Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Here's where Cincinnati ranks among least safest cities in America

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - According to a report from WalletHub, Cincinnati is among the least "safest cities" in America. The financial website compared more than 180 of the most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state, across 42 key metrics to determine where Americans can feel most secure.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New law in local city bans indoor smoking, bars fear the impact

DAYTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Smoking and vaping in restaurants, bars, and any other indoor public places will soon be banned in a second Northern Kentucky city. Inside Tony’s Ole Saloon, some patrons are smoking, and some are not. But nobody is upset about it either way. That will change...
DAYTON, KY
WKRC

YWCA to offer pet shelter for local domestic abuse survivors

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local YWCA is working hard on a project to help more domestic violence victims escape their abusers. It is a program which would allow abuse victims to keep their pets when they go to one of the local safe havens for domestic violence victims. Sometimes, pets are the dividing line between life or death.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Studies show some COVID-19 long-haulers never fully recover

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two new studies on COVID-19 long-haulers show some people never fully recover. A new warning shows just how long the symptoms of COVID-19 can last, and why you may raise your odds of those symptoms lingering if you get infected more than once. "I was on a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Hughes Project 2.0: CCM partners with Hughes STEM High School to display light show

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Sunday was the final night of the BLINK festival, but there was another special show of lights and lasers at Hughes STEM High School. Using the historic Hughes High School building as a canvas, high school students along with students at the University of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music brought art to life based on life experiences through song, spoken word, lights, lasers, and black-and-white photography for The Hughes Project 2.0.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Underworld Black Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A celebration of hip hop, jazz, and spoken word is about to kick off here in the Tri-State. The Underworld Black Arts Festival begins October 20, 2022. One of the headliners, internationally acclaimed artist Napoleon Maddox talks about the festival and how the new name better reflects its goal.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman allegedly backed into victim with car, pinning her against SUV outside Cheviot bar

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - A woman was arrested after allegedly hitting another woman with her car outside a bar in Cheviot. Jashayla Headen, 25, of Mt. Airy, allegedly backed her boyfriend's KIA sedan towards a group of five people that she had been arguing with outside of Game Time Sports Bar & Grill. All of the people were able to get out of the way except for one.
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

New initiative aims to prevent non-payment evictions for CMHA tenants

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC)- Non-payment is the most common cause of eviction in Cincinnati. That's why a new program is kicking off to help keep local families from being evicted. It's only for people living in Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority buildings right now, but organizers hope to expand into other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Original LaRosa's reopens after $1 million renovation

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The original LaRosa’s pizzeria on Boudinot Avenue reopened after a three-month, $1 million renovation. The new decor pays tribute to the 68-year history of the landmark restaurant founded by Buddy LaRosa. A plaque reads "First pizzeria March 24, 1954". Buddy LaRosa was there for the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police find mother overdosing with 4-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Harrison mother was arrested after apparently overdosing and leaving her young child unattended. Police were called to Amanda Denny's apartment on South State Street on Monday for a well-being check of a child. Officers said they found Denny unconscious in a hallway with her four-year-old daughter...
HARRISON, OH
WKRC

Mount St. Joseph picks firm to design baseball stadium for west side park

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Mount St. Joseph University has chosen a Cincinnati-based architectural firm to design its baseball field. The university announced Oct. 6 its selection of MSA Sport, a division of MSA Design, to design the school’s first “true home” field for its baseball team. MSA Sport is focused on the programming, planning and design of sports facilities and has built other fields for Mount St. Joseph in the past.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify man killed in College Hill double shooting

COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - A person was shot and killed and another was injured in College Hill Tuesday night. Police say that they responded to a call about a shooting where they found two people with gunshot wounds on Belmont and Larch avenues. Jermaine Knox, 37, was pronounced dead...
CINCINNATI, OH

