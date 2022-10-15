NC34 Game of the Week: Vestal picks up a huge shutout win over Horseheads
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal grabbed a huge win in their homecoming game beating Horseheads 23-0 in a Class A clash.
3 Vestal state championship football teams were honored at halftime and this year’s Golden Bears squad put on a show for the alumni.
Watch the highlights above!
