publicradioeast.org
Sea level rising faster than average in southeastern North Carolina
Data across the Eastern Seaboard have shown that sea levels are rising faster here than many other places in the world- but the increase is even larger in Wilmington. Biological Oceanographer Larry Cahoon from UNCW says the ocean has risen nearly 8 inches in just 12 years along the coast of New Hanover County.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority updates commissioners on displaced residents
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Commissioners heard from the Wilmington Housing Authority about progress made to move people back into homes that were previously infested with mold. Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Tyrone Garrett asked to meet with commissioners himself rather than wait for them to ask for an update. “I’m...
foxwilmington.com
Brunswick Co. commissioners to consider extension on grant agreement, funding for traffic unit
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners agenda for October 17 includes an extension on a grant agreement with a Navassa manufacturer and a $331,367 grant for a traffic unit at the sheriff’s office. An extension to Brunswick County’s agreement with Pacon Manufacturing.
WECT
Duke Energy proposes rate hikes starting next year, experts explain the hike
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With colder temperatures on the way, turning on the heater might cost more if Duke Energy gets approval to raise rates. The company is asking the North Carolina Utilities Commission to approve a 16 percent rate increase for customers over the next three years. The biggest...
WECT
Eden Village making progress to house homeless
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eden Village in Wilmington has been working on building 31 tiny homes for the homeless, and they’re more than halfway there with 17 completed. In Wilmington, there are roughly 150 chronically homeless people on the streets. Soon, those numbers will hopefully go down following new housing options for them.
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property
New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board. NC Girl Scouts council receives $2.4 million donation for program improvements.
Bladen Journal
W.A.R.M cuts ribbon for Bladen County office
ELIZABETHTOWN — A ribbon-cutting was held yesterday for the Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry (WARM). The ceremony took place at the Small Business Incubator in Elizabethtown. Mayor Sylvia Campbell welcomed WARM to the community and expressed her thanks for the work they do to keep families in their homes. WARM...
WECT
New Hanover County School Board gives update on bus transportation issues
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board.
WECT
CFCC Trustee decides to end legal battle over removal from the board
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex near River Road, donation of surplus property. New Hanover County School Board receive update on bus transportation issues.
WECT
U.S. 17 in Leland to experience overnight slowdowns due to road work
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Transportation announced the beginning of road work on U.S. 17 in Leland on Tuesday, October 18. Crews will be working on U.S. 17 from Hewett-Burton Road to U.S. 74 (Andrew Jackson Overpass) in the hours between 5:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. the next day. No end date was specified in the announcement.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North Carolina
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in North Carolina later this month. Read on to learn more. Harris Teeter, a leading supermarket chain, is set to open a new store in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 25, 2022.
WECT
Local hearing expert shares concerns for over-the-counter hearing aids
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anyone with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy hearing aid devices online or in-store without a prescription. A big factor with over-the-counter hearing aids now available is the price tag. Hearing aids can cost more than $1,000 per ear. With over-the-counter hearing aids now available, those who have a tight schedule and need hearing aids won’t have to visit a hearing health professional and have a custom fitting, which will help ease those worries and also the cost.
WECT
Black Voters Matter group holds community rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An organization known as Black Voters Matter brought a bus tour to Wilmington Monday evening. The mission of the We Won’t Black Down tour is to build momentum among black voters ahead of the November 8, 2022 General Elections. Leaders of the rally say this year’s elections are one of the most important events for black voters in many years.
WECT
Tips to prepare your home, plants for overnight frost
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As temperatures drop tonight and frost warnings go out, everything from pets to plants will need your attention. You might think it’s time to turn on the heat so you can sleep soundly. While that might not be a bad idea for some people, it could make your next electric bill a bit costly if you’re not careful.
WECT
Breedlove named superintendent for Pender County Schools
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Schools has a new superintendent on the way. The Pender County Board of Education announced Monday that Dr. William Bradley (Brad) Breedlove has been appointed as the new superintendent of Pender County Schools. “I am very honored and excited to serve the students, families,...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do With Kids in Wilmington, NC
Create unforgettable memories with your family by traveling to Wilmington, the county seat of New Hanover County on the southern coast of North Carolina. Wilmington is situated near Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, and Wrightsville Beach, making it a famous spot for various water sports and activities. Exciting and fun-filled activities...
WECT
New Hanover County Schools’ marching band showcase returns
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After being canceled for several years because of the pandemic, the New Hanover County Schools’ Marching Band Showcase returned for a 24th-year Tuesday night under the lights at John T. Hoggard High School. Bands from Hoggard, Laney and Ashley high schools performed their 2022 competition...
WECT
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
bladenonline.com
NCDOT Announces Elwell Ferry is Closed
North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on Tuesday, Elwell Ferry is closed. The ferry is an important connection for motorists wanting to cross the Cape Fear River. When the ferry is closed, some routes for travelers may take an extra hour to drive to the other side of the river. The inland cable ferry is located on Elwell Ferry Road between NC Highway 53 and NC Highway 87 in Bladen County. NCDOT did not release a date when the ferry would reopen, and no further information is available at this time.
wfmynews2.com
68th Anniversary | Historic Hurricane Hazel slams Myrtle Beach and NC coast October 15, 1954
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the 65th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Oct.15 marks the 68th anniversary of Hurricane Hazel. Hazel struck the coast of the state line between North and South Carolina in 1954 as a Category four storm,...
