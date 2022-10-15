ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arcanum volleyball moves on in playoffs after five set win

BROOKVILLE — Arcanum High School volleyball is moving on in the Division III Southwest Sectional Tournament. The 12 seed Lady Trojans went to Brookville High School and defeated the 10th seed in Bethel High School on Oct. 17 in five sets. The first two sets started off close. Bethel...
ARCANUM, OH
Ansonia Volleyball goes down in three in first round of playoffs

ARCANUM — Ansonia High School volleyball could not pull off the upset to extend their season. The 13 seeded Lady Tigers lost to the sixth seed in Southeastern Local High School, 3-0, in the first round of the Southwest Division IV Sectional Tournament at Arcanum High School on Oct. 17.
ANSONIA, OH
Miras, Lee take first at WOAC Cross Country Championship

PLEASANT HILL — The WOAC Cross Country Championship was held at Indian Hills 4-H Camp on Oct. 15. It was the last meet of the year before the postseason meets are held. Arcanum High School was the big winner for the high school divisions. Their teams placed first in the boys and girls races.
ARCANUM, OH

