A resident alien from Bulgaria charged with the murder of his co-worker at a GM plant is scheduled for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 23, 2023 for Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, accused in the fatal beating of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac. Robertson died Aug. 11 from multiple blunt force injuries following the assault at the GM Orion Plant on Giddings Road, where the two men worked as employees of a cleaning service contracted by General Motors.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO