WLBT
Major water line leak leads to several schools in Jackson canceling afterschool activities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A major leak has caused several Jackson Public Schools to cancel afterschool activities. The school district says the leak is on a 20-inch water line located on McDowell Road. As a result, some schools are experiencing low water pressure. Schools Impacted:. Galloway Elementary, 186 Idlewild Street.
WLBT
Greyhound no longer offering service in the Capital City at this time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Upset and frustrated — that’s how Dr. Scott Crawford is feeling after finding out his Greyhound bus trip to Birmingham, Alabama, has been canceled. After trying to reschedule the trip to next week, Crawford said Greyhound told him buses won’t be leaving out of the Capital City anytime soon.
WLBT
Coach Prime visits Children’s Hospital to kickoff JSU homecoming week
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Deion Sanders kicked off JSU’s homecoming week this morning by focusing on the Jackson community first. Homecoming week normally brings huge tailgates and celebrations, but Coach Prime wanted to begin the Tigers by giving back to those in the community who need all the support possible.
Oxford Eagle
Mayor releases statement on Sunday’s fatal incident behind City Hall
Mayor Robyn Tannehill released a statement on her Facebook page regarding the tragic event on Sunday morning. Walker Fielder succumbed to his injuries, and an Ole Miss student remains hospitalized. The two suspects, Tristan Holland and Seth Rokitka have been captured and taken into custody. “I cannot let the sun...
Maxwell talks “The Night Tour” stop in Mississippi this Saturday
BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Soul singer and songwriter Maxwell is performing at the Brandon Amphitheater this Saturday. He sat down with WJTV 12 News to talk about “The Night Tour”, Pretty Wings, and more! Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com
Part of Maple Street collapses due to water main break
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Part of Maple Street in Jackson collapsed due to an unrepaired water main break. Residents in the Georgetown community have been dealing with the gushing waters since Sunday. The City of Jackson is aware of the problem and said crews are working to secure the needed machinery to fix the leak. […]
Crews work to repair ‘major’ water leak in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders reported a major water leak in South Jackson on Tuesday. They said crews are working to make repairs to the leak on a 20-inch water line on McDowell Road near the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center. According to leaders, the leak is impacting water pressure in parts of South Jackson.
Man injured in shooting on Canton Park Drive
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A northeast Jackson neighborhood was rocked by gunfire on Tuesday, leaving one man injured. Police said a man was shot and wounded while walking along Canton Park Drive. According to neighbors, they saw the victim walking down the street when a gunman got out of a vehicle and opened fire. The […]
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
WAPT
MHSAA investigating brawl that caused game between Crystal Springs and Wesson to be called off
MHSAA is investigating after a brawl broke out during a football game between players from Crystal Springs and Wesson on Friday. MHSAA said a fight broke out in the third quarter with Wesson leading 28 to 7. Fans also got involved, though it says none got down to the field to fight with the players. At least one player is accused of using his helmet to swing at other players. MHSAA said it is investigating this accusation.
Highway 51 to temporarily close in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. Highway 51 will temporarily close in Madison County. The highway’s southbound lanes between Park Drive and Yandell Avenue will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 for cross drain repair. The closure will be from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WLBT
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss junior Walker Fielder was a Madison native. His 21st birthday was on Saturday, October 15. He was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of the following day. While there will be more details in the coming days and weeks about the incident in Oxford, we wanted to learn more about who Walker Fielder was.
Brothers sentenced for 2019 homicide in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, two brothers were sentenced after being found guilty of the 2019 shooting death of Earnest Myers in Jackson. Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were both sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) for first degree murder. […]
Water main break floods Maple Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the Georgetown community are left with no water after a water main break this weekend. The people living off the corner of Maple Street and Maderia Avenue woke to a rude awakening. A water main break left them with no running water and a flooded street. “I could hear […]
WLBT
Non-profit hosts fundraiser to support program assisting relatives who raise others’ children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi non-profit organization is hosting its annual fundraiser to bring awareness to a program that supports those who are helping to raise a relative’s child. Merchandise n’ Mingle is the annual garage sale fundraiser for Mississippi Families For Kids. The 501c3 wants to...
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
WAPT
Police investigate shooting in North Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Police are investigating a shooting in North Jackson. Investigators said a man was shot in the leg before 10:30 a.m. in the 5800 of Canton Park Drive. The man was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not immediately known. A neighbor reported hearing gunshots,...
vicksburgnews.com
Restaurant Review: Anchuca by Bethany Claire Johnson
I had a date night for the first time in forever with my soon-to-be husband this week. We wanted to go somewhere nice with good food, and we’d heard good things about Vicksburg’s Anchuca. We’d only heard good things, but nothing could’ve prepared us for what we experienced.
Safety Rahim Stewart sets official visit to Jackson State
Jackson State already landed a pair of highly rated three-star prospects in the 2023 class, and another will be on campus this weekend. Philadelphia Imhotep safety Rahmir Stewart is making an official visit to Jackson State this weekend for the game against Campbell, according to Imhotep associate head coach Cyril Woodland.
