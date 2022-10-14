Read full article on original website
Aaron’s Aces: Tyquereis Wilson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Union Parish Farmers got their revenge against Sterlington this past week with a win at Doc Elliot Stadium (29-21). A big contributor to that was sophomore linebacker, Tyquereis Wilson. He terrorized the Panthers with 22 solo tackles, 4 assists, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 pass deflected. With those stats, Wilson earned this weeks Aaron’s Ace honors.
Spooky Science Night at LDCC
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for a fun thrill, Louisiana Delta Community College of Monroe is hosting Spooky Science Night at the LDCC Monroe Campus Tuesday, October 18th. LDCC Public Relations Director Darian Atkins said this event is for the whole family. “If you want to jump...
Feed Your Soul: A twist of tacos and barbeque
RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Raging Bull BBQ is the kind of place that brings unique flavors with them, and barbeque is not the only thing they serve. Owner Ray Mejias says his food specialty is whatever customers’ needs are. “We’re whatever y’all need is to me. But what I...
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land to facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park. Mayor Friday Ellis is asking the City Council to approve the purchase of a $5.1 million piece of land on the corner of Tower Drive and Bienville Drive, which the city will then lease to the BRIP.
In the Kitchen: Pink salad
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Chef Darrell Teats shared an easy and fun recipe that pays tribute to those impacted by the disease: Pink Salad. Chef Teats said the first you do is pour your cream cheese into a bowl, add in some powdered sugar, add your cool whip, then blend together.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be moving administrative buildings
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Police Jury has said that they will be moving administrative buildings. “The Ouachita Parish Police Jury announces that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street on Monday October 24, 2022. This is our former Central Office for the Ouachita Parish School Board. We will be closed to the public starting October 24th. We anticipate being open on Thursday October 27th. Our post office box mailing address will remain P.O. Box 3007, Monroe, La. 71210. Our new physical address will be 100 Bry Street, Monroe, La. 71201. Please be patient with us during this transition.”
Submit photos: Halloween & Fall 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you have Halloween and/or fall decorations that are just to die for? We would love to see pictures, as would the rest of the community!. Submit your photos of Halloween & fall decorations from the 2022 year at the link below.
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
West Monroe police hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Have you ever wanted to sit down with a cop and know more about them? Do you have questions about what they do, why they do what they do, or how they do what they do?. The West Monroe Police Department will be hosting ‘Coffee...
ULM/City of Monroe to lease land, facilitate Biomedical Research and Innovation Park
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The proposed Biomedical Research and Innovation Park (BRIP) in Monroe is taking a big step forward. The University of Louisiana Monroe and the City of Monroe have put forward plans to lease land to facilitate the project. “This is just a wonderful asset to our community,”...
ULM Wind Ensemble hosts concert in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Wind Ensemble will be having a concert on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in honor of the late Dr. Derle Long. The concert was planned and prepared by Dr. Long himself before his death. Re-titled “Dancing in Memory” in honor of Long, the performance will showcase dance music from a variety of cultures and regions.
Zoo Buddy: Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting closer to Halloween, so we’re featuring some creepy-looking creatures on our Zoo Buddy segments. Today we met a Mexican Red-Knee Tarantula at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. Zookeeper Chris Norred says you’ll find these guys in Southern Mexico leading all the...
Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair. Determining flood insurance rates in Louisiana. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents in Northeast Louisiana can get discounts on their flood insurance through...
Biedenharn Museum and Gardens honors Emy-Lou Biedenharn with birthday tea
Farmerville traffic stop results in driver being shot, one man arrested
FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Task Force is investigating a traffic stop that ended in one man being arrested and one man having a gunshot wound. On Oct. 15, 2022, a Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy says they tried to pull over a 1999 Mercury Marquis on...
Appeal hearing continues for former MPD officer, Chuck Johnson
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A former Monroe police officer is continuing to fight for his job. Chuck Johnson was terminated after the city said he failed to report an excessive force case in a timely manner back in 2020. The appeal hearing on Wednesday, Oct. 19, is not the first meeting of Johnson’s appeal and it probably won’t be the last.
West Monroe PD tips on avoiding tainted Halloween candy
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Halloween is around the corner, and the West Monroe Police Department’s Street Crimes and K9 Unit is reminding families to remain safe when accepting snacks from strangers while going out trick-or-treating. Concerns about the consumption of fentanyl and other illegal drugs are growing across...
Student who ingested homemade, laced candy at school being punished
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A student with autism who was given drug-laced candy at school is being punished. The student was hospitalized after eating candy laced with meth and marijuana from another student earlier this month. Now, his foster father, Felix Hampton, said there’s no way his foster son, the victim, should be punished.
Jonesboro mayoral candidates make pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
JONESBORO, La. (KNOE) - With Election Day just under three weeks away, Jonesboro mayoral candidates are making their final pitch to voters. “The people, the taxpayers of Jonesboro, deserve better, and I am going to give them that,” said Police Chief James “Spike” Harris, who is challenging incumbent Mayor Leslie Thompson.
