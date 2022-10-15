Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
The Oakland Press
Bishop Foley grinds out defensive, 2-0 win over Shrine in D4 district semifinal; Roeper upsets No. 2 Liggett
MADISON HEIGHTS — The Madison Heights Bishop Foley Ventures scored twice in the first half and advanced to the Division 4 district finals with a 2-0 win over the Royal Oak Shrine Knights Monday night. “We played these guys twice, so kinda knew what their whole game plan was,”...
The Oakland Press
Golf finals roundup: Adams wins first-ever state title in dominant fashion; Mercy wins third title, first since ’01
Rochester Adams coach Jeff Kutschman knew going into the Division 1 finals that if the Highlanders played their game, they could have a shot at dethroning four-time defending champion Northville. What he didn’t know was, when the Highlanders did indeed put it all together at Battle Creek’s Bedford Valley over...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Troy vs. Royal Oak Division 1 boys soccer district semifinal
Troy got two goals each from Nick Worrell and Noah Yea to beat Royal Oak, 5-2, in a Division 1 district semifinal game at Troy Athens on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. The Colts will face Berkley for the district title on Thursday.
The Oakland Press
Boys tennis finals roundup: Bloomfield Hills wins fourth state title, first since ’18; Seaholm, Cranbrook earn runner-up finishes
The top-ranked Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks finished off a dominating season with their fourth boys tennis state title at the Division 1 finals in Holland over the weekend, beating outdistancing second-place Northville by 10 points, and last year’s champion, Troy, by 11. Bloomfield Hills also won Division 1 titles in...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: County’s last remaining unbeaten team joins the top 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 8:. 1 Rochester Adams (7-1) — Hassan Murray is a bad, bad man in the trenches. 2 West Bloomfield (7-1) — It’s the L-Boyz world, we are all just living in it. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-1)...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak announces new school administration roles
Royal Oak Schools announced Timothy Boyer, MTSS Coordinator at Oak Ridge Elementary, has been approved as the new principal of Addams Elementary. Boyer will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Joe Youanes who takes over as Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the district. Boyer taught fourth and fifth...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 16 and beyond
• Visit Detroit and Comcast are encouraging eligible small business owners in Southeast Michigan’s tourism and hospitality industry to apply for free marketing, creative, media and technology services through Comcast RISE. The deadline for small businesses to apply is Oct. 16. Application and information is at www.ComcastRISE.com. • Gesher...
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
The Oakland Press
Police parade delights White Lake Township boy
Steve and Lisa Bradshaw have heard the phrase “life comes at you fast,” but the speed of changes since their three-year-old son Archer was diagnosed with leukemia in August has been dizzying. Last Tuesday they got to hit the pause button for an hour of joy. Oakland County...
The Oakland Press
RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan marks 30th anniversary of preschool program at Beaumont Children’s
RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan announced the 30th anniversary of its communication preschool program at Beaumont Children’s in Royal Oak. The hospital-based preschool program is designed for children ages 3 to 6 with speech and language difficulties. The RE/MAX Communication Preschool Program was started in October of 1992. Since then,...
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for man accused of killing co-worker at GM plant
A resident alien from Bulgaria charged with the murder of his co-worker at a GM plant is scheduled for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 23, 2023 for Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, accused in the fatal beating of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac. Robertson died Aug. 11 from multiple blunt force injuries following the assault at the GM Orion Plant on Giddings Road, where the two men worked as employees of a cleaning service contracted by General Motors.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak to unveil aging-in-place plan for seniors at open house
After three years of work, volunteers with the Senior Services Aging in Place Task Force have a draft plan on goals to accommodate senior citizens in Royal Oak. The task force is hosting an open house with coffee and doughnuts from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Leo Mahany/Harold Meininger Senior Community Center, 3500 Marais Ave.
The Oakland Press
Oakland Co. transit millage promises expanded services
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to accurately reflected a resolution related to a SMART-only millage. The campaign for a countywide transit millage includes such lures as a lower tax bill and expanded coverage. Those two incentives don’t apply to everyone. Thursday evening’s telephone town hall hosted...
The Oakland Press
A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway. “Officers arrived on scene and located the subject who was deceased....
The Oakland Press
Task force recommends major changes for key Ferndale city buildings
A facilities task force of nine Ferndale residents is set to deliver a sweeping report Monday on developing new municipal buildings and upgrading others, from fire stations and the police department to the public works facilities and City Hall. Headed by resident Donald Johnson, an associate budget director in Detroit,...
The Oakland Press
Man accused of assaulting, strangling friend in Ferndale to stand trial
A Madison Heights man is facing trial after Ferndale police say he assaulted and strangled a friend causing injuries and cuts to her head. Suspect Zachary Cooksey, 29, is charged with assault causing great bodily harm less than murder in the Sept. 27 incident. The suspect waived his right to...
The Oakland Press
Another town hall set for Wednesday to discuss transit millage
County Republicans are responding to a recent county-led telephone town hall on the proposed transit millage with their own event. This in-person and virtual event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Auburn Hills’ city council chambers on 1827 N. Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills. Republicans are calling this town hall “Truth about Transit.”
The Oakland Press
Woman, 68, turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash
The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in. A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway.
