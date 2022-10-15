Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Butts County couple die on the way to football game in car wreck in Lamar County
The Georgia State Patrol has released preliminary crash details on Sunday afternoon. According to their statement, one car was traveling west on Georgia Hwy 36. Another car was going west Hwy 36 as well, in front of the first car. A third car was going east on Hwy 36. The...
2 People Died In A Three-Car Crash In Lamar County (Lamar County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol reported a three-car crash on Highway 36 East in Lamar County around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The victims were identified as Kevin Sims, 34, and Christain Sims, 35. The Butts County Couple were heading for a football game.
Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died. That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor. Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta. The sheriff's office...
Road-rage crash turns fatal on I-85 South in Gwinnett, GSP says
All southbound lanes of I-85 have reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday that began as road rage in Gwinnett County, officials said.
wgxa.tv
GBI: Fight at Laurens County party between two men turns violent leading to man's death
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An arrest has been made in a weekend murder in Laurens County. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a fight broke out between two men at a party late Saturday night at a home on St. Charles Drive in East Dublin. Investigators say during that fight, 25-year-old Nicholas Parks, of Dublin, shot 24-year-old Cordeveon King, also of Dublin. King died on the scene.
41nbc.com
Jones County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in the search for a teen who was reported as missing on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 16-year-old Amyah Escarlett Bessant was visiting a relative in the Joycliff Road area in Jones County Thursday and hasn’t been seen since leaving that home around 6 o’clock that evening.
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season has arrived, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could even sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly’s daughter calls out Florida fans after visiting The Swamp
Brian Kelly’s daughter wasn’t feeling any Southern hospitality from the Florida faithful on Saturday. LSU (5-2, 3-1) avoided a losing streak by beating Florida 45-35 in The Swamp. Apparently, Gators fans took an L too from Kelly’s daughter, who went on TikTok to trash the atmosphere. “I...
Investigation launches law enforcement presence in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — There's heavy law enforcement presence in a Spalding County neighborhood Monday evening. The Spalding County Sheriff's Office put out an alert telling residents there's an ongoing investigation near E. McIntosh and N. 2nd Street. Details on what prompted the investigation have not been released. An...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta apartment complex shootout leaves one dead
MARIETTA, Ga. - Cobb County police officers are investigating a fatal Marietta shooting from Sunday night. Officers reported a person shot on Massachusetts Avenue around 5:09 p.m. 27-year-old Marco Sauveur was struck in the thigh and bleeding. Witnesses said Sauveur was hit during a shootout between a visitor and several...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Mattie's Call issued for runaway teen diagnosed with mental disorders
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing teenage girl diagnosed with several mental disorders. Established by the Georgia General Assembly in 2006, Mattie’s Call is an emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons. According to...
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
New FOX 5 special examines murder trial of Wayne Williams
FOX 5 I-TEAM reporter Dale Russell covered the complex nine-week murder trial of Wayne Williams, the main suspect in the Atlanta child murders. Now he's taking viewers behind the scenes with a look at the actual evidence that led to Williams conviction in a new special.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be armed carjacker caught after chase in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. - A suspect is behind bars at the Clayton County Jail after police say he tried to carjack a vehicle with a child inside. The Morrow Police Department say Monday night 31-year-old Quadarius Johnson attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Mt. Zion Rd. The...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia warming centers: Shelters open ahead of freezing temperatures
ATLANTA - Several Georgia counties and municipalities announced they have opened warming centers for people without shelter or power during the weekend's frigid temperatures. Most of metro Atlanta is under a Freeze Warning from midnight until 10 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures in some areas could dip as low as 27 degrees for a significant period of time.
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for man in video for armed Atlanta theft
Have you seen this man? Atlanta police said he is wanted in connection to an armed robbery from Oct. 12.
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
fox5atlanta.com
Man, accomplice arrested after murder in Buckhead neighborhood
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested two people in connection to a man found shot to death along Peachtree Battle Avenue NW in Buckhead on Thursday morning. Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana, and an accomplice were taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart. "We...
Cops: 25-year-old killed in NW Atlanta shooting
A man died after being shot multiple times Saturday night in the Brookwood neighborhood of northwest Atlanta, according to police.
Comments / 1