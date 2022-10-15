ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wogx.com

Central Florida counties spraying for mosquitos from the sky

ORLANDO, Fla. - Counties like Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Flagler are starting to spray for mosquitos from planes in the wake of Hurricane Ian. "There’s a cloud of I thought just bugs, but they were mosquitos," said Diane Callen, whose yard backs up to wetlands in Orlando. Callen says...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first

Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first. Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

How to get cash for your scrap metal left behind by Hurricane Ian

DELAND, Fla. - When Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, it left a trail of destruction in its wake: downed trees, damaged roofs, flooded homes and cars. Much of the metal siding and materials has ended up in recycling centers, like Dominion Metal Recycling in DeLand. "Definitely we're starting to see...
DELAND, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Cold front to bring cooler temps to Central Florida this week

Tonight's low: 67 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 87 degrees | Rain: 40%. Main weather concerns: Another dry evening across Central Florida. Skies stay mostly clear. Low temperatures drop to the mid to upper 60s across the area. Tomorrow rain chances increase ahead of a front. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. The main concerns will be heavy rainfall, wind gusts up to 60 MPH, and lightning.
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Church says burglars targeted donation box

A Florida church said it has twice been the target of burglary in as many months. The pastor of the Providence Church in Ormond Beach said it appears that a woman and a teenager boy are involved in taking donations from a drop box in the church's parking lot.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Orlando Weather Forecast: Lingering showers ahead of cold front

Tonight's low: 71 degrees | Tomorrow's high: 82 degrees | Rain: 30%. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms are possible in the early part of the day giving way to cooler temperatures. A cold front nearing the region will spread some energy across the state. BEACHES. The beaches look pretty...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

UCF AD Terry Mohajir on next year's move to Big 12 Conference

The University of Central Florida Knights still have plenty to play for this football season, but they've got their eye on next season's big move to the Big 12 Conference. FOX 35 Sports Anchor Adam Shadoff spoke with UCF Athletic Director Terry Mohajir about this historic moment.

