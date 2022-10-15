Read full article on original website
Families of 4 men who went missing from a small Oklahoma city are 'very distraught' after learning the men were killed and dumped into a river, police say
"This is not fair," the devastated fiancée of one of the men told Insider on Monday. "I just want all of this to go away."
Chilling update in mystery of 4 missing Okmulgee men as ‘multiple human remains’ found after they vanished on bike ride
MULTIPLE human remains have been found by police in the search for four Oklahoma men who went missing earlier this week. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all reported missing on Monday by their family members one day after they went on a bike ride around 8pm on Sunday.
Four friends found dismembered a week after disappearing on evening bike ride
The dismembered remains of four men have been found in Oklahoma a week after they went missing. Police in Okmulgee identified the victims as brothers Billy Chastain, 30, and Mark Chastain, 32, and their friends, 29-year-old Alex Stevens and Mike Sparks, 32. Authorities said in a statement that they were last seen leaving Billy Chastain’s home on bicycles around 8pm on 9 October. Their dismembered bodies were discovered in the Deep Fork River on Saturday. Each victim suffered gunshot wounds, police said during a press conference on Monday. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said that the killings had...
30 Texas Females Have Been Found Murdered on the Texas Killing Fields
Have you ever driven down to Houston or Galveston and been on a very popular stretch of interstate known as "I-45 The Highway of Hell" somewhere near League City? If the answer is yes, then you may have passed a very popular field for dumping the murdered bodies of over 30 young attractive females from ages 10 to 25 years old.
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Body of Missing Maine Teenager, 14, Found After 5-Day Search
Theo Ferrara, a high school freshman, disappeared last Thursday afternoon, after he was seen walking away from his home in Freeport towards Brunswick The body of a 14-year-old boy who had been missing for nearly a week was found Tuesday afternoon in Maine. The Freeport Police Department confirmed the death of Theo Ferrara in a Facebook post. "At approximately 11:15, a Marine Patrol aircraft spotted a body near Bunganuc Point in the bay. The body was recovered and taken to the Maine Medical Examiner's Office, where it was identified as Ferrara." The post continued:...
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Father, 2 sons trapped in silo die
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man and his two teenage sons were killed after they were trapped in a silo on a farm in central Pennsylvania. Emergency crews were called to the farm on Lower Brush Valley Road in Potter Township, Centre County around 8:30 Wednesday morning, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported. The coroner's office said 47-year-old Andrew Beiler and his 14- and 19-year-old sons were pronounced dead at the scene, reportedly from asphyxiation due to gases in the silo, WTAJ reported. Their deaths were ruled accidental.Neighbors told WTAJ it was a "ripple effect," with one going in to help the next.Six months ago, a 16-year-old boy was killed on the farm while operating a manure spreader, WTAJ reported.
Man Flees Charging Elephant by Jumping Into River, Is Quickly Attacked by Crocodile
Quick thinking led a Zimbabwean fisherman to escape a charging elephant by jumping into a river. But as soon as he hit the water, he was attacked by a crocodile. And he miraculously survived to share his story. The encounter took place while Winders Sianene, 34, was heading to a...
Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead
A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
Quinton Simon: Police announce discovery of new evidence in missing toddler case as dispatch call obtained
Police have announced the discovery of new evidence in the case of missing toddler Quinton Simon while a dispatch call by emergency services has been obtained by local media. The 20-month-old boy has been missing for almost a week. Police have said that Quinton was last seen at home in Savannah, Georgia, around 6am on Wednesday 5 October. About three hours later, he was missing. “We’ve seized evidence that we believe will help move this case forward and we’re now working to analyze the evidence to see where it leads us,” the Chatham County Police Department posted on Facebook...
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
Police find woman’s body in trunk after apprehending 17-year-old driver
The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) made the discovery after being alerted to a homicide investigation by The Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas. The sheriff’s office informed the NPS that a vehicle believed to be involved in investigation — a black Mazda — was traveling through Nebraska.
Body found in Arches National Park in Utah identified as 33-year-old Virginia woman
MOAB, Utah (7News) — A body discovered Saturday in Arches National Park in Utah has been identified as Ekaterina Yaroslavna Ksenjek, 33, of Arlington, Va. A release from the National Park Service on Wednesday said Ksenjek’s body was found in the Devils Garden area of the park. Employees...
Eerie final picture of nurse, 28, killed alongside two others after their Jeep plunged off 100ft cliff during tour
A victim's haunting final photo has been revealed after the nurse and two others were killed when their Jeep plunged off 100 feet cliff during a mountain tour in Colorado. Diana Robles, 28, her aunt Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their hired driver Don Fehd, 72, were all killed in the tragic accident after their 2022 Jeep Gladiator slid off a dangerous road on September 12.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Parents Arrested After 3-Year-Old Found in Cage 'Filled With Bugs'
In addition to the 3-year-old child, deputies also discovered a 2-year-old child walking around the home "holding a methamphetamine pipe."
Surveillance footage captures missing Texas middle school teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans - amid fears 'confused' mother-of-three has 'wandered into the Mississippi River in a delirious state'
A missing Texas middle school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and walking away just one day after she disappeared. Those looking are concerned that Reynolds may have wandered into the water in a delirious state. A nonprofit search and rescue organization is...
Mystery as four men vanish after heading off on evening bike ride in Oklahoma
A search is underway for four friends who vanished after setting off on an evening bike ride in northeast Oklahoma.Okmulgee police say Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, were reported missing by family on Monday night.All four had left Mark Chastain’s home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday at around 8pm, the police department said, and did not return home.Mark Chastain’s wife and Mr Stevens’ mother reported the group missing to police, the department said in a news release on Facebook. A search then ensued on Tuesday morning.It was not...
Alaska hunter fatally shoots brown bear after attack left boy, 9, with ‘serious injuries’
One child was taken to hospital with “serious injuries” after a brown bear launched an attack against the juvenile and an adult male, Alaska troopers said.The nine-year-old boy and 41-year-old-man were hunting in a game refuge area north of Anchorage when they were attacked by a lone bear on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by Alaska State Troopers.The brown bear was believed to have attacked the boy, causing the adult to shoot and kill the bear at the scene, the statement said.Both troopers and emergency medical services immediately respond to the scene upon receiving a call of a...
