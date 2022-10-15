Read full article on original website
WKRC
Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
WKRC
Cincinnati Reds, Artworks to unveil mural near Great American Ball Park
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Reds help Artworks unveil a new mural at the ball park. The 165-foot mural was designed by local artist L.D. Nehls. She hopes her work will encourage the community to learn more about Cincinnati and to celebrate how the Crown Trail and the Reds connect people.
WKRC
Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates to protest bow hunting in urban parks
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A group of deer supporters want to protest what they call the “slaughter of Cincinnati urban deer and fawns by bow hunters.”. Cincinnati Urban Deer Advocates, or CUDA, plan to go to City Hall to protest bow hunting of urban deer and fawns. CUDA says...
WKRC
New law in local city bans indoor smoking, bars fear the impact
DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Smoking and vaping in restaurants, bars, and any other indoor public places will soon be banned in a second Northern Kentucky city. Inside Tony’s Ole Saloon, some patrons are smoking, and some are not. But nobody is upset about it either way. That will change...
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph University awards nurses with Leadership in Nursing Awards Program
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Local nurses are being honored by Mount St. Joseph University. On Wednesday, several Tri-State healthcare providers are part of a special ceremony called the Leadership in Nursing Awards Program. It is an annual program, but it has not been held for the past two years...
WKRC
Expert shares tips on cookie decorating ahead of Cincinnati Magazine's The Great Bake-Off
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 3-2-1 bake!. The Great Bake-Off puts the best bakers in the Tri-State head-to-head. We get to learn from one of the pros in the cookie category, Kara Stevens from That's So Sweet. Cecilia Rose of Cincinnati Magazine talks about the competition and Kara shows how to expertly ice some cookies.
WKRC
YWCA to offer pet shelter for local domestic abuse survivors
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local YWCA is working hard on a project to help more domestic violence victims escape their abusers. It is a program which would allow abuse victims to keep their pets when they go to one of the local safe havens for domestic violence victims. Sometimes, pets are the dividing line between life or death.
WKRC
Cincinnati set to kick in $7 million for Duke Energy Convention Center renovation
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati's convention center district would get $7 million from the city of Cincinnati under a proposal put forward by Mayor Aftab Pureval and the city administration. The money will come from a massive, $85.1 million surplus with which the city ended fiscal year 2022. The...
WKRC
Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
WKRC
Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
WKRC
Warren County prosecutor clears officer of killing River City Correctional escapee
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The fatal shooting of a River City Correctional escapee by a Warren County law enforcement officer has been cleared by the prosecutor. Thomas Cromwell escaped from the correctional facility on July 9. He was serving time for violating parole after his conviction in a 2015 shooting.
WKRC
Underworld Black Arts Festival kicks off this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A celebration of hip hop, jazz, and spoken word is about to kick off here in the Tri-State. The Underworld Black Arts Festival begins October 20, 2022. One of the headliners, internationally acclaimed artist Napoleon Maddox talks about the festival and how the new name better reflects its goal.
WKRC
Woman allegedly backed into victim with car, pinning her against SUV outside Cheviot bar
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting another woman with her car outside a bar in Cheviot. Jashayla Headen, 25, of Mt. Airy, allegedly backed her boyfriend's KIA sedan towards a group of five people that she had been arguing with outside of Game Time Sports Bar & Grill. All of the people were able to get out of the way except for one.
WKRC
New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
WKRC
Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
WKRC
Firefighters rescue at least 6 people trapped in burning Newport apartment
NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - At least six people, including children, had to be rescued from a Newport apartment building after a fire broke out in the middle of the night. The fire was reported a little after 2:30 a.m. Monday on West Sixth Street near Isabella Street. Initial reports were...
WKRC
Car show raises money to build park in honor of ODNR officer who died during rescue
WAYNSEVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A local community is honoring the memory of an Ohio Department of Natural Resources officer who died in the line of duty. A car show at Caesar Creek State Park will raise money to build the Jason Lagore Memorial Dog Park. Lagore died in February of...
WKRC
Police find mother overdosing with 4-year-old daughter
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison mother was arrested after apparently overdosing and leaving her young child unattended. Police were called to Amanda Denny's apartment on South State Street on Monday for a well-being check of a child. Officers said they found Denny unconscious in a hallway with her four-year-old daughter...
WKRC
Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
WKRC
Police identify man killed in College Hill double shooting
COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. Jermaine Knox, 37, was pronounced dead...
