CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting another woman with her car outside a bar in Cheviot. Jashayla Headen, 25, of Mt. Airy, allegedly backed her boyfriend's KIA sedan towards a group of five people that she had been arguing with outside of Game Time Sports Bar & Grill. All of the people were able to get out of the way except for one.

CHEVIOT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO