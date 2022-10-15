ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WESH

Teen shot, injured in Mims dies days later, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. — A teenager who was in critical condition after being shot in Mims last Monday passed away Friday, according to the Brevard County sheriff's office. Two arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Robert Loyd last Friday, and on Monday, they arrested 19-year-old Exzavier David. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said they are facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder.
MIMS, FL
WESH

Officials identify man found dead in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Officials have identified a man found dead in St. Cloud last week. According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in a residence on Henry J. Avenue on Oct. 12. His death was declared a homicide by medical examiners. Anyone with...
SAINT CLOUD, FL
wogx.com

An angel: Neighbor helps get scooter for woman who suffered stroke

Paola Buendia, who lives in Winter Springs, recently suffered a stroke, significantly impacting her ability to get around. When a neighbor saw her walking over a mile to pick up her children from school, she stepped in to help however she could. In addition to offering a ride home, she inspired the community to help Buendia with her mobility -- and independence -- again.
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
wogx.com

Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first

Orlando FreeFall ride to be torn down: Here's what needs to happen first. Operators of the Orlando FreeFall drop tower ride at ICON Park announced earlier this month that it would be tearing down the ride following the death of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson in March. Officials have now said the timeline depends on when the investigation is complete.
ORLANDO, FL

