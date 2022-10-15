WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anyone with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy hearing aid devices online or in-store without a prescription. A big factor with over-the-counter hearing aids now available is the price tag. Hearing aids can cost more than $1,000 per ear. With over-the-counter hearing aids now available, those who have a tight schedule and need hearing aids won’t have to visit a hearing health professional and have a custom fitting, which will help ease those worries and also the cost.

