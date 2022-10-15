Read full article on original website
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Zoo Invites You to Spooky Festive Halloween Fun!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
communityadvocate.com
Gary M. Samela, 52, of Shrewsbury
– Gary Michael Samela of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, passed away on October 3, 2022. He was born in New Rochelle, New York, on December 8, 1969. He was the son of Leonard Samela and the late Ann Marie Corio. Gary grew up and attended school in Worcester graduating from Burncoat Senior...
communityadvocate.com
Fales school honors celebrated Westborough teacher
WESTBOROUGH – The first Annie E. Fales Elementary School opened on Eli Whitney Street on Dec. 2, 1963. Closed in Oct. 2021, a newly constructed, environmentally progressive Fales School reopened on Nov. 15, 2021 with 381 students from kindergarten through third grade. Both schools honored Annie Fales, a celebrated...
communityadvocate.com
Helen T. Holmes, 74, of Grafton
– Helen T. (Szymkiewicz) Holmes, 74 passed away after a sudden illness October 14, 2022. Her husband of 46 years, Galen Holmes passed away in January of 2020. She leaves her children Galen Holmes and his wife Danyle and Robin Holmes, her grandchildren Jolene Ferreira and her husband Jeremy and Lauren Nathan and Keller Holmes and great-grandchildren Jace, Summer, and Skylar Ferreira, Layla Nathan and Giovanni Bernard. She also leaves her brothers Dave and Wayne Szymkiewicz and sister Wanda Szymkiewicz Crabtree.
communityadvocate.com
Panther Trail officially opens in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – It’s a marathon that has no Heartbreak Hill, but plenty of chances to check out the city’s open spaces. The Panther Trail, a series of interconnected trails that measure a total of 26.2 miles, officially opened with a snip of a grapevine “ribbon” on Oct. 14 at Lake Williams.
communityadvocate.com
Jerome E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson
Hudson – Jerome ‘Jerry’ E. Goedecke, 83, of Hudson, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday July 7, 2022. Born in Chestertown, MD he was the son of the late Arthur and Rosa (Giesenhof) Goedecke. He was the beloved husband of 58 [He would say 116] years to Nancy E. (Lundstrom) Goedecke of Hudson.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Mansfield (MA)
Just past the halfway point between Boston and Providence, Mansfield is an affluent town of 24,000 people in Bristol County. For a community of modest size, Mansfield has a lively downtown area, with restaurants and locally-owned stores tracing a long strip of North Main Street. For many people, the name...
Motorcyclist injured in Providence highway crash
One person was taken to the hospital after a single motorcycle crash in Providence early Tuesday morning.
This Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Coldest Day Ever
A friend and I were having a conversation about a radio job he held in North Dakota, a state where winter is beyond brutal. Have you ever seen the movie "Fargo", yeah, like that cold. Fortunately in the northeast part of the country, it gets cold, but not North Dakota...
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
communityadvocate.com
Scare up a good time with these Halloween events in Marlborough
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough Recreation Department has announced that it is holding a contest for the most creative scarecrow. All scarecrows will be displayed around Union Common from Oct. 27 until Nov. 1. Three scarecrow designers will be selected for a prize based on design and creativity. A limited...
vineyardgazette.com
Good Shepherd Parish Terminates Food Distribution Manager
The Catholic Diocese of Fall River has terminated its longtime facilities manager at the Island’s Good Shepherd Parish, eliminating a position that included operating the parish’s growing food distribution program. In an email statement to the Gazette, archdiocese spokesman John Kearns said that Good Shepherd Parish Rev. Father...
Dartmouth Restaurant’s Sign Says What Shouldn’t Need to Be Said
I always say whenever there is a sign posted in public, there is a story behind that sign. One of my favorite examples of this was at a Wendy's in Connecticut. My family and I came across this sign that designated that particular Wendy's as G-rated. My wife and I were hoping to visit the R-rated Wendy's with the kids, but we settled for this one.
Here’s what was in the Natick Mall time capsule from 1994
The contents of the time capsule went on display at the Natick Mall Wednesday. While 1994 — a year when the highest-grossing box office film was “Mrs. Doubtfire” and the Grammy’s Album of the Year award went to none other than Tony Bennett — doesn’t seem like it was that long ago, a lot has changed in the 28 years since.
NECN
Fire Tears Through Providence Business Overnight
A Providence, Rhode Island business has been left with significant damage following a fire that broke out there early Tuesday morning, according to NBC affiliate WJAR. The fire is believed to have started at a business along Manton Avenue in the Olneyville neighborhood of the city. Crews responded around 1:30 a.m. and cleared apartment units in the back of the building, which the fire was spreading to, WJAR reported.
WBUR
Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
Meet the Fall River Native Who Followed Her Dreams to Open Her Own Boutique in Westport
When it comes to following your dreams, one Fall River native is setting the bar and encouraging anyone to "just do it". Now a resident of Westport, 23-year-old Alendra Costa is making strides in the local society of fashion and style. On Saturday, October 22nd from 11 AM - 2 PM, Costa will be opening the doors of her very own Boutique to the Westport community and beyond for her grand opening event. Located at 875 State Rd in Westport, Unit 10, is where you'll find the all-new 'Jaxx Boutique'.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants in Rhode Island
- RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
communityadvocate.com
Ann M. Darling, 91, of Northborough
– Ann M. Darling of Northborough passed away peacefully on October 13, 2022, at the age of 91. Ann, who will be dearly missed by her family and friends, was fun-loving, mischievous, kind hearted, and generous. Ann was born and raised in Roslindale with her sister and best friend, the...
National Grid Hosting Energy Assistance Event for Worcester Customers
WORCESTER - National Grid is hosting an Energy Assistance Event for customers in Worcester on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Worcester Public Library. National Grid assistance program experts will present customers ways to manage their energy bill and save money. Customers will be able to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance programs, including discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and the Arrears Management Program.
Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester
A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway. The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.
