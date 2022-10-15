Read full article on original website
Topeka-area high school football rankings after seven games of action
Each high school football team has at least two weeks left in its season before it's win-or-go-home time. Here's where the Topeka-area high school football teams are ranked after Week 7. More:Week 7 Topeka-area, and statewide, high school football scores and stats ...
Daily Advocate
Arcanum volleyball moves on in playoffs after five set win
BROOKVILLE — Arcanum High School volleyball is moving on in the Division III Southwest Sectional Tournament. The 12 seed Lady Trojans went to Brookville High School and defeated the 10th seed in Bethel High School on Oct. 17 in five sets. The first two sets started off close. Bethel...
Daily Advocate
Ansonia Volleyball goes down in three in first round of playoffs
ARCANUM — Ansonia High School volleyball could not pull off the upset to extend their season. The 13 seeded Lady Tigers lost to the sixth seed in Southeastern Local High School, 3-0, in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Arcanum High School on Oct. 17.
Daily Advocate
Miras, Lee take first at WOAC Cross Country Championship
PLEASANT HILL — The WOAC Cross Country Championship was held at Indian Hills 4-H Camp on Oct. 15. It was the last meet of the year before the postseason meets are held. Arcanum High School was the big winner for the high school divisions. Their teams placed first in the boys and girls races.
