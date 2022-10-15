Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Farmer Football 5: New playoff structure creates late-season drama
If the playoffs started this week, Slidell would have a bye in the first round. I’ll forgive Tigers fans if they are unfamiliar with the concept of a first-round playoff bye, but with the new look LHSAA playoff brackets, that’s the brave new world that even the nonselect schools (read as St. Tammany Parish Public schools) live in.
NOLA.com
Karr, Newman keep top spots, Curtis moves up; see area football rankings here
The Cougars, at 6-0 on the field after last week’s win against Jesuit, will face Holy Cross and Rummel before a possible 9-5A title showdown against John Curtis. The Patriots, who won impressively at Acadiana in a matchup of state-ranked teams, will face another state-ranked team, St. Augustine, on Saturday.
NOLA.com
East Jefferson football coach resigns six games into his first season
East Jefferson football coach Angel Cardona has resigned from his position “due to personal circumstances beyond his control” six games into his first season. He will remain at the school as a math teacher, according to a letter sent to East Jefferson football families. Ashton Duhe will be...
NOLA.com
LSU-Tulane might make for a good game — so why don't they play anymore? There are reasons.
Tulane is off to its best start since 1998, having won six of its first seven games to sneak into The Associated Press Top 25. LSU, coming off an ugly loss to Tennessee, put together its best offensive performance in a 45-35 win at Florida on Saturday in Gainesville. Which...
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.
Actually, it is past time. The 2022 New Orleans Saints are simply not living up to expectations. They are not even close. On paper, this is an extremely talent team, but they are sitting at 2-4 and painfully digging a hole that they will have a hard time climbing out of.
NOLA.com
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 7? Vote now.
Week 7 of the high school football season provided some impressive statistical showings across the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the NOLA.com Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday, and the winner will be recogized on the NOLA.com Prep Sports Facebook page.
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin Kamara
A lawsuit has been filed against New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara in the Civil District Court of New Orleans. The lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm on behalf of their client, Darnell Greene, listed as "Plaintiff". The court document is petitioning for civil damages based on the assault and battery charges against Alvin Kamara, listed as "Defendant".
Joe Burrow wears LSU jersey in return to Superdome
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Former star LSU Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had fans smiling during his return to the Superdome. He was seen sporting the 2020 national championship jersey worn by Ja’Marr Chase. Burrow returned to Louisiana for the Cincinnati Bengals matchup against the...
NOLA.com
Tulane cracks Associated Press and coaches' Top 25 polls for first time in 24 years
Tulane scratched a 24-year itch on Sunday when it was ranked No. 25 in both the Associated Press and coaches’ polls, but coach Willie Fritz and co-captains Michael Pratt and Nick Anderson were not itching to talk about the possibility one night earlier. After the Green Wave (6-1, 3-0...
NOLA.com
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
NOLA.com
Letters: Green Wave on a roll, but football fans staying away in droves
OK, New Orleans, football town, Sportsman’s Paradise and party city, so why aren’t you supporting this very good Tulane Green Wave football team?. They are proving that they are one of the better teams in the country, have beaten a nationally ranked team (Kansas State) and are on course to have a very good season. Reasonable ticket prices, family atmosphere ... so where are you?
NOLA.com
What is going into the Tulane hospital building? University officials detail plans for the space
After LCMC announced plans last week to buy Tulane Medical Center and move most patient services to other hospitals, interest shot up in the specifics of what the university plans to do with the 1.4 million square foot New Orleans health center and parking structures. University officials say plans are...
WDSU
Filming in St. Bernard Parish on Tuesday will have simulated gunfire
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — The St. Bernard Parish Government has announced that there will be filming with simulated gunfire at the 40 Arpent Wetlands Observatory, located at the end of Jean Lafitte and Benjamin Street in Chalmette. Filming is currently scheduled for 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The...
NOLA.com
Brother Martin High School renders opinion on alumnus of the year
Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, a member of the Brother Martin High School Class of 1978, has been named the school's 2023 alumnus of the year. Engelhardt is a circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, appointed by President Donald J. Trump. He was previously appointed...
NOLA.com
Learn the dark history of New Orleans' calaboose, a true French Quarter dungeon
It’s among the most photographed places in New Orleans, and for good reason. It also happens to be one of the prettiest. You know the spot, and you know the shot: Jackson Square, as seen from across Decatur Street. Gen. Andrew Jackson atop his steed anchors the center, with the Gothic spires of St. Louis Cathedral towering behind him.
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
verylocal.com
It’s gumbo and grilled cheese season, y’all
Gumbo and grilled cheese weather has finally arrived! From roughly the 1970s until Katrina, most New Orleans schools served gumbo and grilled cheese about every other week during fall and winter. Only some schools still offer it now, and I’d be lying if I said that serving gumbo and grilled cheese during gumbo season wasn’t a factor in my OneApp choices. Imagine my joy the other day when I picked my son up from school and he told me that’s what was served!
wwno.org
Louisiana Eats: Considering Creole, Keeping The Culture
Do you have a favorite hot spot where your family has gathered for generations? Is it still there? Sadly, when it comes to Black-owned bars and lounges, many have been disappearing from local landscapes – often without fanfare or mention. New Orleans native L. Kasimu Harris has watched with dismay as many of these vital Black establishments have closed their doors in recent years. Since 2018, he has been documenting those that remain, capturing photos and oral histories as part of his ongoing series, "Vanishing Black Bars & Lounges." He joins us to talk about the project.
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
