Vt. lawmakers take testimony on sports betting proposals
Vermont’s changing political landscape
I was walking along a path at Colchester Pond this weekend, taking in the picturesque landscape of red and yellow leaves that have finally turned the page in their life cycle. It is without a doubt my favorite time of year that visitors to Vermont will travel miles to see: fall foliage.
'Right to Repair' question gets approval to start collecting signatures for 2023 ballot
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has approved a petition to allow auto repair and parts store operators to collect signatures for a question about the "right to repair" on the 2023 ballot. The proposed question aims to let Mainers get their vehicles diagnosed and repaired at...
Hochul signs law strengthening support for older LGBTQ New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul Monday signed off on new a new law she says will give older LGBTQ adults a bigger network of support. The new measure is intended to provide clarification to the federal Older Americans Act of 1965 by including consideration of barriers caused by sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and HIV status, amongst others.
Judge still working through motions in lawsuit filed by former Koffee Kup workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What’s next for the former Koffee Kup bakery? The Vermont-based bakery abruptly closed its doors in April 2021, laying off an estimated 247 employees in the Green Mountain State. A lawsuit filed by those who lost their jobs is still ongoing. The suit was first...
After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise
“We won't get back to the $49 million mark,” said Richard Giddings with the Vermont Department for Children and Families. “So we will have to think creatively about how folks are best served.” Read the story on VTDigger here: After a windfall year, federal funding for heating assistance recedes as oil prices rise.
The Future Is Rural: Matt Dunne And The Center On Rural Innovation
Photo: Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation. Photo courtesy the Center on Rural Innovation. VermontBiz Talking to Matt Dunne, the founder and CEO of the national nonprofit Center on Rural Innovation, or CORI, which is based in an old general store in Hartland, is like hearing the history of economic development in Vermont — the one that is not based in Chittenden County.
Monday Weathercast
Hochul announces crackdown on catalytic converter thefts
"Americans for Prosperity" mounts last ditched opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota
Organized opposition to Medicaid expansion in South Dakota has been minimal up to this point. But with Election Day less than a month away, some groups are mounting a last minute effort to defeat Amendment D.
Mental health professionals testify in day 6 of trial in cleaver murder case
Investigation into truck stolen in Vermont shuts down Mass. neighborhood
PHOTOS: Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration draws Vermonters to Statehouse
The event was sponsored by the State of Vermont Office of Racial Equity and the state Human Rights Commission. Read the story on VTDigger here: PHOTOS: Hispanic and Latino Heritage Celebration draws Vermonters to Statehouse.
Reflections on visiting a retail cannabis store in Vermont
The road to legal cannabis retail sales in Vermont has been long, bumpy and uncertain. Finally, the day has arrived. As a longtime advocate for drug policy reform, it seemed fitting to go into a store. I ventured to a shop in Burlington. I entered after providing my driver’s license....
New Hampshire DOT mobile message board altered with vulgar message about President Biden
Early risers driving on Interstate 93 South in Manchester got an eyeful Sunday morning. A Department of Transportation roadside message board was altered overnight. For a brief time, the lighted message showed an expletive followed by the president's last name. The sign wasn't up for long and it was turned...
Is It Legal to Ride in the Back of a Pickup Truck in New Hampshire?
There's no shortage of trucks on the roads throughout the great state of New Hampshire. Pickup trucks are pretty popular, as they can brave the harsh elements that our winters bring, and are often a staple of many outdoor activities in New Hampshire like hunting and fishing (and Lovin' Everyday...sorry, I had to). When the weather is warmer, I often see people and dogs riding in the beds of pickup trucks in New Hampshire. I always think to myself "is that safe?", and furthermore, "is that legal?" Since we live in a day in age where the answers to most questions are just a Google search away, here is what the internet told me:
Vermont Red Cross volunteers return from Ian recovery in Florida
STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The first wave of Red Cross volunteers from Vermont have returned or are on their way home after helping with recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. At least three Vermonters and nine people from New Hampshire went to Florida to assist however necessary. WCAX News spoke with...
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
New York MTA buys 100% battery electric Nova buses
PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - The New York State Metropolitan Transportation Agency has finalized a contract for the purchase of five electric Nova buses. According Nova Buses website, the transit bus manufacturer, will build five, 40 foot long, 100% battery electric buses at their facility in Plattsburgh. They are expected to...
Stowe Rescue spends busy day on Mount Mansfield
