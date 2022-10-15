Read full article on original website
Related
WAND TV
Pritzker admin. and IDPH award up to $3.7M to address 'systemic health disparities highlighted by pandemic'
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the state is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across Illinois to address "systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic." The federally funded program called ARISE...
wmay.com
Springfield Seeks Study Of Drinking Water Taste And Odor Issues
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder is seeking $193,000 to pay for a study looking at causes and possible solutions for concerns about the taste and odor of the city’s water. The city is trying to address problems that often occur in the fall and were particularly acute last year, leading to weeks of complaints about a foul taste and odor in drinking water. The problem appears to be caused by an increase of stagnation in the lake water, tied to the retirement of two of CWLP’s electric generation units.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 5.1 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. Illinois’ average temperature was 53.0 degrees last week, 2.9 degrees below normal. The statewide precipitation averaged 0.59 inches last week, 0.08 inches above normal. As of Sunday, mature corn reached 88% while corn harvested for grain was at 47%. Soybeans dropping leaves reached 96% and the beans harvested hit 55% statewide. Crop conditions still remain mostly good to excellent, at 73% for corn and 71% for soybeans. The winter wheat emerged reached 8%, compared to the 5-year average of 22%. Let’s everyone remember “safety first” as the local harvest rolls on.
wmay.com
Economic Development Official Sees Potential Downside To Springfield Casino
A local economic development official says bringing a casino to downtown Springfield could provide a big boost to the local economy… but warns that it isn’t a slam dunk. Mayor Jim Langfelder is asking aldermen to support a resolution seeking state approval for a downtown casino license. Ryan McCrady of the Springfield Sangamon Growth Alliance says it could bring more tourists to town and get them to spend more money here.
Central Illinois Proud
The Mississippi River low water levels affecting Central Illinois farmers
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The Mississippi River water levels are low. The river is the second-longest river in America, and the Illinois River feeds into it. Alan Knobloch with agricultural company Akron Services said the low water levels cause the barge freight rates for soybeans to rise because barges cannot be packed as full since they have to be out of the water due to low water levels. The merchandising manager said normally the barge freight rate is 70 cents a bushel.
WCIA
Fire danger remains high, field fire in Central Illinois
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Lincoln Fire Protection District responded to a field fire Monday afternoon between the Ashmore and Oakland villages. “It may be chilly out, but the fire danger is still high with the dryness and the wind,” the district said on its Facebook page.
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
WAND TV
Springfield Council denies Wyndham zoning ordinance, owner plans to sell to low-income housing developer
After hours of heated debate, the Springfield City Council voted down a zoning ordinance to allow a developer to turn the Wyndham Hotel into an apartment and hotel building. This means big changes are coming for the Wyndham. The zoning ordinance, voted down 6 to 4 would have allowed a developer to build 275 apartments and 125 hotel rooms. Now this is actually the third time this issue has come up before council. The number of hotel room and apartments were adjusted several times after concern from the SCVB that there were hotel rooms promised to conventions contracted at the BOS Center in 2023 and beyond.
Snow fell in Central Illinois Monday evening
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – The first snow of the season fell across much of Central Illinois. While no accumulation fell, it did lead to quite the site for many towns. Reports of snowflakes, at times coming down rather heavy, came from areas as far south as Tuscola and Martinsville. The National Weather Service reports that […]
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Shelby County Farm Contract Ignored – Crops Harvested
The Shelby County Farm has been the subject of more misinformation than we thought possible, and just when we thought things were going in the right direction, the current contract is ignored. For months we have raised the issue of selling the crop, as in how are they going to...
nowdecatur.com
Jasper Street Fest to Provide Voice to Local Residents
October 18, 2022 – The Jasper Street Fest on Thursday, October 20, will allow residents to voice their opinions on how to revitalize neighborhoods along Jasper Street between East Pershing and East Lake Shore. The event starts at 4:00 p.m. This is part of the City of Decatur beginning...
WAND TV
ISP trooper struck by vehicle in Effingham
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– Illinois State Police report a Trooper was struck by a vehicle during a Scott's Law Violation incident in Effingham. According to police, on October 18, 2022, at approximately 7:25 a.m., ISP officials investigated a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic crash involving an ISP District 12 Trooper, on the ramp from U.S. Route 45 to Interstate 57 southbound in Effingham.
wmay.com
City of Springfield Announces Halloween Trick-or-Treating Times
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield announced Halloween trick-or-treating hours for the city. Trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022. Residents who wish to greet trick-or-treaters may do so by turning on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Richland and Jasper County during November. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Video: Oakland Fire Protection District Appoints New Trustees –
OAKLAND, IL (ECWd) – Last week, the Oakland Fire Protection District held a special meeting to appoint three new trustees, to replace the three trustees who resigned earlier. Having no statutory authority to ask the circuit court to make those appointments, the resigned trustees “un-resigned” long enough to appoint...
WAND TV
New cannabis program coming to UIS
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - It's known as one of the fastest growing industries. Robert Kerr, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at University of Illinois Springfield, shared how much the cannabis business has brought into the state so far. "$1.5 billion raised in sales in just this last fiscal year...
WAND TV
U.S. Marshals investigating shots fired in rural Fayette county
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police confirmed that they were requested by the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force to investigate a call of shots-fired at a residence near Wright's Corner in rural Fayette County. Traffic is being diverted from the north/south portion of Fayette County E2855 Lane....
teslarati.com
Tesla to open a massive warehouse in Illinois
Tesla signed a lease for a massive warehouse spanning almost 667,000 square feet of space in Illinois, according to a report by the Courier-Tribune citing a CBRE market report. The warehouse is located south of Interstate 270 at Gateway TradePort, a planned industrial park in Pontoon Beach. Although Tesla’s plans for the warehouse are not yet known, it’s currently under construction at 1202 Parkway off I-270 and Illinois Route 111.
First Snowflakes of the Season in Central Illinois
The first snowflakes of the season fell Monday evening across parts of central Illinois. In the video you see here, Steve Yancy is playing the song Frosty the Snowman to the crowd from the PA booth while the Mahomet JV football team took on Mattoon in blustery, snowy conditions.
wgnradio.com
Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year
Darrell and Laurie Stitzel of Shannon, Illinois, are the 2022 honorees. Nominations are open for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year. Darrell and Laurie Stitzel are the proud owners of Stitzel Hog Farm. They currently farm 450 acres of corn that is mostly fed to their 10,000 wean-to-finish hogs. The Stitzel Family history in Carroll County goes back over 65 years and Darrell and Laurie are the third generation to farm the land in Carroll County, which goes back over 65 years. Darrell’s grandparents, Quinter and Iva Mae, started the farm, raising beef cattle and hogs. Darrell’s parents, Dan and Paulette, took the operation over in mid-’60s. Nominations for the 2023 Illinois Pork Farm Family of the Year are now open. Email a brief description of the family you’d like to nominate to Jennifer@Ilpork.com.
Comments / 0