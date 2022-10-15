Read full article on original website
Related
Oxford Eagle
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
Oxford Eagle
Learning more about cottage goods as small business
As more consumers “eat local,” U.S. local food sales, including cottage-food sales, have soared from $5 billion annually in 2008 to a projected $20 billion. “Cottage food,” meaning food made in a home kitchen for sale in Mississippi are foods that do not require time or temperature control for safety. Essentially, food that does not require refrigeration after the package has been opened. Examples include baked goods such as breads, biscuits, cookies, pastries, and tortillas. Mississippi cottage food producers also may sell candy, chocolate-covered pretzels, nuts, and fruit, dried fruit, dried pasta, dried spices, dry baking mixes, granola, cereal, trail mixes, dry rubs, fruit pies, nut mixes, popcorn, vinegar, mustard, most types of jams, jellies, and preserves, and many types of pickles and pickled foods.
Oxford Eagle
Keep Our Kids Safe: National School Bus Safety Week is Oct. 17-21
In support of National School Bus Safety Week, Oct. 17-21, the Mississippi Department of Education is sharing information from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers about the importance of school bus safety. In every state, it is illegal to pass a...
Comments / 0