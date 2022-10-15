Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
papreplive.com
Wissahickon completes undefeated regular season with OT win over Plymouth Whitemarhs
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Wissahickon had two things it wanted to do Tuesday night – celebrate its seniors and finish the regular season with an undefeated record. It took more than 60 minutes, but check and check. The Trojans closed the regular season with a 1-0 overtime win over Plymouth...
papreplive.com
OT winners Upper Perkiomen, Owen J. Roberts into PAC boys’ soccer final
BUCKTOWN >> It’s bound to go down as one of the most memorable moments in Upper Perkiomen soccer history. For everyone, that is, but the person who authored it. “I honestly don’t remember much about it,” said senior captain Jimmy Friedman, whose incredible individual effort tied the game with 1:43 left in regulation, paving the way for No. 4 seed Upper Perkiomen’s come-from-behind, 4-3 overtime victory at Owen J. Roberts’ Wildcat Stadium, leaving a lone black mark on No. 1 Phoenixville’s previously unblemished PAC record and sending the Tribe (12-6-1, 9-4-1 PAC) into the PAC boys’ soccer final for the first time since 2004 – prior to the inception of the Final Four era.
papreplive.com
PAC Boys Soccer Final Four Preview: Phoenixville-Upper Perkiomen, Spring-Ford-Owen J. Roberts
The boys kick off the annual Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Four night at Owen J. Roberts Tuesday. No. 1 seed Phoenixville, the first team to go 13-0 in current league format, takes on upstart Upper Perkiomen, a familiar Frontier Division foe on Wildcat Stadium in one semifinal. It’s an all-Liberty battle in the other semifinal on Wildcat North with No. 2 seed Spring-Ford and No. 3 seed Owen J. Roberts, also at 5 p.m.
papreplive.com
Shutouts send Perkiomen Valley, Upper Perkiomen into PAC girls soccer title game
BUCKTOWN >> Perkiomen Valley girls soccer coach Kim Paulus has long been known as a defense-first coach. So it was little surprise to hear her message right before the start of the second half of Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference semifinal against Owen J. Roberts,. “I want that shutout,” the...
papreplive.com
Conestoga tops Radnor to clinch third straight Central League crown
BERWYN >> Conestoga field hockey’s death grip on the Central League title continued on Tuesday. Addie DelOrifice and Shae Wozniak scored a pair of goals each as the Pioneers (15-1) topped Radnor, 4-2, at Teamer Field to complete the three-peat. “We still have Harriton for senior night Wednesday, so...
papreplive.com
No. 3 Boyertown, No. 4 Spring-Ford advance to PAC field hockey championship
RED HILL >> There will be a new Pioneer Athletic Conference field hockey champion after Boyertown and Spring-Ford both came from behind for 3-2 wins in Tuesday night’s playoff semifinals at Upper Perkiomen High School. The No. 3 seed Bears trailed three-time defending PAC champion and No. 2 seed...
papreplive.com
PAC Field Hockey Final Four Preview: Methacton-Spring-Ford, Upper Perkiomen-Boyertown
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Field Hockey Final Four commences Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Upper Perkiomen. Top-seed and Liberty Division champion Methacton meets wild card Spring-Ford in Keeny Stadium while No. 2 Frontier champion Upper Perkiomen faces No. 3 Boyertown on Tribe Field. A breakdown of the matchups, both at 6...
papreplive.com
Harriton football team routs New Hope Solebury
The Harriton High School football squad defeated New Hope Solebury, 41-7, Oct. 14, with an all-around strong effort on both offense and defense. Harriton receiver Matt Krebbs made 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdown catches of 14 and 25 yards. Quarterback Logan Rothberg completed 15 of 24 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns; he also ran for 55 yards and one touchdown.
papreplive.com
Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts leads after Day 1 of PIAA individual golf tournament
STATE COLLEGE >> Phoenixville’s Kayley Roberts shot one under par to take a first-place lead on the opening day of the PIAA Class 3A girls golf state tournament at Penn State University Monday. Roberts is the lone player who finished Day 1 under par while District 1 champion Sydney...
papreplive.com
Balmer’s versatility an added weapon as Pennridge tops CB West
DOYLESTOWN >> It wasn’t easy to miss Lindsey Balmer. The Pennridge junior, her twin pigtails still dyed a bright hue of pink from the Rams’ Pink Out game last week, did plenty of what she’s been doing the last month by flying up and down the pitch creating all sorts of chances. She didn’t need to on Monday, but Balmer’s also been a standout at fullback in the instances Pennridge has needed her as a defender.
papreplive.com
Daily Local News roundup (Oct. 17): West Chester East volleyball team aces CB South
The West Chester East High School girls’ volleyball team (17-2) defeated Central Bucks South, 3-0, Monday, posting scores of 25-12, 25-22 and 25-21. The Vikings were led by Sofia Keith (7 kills, 5 blocks), Elliet Manning (27 assists, 8 digs, 3 kills, 1 block), Alexa Mork (16 kills, 3 aces, 6 digs) and Charlotte Ward (3 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs).
papreplive.com
Haverford School’s Andrew Kirwan is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)
The senior captain, an All-Inter-Ac boys soccer defensive back last year, was moved to the forward spot this fall for the Fords and has scored more than a half-dozen goals, including many key ones – both goals in Haverford’s 2-0 win vs. Malvern Prep, and the game-winner recently against Penn Charter. Haverford School head coach Keith Cappo said, “Andrew’s best attribute is that he is always ready and willing to do whatever he needs to do in order to help his team. If we need a goal, he is the player we can count on, and if we need to protect the lead, he is someone we can put in the back to lock it down. He takes instruction and leads by example day in and day out, and he is a joy to be around each day.” Next fall, Kirwan will play soccer for Colby College.
papreplive.com
Dock blanks Delaware County Christian in regular season finale
TOWAMENCIN — Putting a collective finishing touch on a strong regular season, Dock earned a 2-0 victory over rival Delaware County Christian Tuesday night in a matchup of two District 1-A playoff squads. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Pioneers coach Matt Moyer said. “We had four...
papreplive.com
Mercury Football Review: Taking stock of the playoff picture
With two weeks to go before the start of district playoffs, we take stock of where each team in the Mercury area stands in the race for the District 1 Class 4A, 5A, and 6A playoffs. The favorites largely held serve in this weekend’s matchups, so we start with a...
papreplive.com
PAC Girls Volleyball Final Four Preview: Methacton-Upper Merion, Pope John Paul II-Perkiomen Valley
The Pioneer Athletic Conference Girls Volleyball Final Four commences Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Perkiomen Valley. Unblemished thus far in 2022, top-seeded Frontier Division champion Pope John Paul II will take on No. 4 Perkiomen Valley on the latter’s home court at 7 p.m. following Liberty champ No. 2 Methacton’s game against No. 3 Upper Merion.
theconradhowler.org
Football Scandal at DMA
On September 2nd, Delaware Military Academy violated DIAA rules by playing an ineligible athlete and putting the player in a different jersey in their season opener against Howard, a journalist from Delaware News Journal revealed. The player had gotten ejected from a preseason scrimmage for punching an opposing athlete. Per the rules of the DIAA, was obligated to sit out the next game. This led many to believe that DMA was attempting to deceive the DIAA by changing his number, an action spectators and players alike perceive as unethical and dishonorable.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former NFL player dies after shooting outside Berks bar
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A former NFL player died after a shooting outside a bar and hotel in Berks County early Sunday morning. Antonio Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:15 a.m. after the shooting at Legends bar and restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, said the county coroner's office.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: WMMR Corporate Overlords Respond to Blowup at Station
Plus, a magical Mastriano matchup … and plenty of fun stuff to do this weekend. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
When Philadelphia area should expect first snow of season
Philadelphia's first snowflakes of the 2022-2023 winter season... are almost here. In fact, they could definitely be less than a month away. It's snowed in October on quite a few occasions in Philadelphia, and it's certainly possible it could snow by the middle of November. But how realistic is that?...
NBC Philadelphia
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
Comments / 0