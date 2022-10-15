ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Record-breaking trends going on at Weber State University

OGDEN, Utah — Enrollment and retention numbers at Weber State University are trending upwards in a record-breaking way, according to a news release. Currently, the university has 29,914 students, which is the largest student body WSU has ever had. That comes on the heels of an all-time record number of degrees handed out at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023

A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
DRAPER, UT
hotelnewsresource.com

Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Hotel Opens

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Blaire Feulner, longtime voice of KPCW, dies

Blaire Feulner, the founder of the KPCW public radio station in Park City, died last weekend, as the area lost a voice that many longtime Parkites considered to be as integral to the community conversation as those of politicians, business leaders and not-for-profit executives. The radio station said Feulner died...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Utah agriculture officials confirm new avian influenza cases

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State agriculture officials have confirmed six new cases of avian flu and issued tips and guidelines for containing the disease. “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has confirmed an additional six cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on turkey...
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Halloween haunts in Daybreak for the whole family

KUTV — Looking to celebrate Halloween with the whole family? Check out this list of homes in Daybreak that are all decked out for the occasion. First on the list is a house straight out of the upside down! This home is sure to be a hit with any Stranger Things fan.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
FARMINGTON, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
UTAH STATE

