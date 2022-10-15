ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

NOLA.com

Farmer Football 5: New playoff structure creates late-season drama

If the playoffs started this week, Slidell would have a bye in the first round. I’ll forgive Tigers fans if they are unfamiliar with the concept of a first-round playoff bye, but with the new look LHSAA playoff brackets, that’s the brave new world that even the nonselect schools (read as St. Tammany Parish Public schools) live in.
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season

East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
METAIRIE, LA
Tina Howell

For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.

Actually, it is past time. The 2022 New Orleans Saints are simply not living up to expectations. They are not even close. On paper, this is an extremely talent team, but they are sitting at 2-4 and painfully digging a hole that they will have a hard time climbing out of.
Tina Howell

Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin Kamara

A lawsuit has been filed against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in the Civil District Court of New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of their client, Darnell Greene, listed as "Plaintiff". The court document is petitioning for civil damages based on the assault and battery charges against Alvin Kamara, listed as "Defendant".
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves

OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School renders opinion on alumnus of the year

Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, a member of the Brother Martin High School Class of 1978, has been named the school's 2023 alumnus of the year. Engelhardt is a circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, appointed by President Donald J. Trump. He was previously appointed...
METAIRIE, LA
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
verylocal.com

It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all

Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wwno.org

Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture

Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana

Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
LOUISIANA STATE

