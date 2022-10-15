ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, GA

wgxa.tv

GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
JONES COUNTY, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead

MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams

FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures

ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Man, accomplice arrested after murder in Buckhead neighborhood

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested two people in connection to a man found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead on Thursday morning. Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana, and an accomplice were taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. "We...
ATLANTA, GA

