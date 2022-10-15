Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWL-TV
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
“This is kids’ lives that are on the line. It’s their future,” Perrette said. “Their future relies on our community doing the right thing now.”
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
fox8live.com
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
One man is in the hospital after being shot on Sunday night in New Orleans East.
Cops: Juvenile shot dead, second child wounded while burglarizing car
New Orleans Police are looking for whoever shot and killed a juvenile in the 7th Ward early this morning. A second child was wounded. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide in the 3100 block of Frenchmen Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Mother and daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide at Mandeville home
MANDEVILLE - A woman reportedly called 911 and admitted to killing her daughter just moments before shooting herself, investigators believe. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said a 911 dispatcher got a call from the mother Tuesday morning. While on the phone, the woman said she shot her daughter at their Lane Street home and said she planned to shoot herself as well.
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female burglar in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday (Oct. 17) night. First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the Mcdonald’s on S. Claiborne avenue, went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old killed in apparent shootout outside Bogalusa homecoming football game
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old boy was killed in an apparent shootout just outside the Bogalusa High homecoming football game Friday night. The Bogalusa Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to the shooting just outside the stadium during the fourth quarter. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds at the scene.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
WDSU
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested two individuals after a stolen-car pursuit on Tuesday. According to officials, Authur Johnson, 23, of Harvey, and Tyren Fielder, 23, of New Orleans, are accused of refusing to stop at a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.
fox8live.com
One person shot outside stadium at Bogalusa High football game
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Police say one person was shot right outside the stadium of Bogalusa High School during a football game. Tonight the game came to an abrupt stop and there’s no condition of the person who was shot. No additional information is available at this time. See...
WDSU
New Orleans man reported missing, his cellphone found in the Eighth District
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who was last seen with a childhood friend on Oct. 12. According to police, Shaquill Sears, 25, was last seen leaving his residence in the Second District with a childhood friend. Two days later, his phone was found in the Eighth District.
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
WDSU
New Orleans 22-year-old reported missing, last seen on Oct. 15
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last seen on Oct. 15. According to police, Troy Taylor was last seen by his mother leaving their residence in the 5100 block of Timber Haven Lane. Anyone with information on the...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward that left 1 man injured
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in the Lower Ninth Ward around 1:58 p.m. on Saturday. According to reports, a man was shot on the 1200 block of Delery Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private...
NOPD searching for two missing teens
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are searching for two missing teens and are asking for your help in finding them. 15-year-old Johani Morazan was last seen by her father leaving their home on Saturday, according to investigators. They say Johani has not been seen or heard from since then. Investigators have not revealed any other information at this time.
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
