoff and kept for a 56-yard touchdown.

Gregg had taken a sack following Roger Marshall’s fourth-down stop. But the senior quarterback rebounded on the next play, keeping left and sprinting 84 yards for another score and a 21-10 halftime lead.

Unicoi County’s star running back Nehemiah Edwards ran for two touchdowns in the third quarter to put the Blue Devils ahead, the first covering 15 yards.

Edwards capped a six-play, 72-yard dive with his 1-yard run, but the Buffaloes blocked the extra point to keep the score 23-21.

KICKER KALLE

Kalle Nagel found himself in a familiar spot with the Buffaloes trailing in the fourth quarter. He’d already kicked the winning field goal against South Greene, and Nagel got another chance when Baxley Britton returned an interception 25 yards to start the fourth quarter.

Jaden Gregg’s 20-yard run moved the ball into the red zone. On fourth down at the 15, Nagel calmly drilled a 32-yard field goal with 8:42 remaining.

“We know we’ve got a good kicker,” West Greene coach Scotty Verran said. “He came here in August and didn’t really know how to kick a football. But he’s been working at it every day, getting better. That’s two huge field goals this year he’s been involved in.”

The teams traded punts, giving Unicoi County one more chance. A third-down chop block moved Unicoi County back to the 38, where the Buffaloes forced two straight incompletions before going into victory formation.

Edwards ran for 188 yards on 37 carries for Unicoi County, while Caleb Pelaez had eight carries for 63. Ty Engle completed 7-of-16 for 128 yards, including his 55-yard touchdown to Garrett Sellars on a quick slant.

But the Buffaloes kept big plays to a minimum. Turner, Marshall and Maddox Garber combined for 33 total tackles.

“Our game plan was to make them drive the field,” Verran said. “That’s something they really hadn’t done all year. Our defense just kept playing hard tonight.”

Mason McCamey and Austin Wampler each caught one pass for 15 yards to match Turner.

UP NEXT

After a bye week, West Greene visits Chuckey-Doak for the Region 1-3A championship on Oct. 28.

The Greeneville Sun

