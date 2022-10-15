As more consumers “eat local,” U.S. local food sales, including cottage-food sales, have soared from $5 billion annually in 2008 to a projected $20 billion. “Cottage food,” meaning food made in a home kitchen for sale in Mississippi are foods that do not require time or temperature control for safety. Essentially, food that does not require refrigeration after the package has been opened. Examples include baked goods such as breads, biscuits, cookies, pastries, and tortillas. Mississippi cottage food producers also may sell candy, chocolate-covered pretzels, nuts, and fruit, dried fruit, dried pasta, dried spices, dry baking mixes, granola, cereal, trail mixes, dry rubs, fruit pies, nut mixes, popcorn, vinegar, mustard, most types of jams, jellies, and preserves, and many types of pickles and pickled foods.

