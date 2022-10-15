Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Record-breaking trends going on at Weber State University
OGDEN, Utah — Enrollment and retention numbers at Weber State University are trending upwards in a record-breaking way, according to a news release. Currently, the university has 29,914 students, which is the largest student body WSU has ever had. That comes on the heels of an all-time record number of degrees handed out at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
Missing University of Utah student found
University of Utah Police say they have located Anthony Spirit Liu shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday evening. Liu was reported missing just after 5:30 the same evening.
Here's why Gov. Spencer Cox wants Utah classrooms to be cellphone free
Gov. Spencer Cox said he believes social media is negatively impacting the mental health, social connection and emotional well-being of Utah teens during a speech at Bonneville Junior High School in Holladay.
gastronomicslc.com
Locals lament as Deli closes, losing one of the best burgers in SLC
For once, here’s a story about a local restaurant closure that isn’t mired in disquiet. Today sees one of the most long lived operations in Salt Lake county finally lock their doors, and do so, happily on their own terms. Last Friday was the technical closure for Bell’s...
Gephardt Daily
Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
Gov. Cox outlines proposal recommending cell phone bans in Utah classrooms
SALT LAKE CITY – During an address to parents and teachers at Bonneville Jr. High School in Holladay, Utah, Governor Spencer Cox urged lawmakers, teachers, and parents to embrace legislation […]
upr.org
New Trader Joe’s expected to open in Utah in 2023
A new Trader Joe’s location is reportedly coming to Utah next year. On Friday, Draper city officials and Mayor Troy Walker took to social media to announce a new Trader Joe’s opening in the city sometime in early 2023. In Draper City’s post, they teased Utah residents by...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Utah state agency using all electric vehicles for first time in state history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A state agency in Utah is utilizing all electric vehicles for the first time ever. After driving the first of five electric pickup trucks up to a charging station, Environmental Quality received the keys from Fleet Operations. The Multi-Agency State Office Building in Salt...
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City Hotel Opens
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the 25-story Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City officially opened its doors on October 17, debuting as the first Hyatt Regency hotel in Utah and the only hotel directly adjoining the Salt Palace Convention Center. The anticipated arrival of one of the city’s largest hotel developments positions Salt Lake City as a top destination for hosting world-class events, adding 60,000 square feet of event space just steps from the many cultural experiences and outdoor pursuits the city has to offer.
utahstories.com
Peter Sinks: One of The Coldest Temperatures Ever in The United States Recorded Near Logan, Utah
One of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in the lower United States happened in a place called Peter Sinks, near Logan, Utah. Peter Sinks is a natural limestone bowl that sits at 8,164 feet above sea level in the Bear River Mountains of the Wasatch-Cache National Forest. On February 1,...
kvnutalk
Updated metrics show over one million cases of COVID in Utah – Cache Valley Daily
FILE IMAGE – coronavirus. Photo by Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash. When the state issued its update of COVID-19 metrics this week it included the 1,504 new cases of the coronavirus reported the last seven days. In the 31 months since the beginning of the pandemic the state has seen 1,04,651 confirmed cases of the disease.
Park Record
Blaire Feulner, longtime voice of KPCW, dies
Blaire Feulner, the founder of the KPCW public radio station in Park City, died last weekend, as the area lost a voice that many longtime Parkites considered to be as integral to the community conversation as those of politicians, business leaders and not-for-profit executives. The radio station said Feulner died...
Gephardt Daily
Utah agriculture officials confirm new avian influenza cases
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — State agriculture officials have confirmed six new cases of avian flu and issued tips and guidelines for containing the disease. “The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food has confirmed an additional six cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on turkey...
KUTV
Halloween haunts in Daybreak for the whole family
KUTV — Looking to celebrate Halloween with the whole family? Check out this list of homes in Daybreak that are all decked out for the occasion. First on the list is a house straight out of the upside down! This home is sure to be a hit with any Stranger Things fan.
Gephardt Daily
FBI in Colorado arrests Utah man suspected of robbing Salt Lake City bank, credit union
GREENWOOD ViLLAGE, Colorado, Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police and an FBI task force in Colorado on Monday arrested a 24-year-old Utah man suspected of robbing a bank and a credit union in Salt Lake City. Police in Greenwood Village, Colorado, located Markee Denzel Hagans inside a vehicle...
KUTV
69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
wrif.com
Five Finger Death Punch’s Utah Concert Cut Short – Meltdown
It was quite the eventful weekend for the Five Finger Death Punch guys. During their concert on Sunday, in West Valley City, Utah, FFDP were only eight songs in when everything went dark. Guitarist Zoltan Bathory said a drunk driver struck a transformer down the road, ultimately cutting the power out.
kslnewsradio.com
Program helps Utahns convert wood-burning fireplaces and stoves to gas
CACHE COUNTY, Utah — A new state program will help Utahns convert their wood-burning fireplace or stove to gas. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality created the program to help eligible Utahns cover the cost of converting their stoves or fireplaces. The Wood Stove and Fireplace Conversion Assistance Program could cover up to 95% of those costs.
Bid now to take home a UTA FrontRunner Comet car
Forget little model trains, Utahns can now own a piece of state railroad history... as long as they have a place to put it.
Comments / 0