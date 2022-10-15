Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been Found
10 Epic Hot Dogs Around Los Angeles
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
New Punk-Themed Vegan Bar Opens in Silver Lake
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lottery
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers minus Dennis Schroder, maybe Russell Westbrook, for opener
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be limited at point guard for their opener against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn't stop Anthony Davis from planning a statement performance to start the regular season. "Our first two games are against two title contenders," Davis said Monday,...
ABC30 Fresno
LeBron's age, Westbrook's trade value and other major questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers thi...
When we last saw the Los Angeles Lakers, they were careening out of the playoff picture, losing eight straight games from late March through early April as a fetid topper to a rotten season. L.A. went from the oddsmakers' NBA Finals favorite to missing the play-in tournament, as injuries and...
ABC30 Fresno
Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain
SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
ABC30 Fresno
Warriors host the Lakers to open season
LINE: Warriors -6; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers for the season opener. Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference play and 31-10 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors gave up 105.5 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.
ABC30 Fresno
NBA 2022-23 season opening night: 76ers and Celtics arrive in style
The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and some of the league's most storied franchises will get the action started. First, former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers will return to Boston's TD Garden as Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76erstake on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defending Eastern Conference champions.
ABC30 Fresno
The 2022-23 NBA offseason as told by social media
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is just over 24 hours away, but before the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics in the season opener, there's a lot to catch up on from the offseason. From weddings and magical summer basketball to a scuffle among teammates, there has been plenty...
ABC30 Fresno
NBA Opening Night live highlights, reactions and takeaways
The 2022-23 season tips off with a doubleheader. First up, the Boston Celticsdefeated thePhiladelphia 76ersin an early clash of Eastern Conference contenders. The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who scored 35 points each in the win. Out West, the defending champion Golden State Warriorsreceived their rings...
ABC30 Fresno
Warriors get '22 title rings, unveil banner on 'special night'
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors unveiled their 2021-22 NBA championship banner and rings Tuesday night ahead of their season-opening 123-109 win against the Los Angeles Lakers. "It takes resiliency to win a title, and resiliency is what defines this Warriors team," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said during the...
Here is the OKC Thunder's roster, player contracts entering 2022-23 NBA regular season
The Thunder’s 17-man roster was finalized Monday. Here’s a breakdown before OKC’s 7 p.m. Wednesday opener at Minnesota. More:SGA's scoring prowess, Poku's block party & bold predictions for 2022-23 OKC Thunder ...
ABC30 Fresno
Dodgers president expresses 'strong hope' Clayton Kershaw returns
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent after the season, but team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the club wants the longtime star to return. "Nothing has changed," Friedman said on Tuesday. "My strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year,...
ABC30 Fresno
49ers' Talanoa Hufanga in concussion protocol; Week 7 status iffy
SANTA CLARA, Calif. --San Francisco 49ers strong safety Talanoa Hufanga seemed to leave Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons as one of the team's few healthy defensive starters. Come Monday morning, that was no longer the case. Hufanga has entered the concussion protocol, according to coach Kyle Shanahan. That comes...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers coach Brandon Staley is here to own the big decisions
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The game clock inside a rocking FirstEnergy Stadium read 1:14, and Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley needed to make a decision. Leading the Cleveland Browns, 30-28, and facing fourth-and-1 from their own 46-yard line, should the Bolts punt, and give their defense the opportunity to stop the Browns, who had no timeouts remaining.
ABC30 Fresno
Raiders put cornerback Nate Hobbs on IR with broken left hand
HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders placed cornerback Nate Hobbs on injured reserve Monday, a week after he broke bones in his left hand in the Raiders' 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. He will miss at least four games. Hobbs left that game after getting injured but...
ABC30 Fresno
Ducks visit the Bruins after Silfverberg's 2-goal game
Anaheim Ducks (1-3-0, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (3-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins after Jakob Silfverberg's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Ducks' 4-2 loss. Boston had a 51-26-5 record overall and a 28-14-2...
ABC30 Fresno
Broncos vs. Chargers: Monday Night Football betting odds, picks, tips
Week 6 of the NFL season wraps up Monday night with theLos Angeles Chargers (-4.5, 45.5) hosting the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium (ESPN, 8:15 ET). After an exciting Sunday of action, we have one more opportunity to wager on professional football if we so choose. So which plays do our analysts like the most?
