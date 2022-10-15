After hours of heated debate, the Springfield City Council voted down a zoning ordinance to allow a developer to turn the Wyndham Hotel into an apartment and hotel building. This means big changes are coming for the Wyndham. The zoning ordinance, voted down 6 to 4 would have allowed a developer to build 275 apartments and 125 hotel rooms. Now this is actually the third time this issue has come up before council. The number of hotel room and apartments were adjusted several times after concern from the SCVB that there were hotel rooms promised to conventions contracted at the BOS Center in 2023 and beyond.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO