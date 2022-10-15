Read full article on original website
Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say
A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa.
Husband stabbed wife to death during argument over disciplining child, sheriff says
Deputies say a couple fighting over disciplining a child led to the husband stabbing his wife to death and then himself in an apparent murder-suicide at a Deltona home. Three children who were home at the time were not hurt, officials said.
Motorcycle gang member among those arrested during Biketoberfest:'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
Video shows shocking moment Polk County deputy is shot by suspect
The Polk County Sheriff's Office released a video showing the scary moment when a suspect opened fire on Florida deputies, hitting one in the chest. The bullet was stopped by the deputy's bulletproof vest.
Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say
MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
Vehicles covered by chemicals at Seminole Co. BJ’s Wholesale Club
A possible explosion was reported Tuesday afternoon at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Sanford.
Firefighters battle blaze started by grill at Seminole County home
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of six is displaced after a fire burned through a residential home in Seminole County. The fire happened at a home on Ermine Avenue in Winter Springs around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday. The Seminole County Fire Department arrived on the scene and had...
Her angel: Neighbor helps buy scooter for Florida mom left partially paralyzed after stroke
An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke. Paola Buendia's life was turned upside down several months ago after she suffered a stroke. "Everything was normal. I was the most active person you can imagine," she said. Five months ago, she suffered a stroke that paralyzed the left side of her body.
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
Defective water heater sparks fire at subdivision in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A fire Saturday night at a subdivision in Osceola County prompted multiple agencies to dispatch help and resulted in no injuries, according to Osceola Fire Rescue. Around 9:45 p.m., a defective water heater started the fire in the bathroom area of a first-floor unit at...
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them.
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first
Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first. Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete.
Osceola residents demand to be allowed back in homes after flooding from Hurricane Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Residents of the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee demand county leaders to allow them back into their homes nearly three weeks after the area saw massive flooding from Hurricane Ian. They shared their frustrations at a county commission meeting on Monday night. Osceola County leaders say they...
Fairglen Elementary Teacher Suspended For Alleged Comments To 6th Grade Girl
COCOA, Florida – A Fairglen Elementary teacher had his teaching certificate suspended for one year and will remain on administrative probation for two years for inappropriate comments he allegedly made to a sixth-grade girl. According to Florida Department of Education records, Dennis Diamond told a sixth-grade girl that he...
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
