What stores will be closed on Thanksgiving?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For nearly a decade, major retailers have kicked off Black Friday on Thanksgiving Day earlier and earlier. That is, until the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, many of those retailers decided to close on Thanksgiving Day, including Target, who decided that they will no longer open stores on Thanksgiving Day. This year’s Black Friday hours are yet to be announced. In 2021, the store opened at 7 a.m.

Here is a list of other stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving along with some of their Black Friday hours, according to BlackFriday.com :

Academy Sports and Outdoors Black Friday hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

ALDI

Ashley Furniture

Bath and Body Works

Bed Bath and Beyond Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Belk Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store opened at 7 a.m. on Black Friday

Best Buy Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday

BJ’s Wholesale Club Black Friday hours: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Costco Black Friday hours: Open at 9 a.m.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Foot Locker

Home Depot Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

JCPenny Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday

K ohl’s

Lowe’s Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday

Macy’s Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store was open from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Black Friday

Nordstrom

REI Black Friday hours: Closed

Sam’s Club

Simon Properties, including Towne East Square Mall and Towne West Square Mall

Walmart Black Friday hours: TBD In 2021, the store opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday



Stores that will be open on Thanksgiving:

Bass Pro Shops Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels Hours: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Old Navy Hours: Opens at 3 p.m.

Walgreens Hours: Vary on location Black Friday hours: Vary on location

Whole Foods Hours: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.



See a business we missed? Let us know by sending us an email through Connect3News by clicking here.

