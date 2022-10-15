Read full article on original website
Hollenbeck, Wallington earn Athlete of the Week nomination
After standout games this week, Frankfort's Ashton Hollenbeck and Benzie Central's Autumn Wallington have earned Athlete of the Week honors from the Benzie County Record Patriot.
High winds take down trees, power lines across parts of northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Wind gusts of more than 40 m.p.h. continue across northern Michigan, creating some power outages. As you travel Tuesday morning, be aware of tree limbs that may be scattered. In Antrim County traffic on M-88 and Beadle Road in Central Lake Township is closed due to...
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
Peek Inside One of Michael Moore’s Michigan Homes, Sold for $4.3M
For someone who speaks out against capitalism, Michael Moore certainly has enjoyed a taste of the good life here in Michigan. Take a look inside his former home on Torch Lake which recently sold for just over $4.3 million. This sprawling home sits on almost four acres of land right...
Skeletons return to Frankfort's Harbor Lights Resort for Halloween
A Frankfort business has once again pulled the skeletons out of the closet and put them on display; this time for Halloween.
First snowman appears outside National Weather Service office in Michigan
GAYLORD, MI - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service are finding creative ways to enjoy this late fall storm that’s bringing snow to parts of Michigan. While the Lower Peninsula is not getting socked like areas of the U.P. - which has some spots reporting snowfall in the double-digit inches - forecasters at the NWS office in Gaylord managed to ball together enough of the white stuff falling there early today to give us our first snowman of the season. The snowman even had a pet.
World's longest timber tower suspension bridge opens in MI
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - There's a new thing to add to your Michigan bucket list: walk the world's longest suspension bridge. SkyBridge Michigan is now open at Boyne Mountain Resort in northern Michigan, about an hour northeast of Traverse City. The SkyBridge has 1,023 feet of suspended walking surface. The span from end-of-tower to end-of tower is around 1,200 feet. The walking surface is about five feet wide. Walkers can enjoy spectacular views of Boyne Valley during the fall season. In the winter, walkers can also enjoy birds-eye views of skiers below. The bridge, by the way, is designed for pedestrian, foot traffic only. The SkyBridge was designed and installed by the same group behind the Gatlinburg SkyBridge in Tennessee. You can find ticketing information for the Skybridge here.
Northville scout troop first to camp in Beulah RV park
A scout troop from downstate camped overnight at the village of Beulah's recreational vehicle campground, a first in the campground's recent history.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta school board candidates
Residents in the Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools district will vote to decide which three candidates will be on the board of education.
Manistee event tackles shipwrecks, mysteries and ghost tales Tuesday
A Michigan mystery is on its way to Manistee on Tuesday.
Poachers caught with over 460 pounds of salmon by Michigan DNR
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources caught a group of poachers with more than 460 pounds of salmon illegally caught from the Manistee River in northern Michigan. According to a release from the DNR, an angler tipped officers off about an out-of-state fishing group...
Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Benzie County calendar of events for Oct. 12-26
Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project receives grants totaling $100,000
Thompsonville Area Revitalization Project receives grants totaling $100,000.
Benzie County watershed association sees increase in swimmer's itch
There was an uptick in cases of swimmer's itch reported at the Congregational Summer Assembly Beach according to data collected by the Crystal Lake & Watershed Association.
DNR Explains Details Behind Manistee Salmon Poaching
Tuesday, DNR officers were foot patrolling the Manistee River when an angler confronted then and reported that a group of individuals were using illegal gear to catch fish. The officers then observed the group as they were snagging Salmon and proceeded to make contact with the group. There were six...
17 pounds of trash in 1 hour: Frankfort-Elberta students report to board of education
Several representatives from Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools sixth grade class made a presentation to the district's board of education on their recent activities.
Man dies in kayak race off coast of Benzie County
A kayaker has reportedly died after they were pulled from the water off the coast of Benzie County near Point Betsie while participating in a kayak race on Oct. 8.
Frankfort Film Festival to be held Oct. 20-23
Frankfort Film Festival to be held Oct. 20-23 at The Garden Theater.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspicious Death in Webber Township
Update 10/18/22 10:36 p.m. Deputies were called to a house in Webber Township around 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported they heard gun shots. Deputies found three people inside the home, including a man on the floor suffering a gunshot wound to the head. One person was performing CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
