kchi.com
CHS Boys Soccer Holds On For 3-2 Win At Kirksville
The Chillicothe High School Boys Soccer team took down Kirksville 3-2 on Tuesday night. The Hornets dominated the 1st half, scoring their first goal in the 22nd minute off of a corner kick. Gabe Hansen placed his kick perfectly on the backside post and Jackson Reeter was there to punch it in to make it 1-0.
kchi.com
Carpenter, Washburn, & Garr Compete At Individual State Tennis
Three Lady Hornet tennis players represented CHS in Springfield at the MSHSAA State Championship tournament over the weekend at the Cooper Tennis Complex. Cami Carpenter made a strong showing against two worthy competitors. She lost her first match to North County’s Lucy Pace 4-6, 1-6. Then, in the consolation bracket, she battled through a long, impressive two-hour match against Logan-Rogersville’s No. 1 Singles player eventually losing 5-7, 4-6.
kchi.com
CHS Softball Wins 2nd Straight District Championship
The Chillicothe High School Softball team took down Savannah 2-0 to win the Class 3 District 8 Championship on Saturday. Kinlei Boley shined on the rubber, holding Savannah to just 2 hits. Jolie Bonderer went 3-3 at the plate with a double and two singles. The Lady Hornets outhit the...
kchi.com
Chillicothe FFA Barnwarming
The annual Chillicothe FFA Barnwarming is underway and members are working hard to raise funds for their chapter. Senior Barnwarming royalty candidate Ella Johnson says Barnwarming provides the chapter with the means to do more throughout the year. This year’s Barnwarming Royalty candidates include: Seniors Ella Johnson and Cooper Murphy,...
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries
A Meadville man and his passenger had serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County. State Troopers reported at about 7:30 pm, 65-year-old Danny D McIntyre of Meadville and his passenger, 24-year-old Lauren E McCracken of Cadet, MO had serious injuries when McIntyre was westbound on Missouri-152 and ran off the road. His vehicle went airborne and struck an embankment. McIntyre was taken to North Kansas City Hospital and McCracken was taken to KU Medical Center. McIntyre was also arrested for alleged DWI. He was released for medical treatment.
KMBC.com
'Arrowhead Express' recovered after thieves stole tailgating van Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have received the help they needed after their tailgate van was stolen Sunday morning. The 'Arrowhead Express' has been recovered. Thieves stole the decked-out van from the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in North Kansas City along Armour Road. The Kansas City community stepped up to help.
Meet the newest member of the FOX4 Morning Crew, Kristen Holloway
Please welcome Kristen Holloway to the FOX4 Kansas City Morning Crew!
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
kttn.com
Albany man injured after SUV is struck by wheel on combine
northwestmoinfo.com
northwestmoinfo.com
KMZU
Three vehicle accident leaves one with moderate injuries
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. - A Blue Springs woman is injured in a three-vehicle crash in Jackson County yesterday afternoon. A report issued by the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicates the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on westbound I-70. Independence resident, 46-year-old Sean Postpichal swerved and collided with 64-year-old Susan James. Postpichal lost control and struck a third vehicle, driven by 40-year-old Sadije Kadrijoska, of Concordia.
kttn.com
Teenage boy injured in crash northeast of Lawson
A 15-year-old Lawson boy received serious injuries when a pickup truck swerved to miss a deer, began to slide, and overturned northeast of Lawson. The boy was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He was a passenger in the pickup driven by a 16-year-old Lawson boy who was not reported hurt.
kttn.com
Winners announced in Missouri Day Festival Parade
The Missouri Day Festival Parade on Saturday in Trenton had fifty entries and twenty-two marching bands. The Spirit of Missouri Day award went to Moore’s Woodworking and Construction. The award is for the entry best following the Missouri Day theme, which this year was “Homegrown Since 1985.” Moore’s Woodworking and Construction also was recognized as having the best business entry.
kttn.com
fox4kc.com
Driver ejected following crash I-435 near Truman Road
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning. Police said a black red Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Interstate 435 in the second lane of travel. The Chrysler driver changed lanes twice and clipped a Ford Explorer which lost control and started flipping over multiple times.
fox4kc.com
KCKPD investigating homicide near Wood Ave
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene of the 2800 block of Wood Avenue. Detectives are gathering evidence at the scene. This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Major Case Unit....
kttn.com
Audio: Dedication ceremony held for Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan
The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission hosted a dedication for the Roy Blunt Reservoir north of Milan on October 13th. The ceremony was within sight of the future dam construction. The project is the result of four decades of work by area leaders to bring a sustainable supply of...
