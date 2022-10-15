ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

NC34 Game of the Week: Vestal picks up a huge shutout win over Horseheads

By Brian Rudman
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLrvK_0iZqM23h00

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal grabbed a huge win in their homecoming game beating Horseheads 23-0 in a Class A clash.

3 Vestal state championship football teams were honored at halftime and this year’s Golden Bears squad put on a show for the alumni.

Watch the highlights above!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy