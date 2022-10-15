Chuckey-Doak Notches 7th Straight Win

AFTON — Chuckey-Doak secured a home playoff game with a 55-0 win over Claiborne on Friday night.

The seventh-ranked Black Knights outgained the Bulldogs 347-47 and took advantage of five Claiborne turnovers.

Chuckey-Doak leading rusher Brasen Murvin carried the ball eight times for 105 yards and scored twice. Quarterback Cadin Tullock threw for 78 yards and a pair of scores before being relieved by Nicholas Palozzo, who finished with 48 passing yards and a touchdown.

Chuckey-Doak has won seven straight games and is 7-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 1-3A. Claiborne drops to 2-6, 0-4.

Black Knights coach Dallas Kuykendall was pleased with the way his team prepared for the Bulldogs all week, built a big lead on Friday and then sustained the momentum the rest of the night.

“We were on Fall Break this week and could have had a million excuses, you can have mental lapses, you can have things not go your way but our kids did an excellent job all week and we had a really good week of practice,” he said. “Our preparation doesn’t waver no matter who we play, we still come out and work and do what we need to do each week. I’m just proud of the kids coming out here and executing.”

Chuckey-Doak hadn’t played a home game since Aug. 26 and Kuykendall said it was nice to finally be back for a contest in Lower Afton.

“We had a great crowd for fall break and that was awesome,” he said. “It was good to get back home and play in front of the home fans and just execute and play our style of football.”

The Black Knights wasted little time in putting the game away as they scored 41 points in the first quarter.

Brock Rush took a pass from Tullock for 10 yards for the first score barely a minute into the contest.

Murvin scored from 5 yards out, Austin Morris had a 53-yard score and Murvin notched his second score of the night to make the score 27-0.

Nathan Norton provided the highlight of the night as the big lineman busted in for a 1-yard touchdown.

Kuykendall said that was something the senior had been lobbying for all season.

“Nathan is a four-year starter for us, starting ever since he was a freshman and he is a tough, gritty kid who does everything we ask him to do,” Kuykendall said. “He’s been on coach Sloan all year about ‘Hey, give me the ball,’ and we did.

“I told him ‘You get one chance and if you don’t score, you’re not getting it again,’ and he got in. If the situation calls for it, he might get it again.”

Rio Little scored on an 18-yard attempt for the first touchdown of the second frame and then Palozzo completed his first touchdown of the year when he found Isaiah Treadway for a 40-yard score.

“He got hurt the last time we played here against Happy Valley and he’s been out and had some issues but he got cleared,” Kuykendall said of his backup quarterback. “Palozzo is just one of those kids who works hard, prepares the right way so I have no issues with him going in there and doing what he did, and he did a great job.”

The final score of the night came with 2:22 remaining in the first half as Dillon Shelton scored from the 1 to make it 55-0.

The Black Knights host North Greene for homecoming next Friday.