The Oakland Press

Boys tennis finals roundup: Bloomfield Hills wins fourth state title, first since ’18; Seaholm, Cranbrook earn runner-up finishes

The top-ranked Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks finished off a dominating season with their fourth boys tennis state title at the Division 1 finals in Holland over the weekend, beating outdistancing second-place Northville by 10 points, and last year’s champion, Troy, by 11. Bloomfield Hills also won Division 1 titles in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak announces new school administration roles

Royal Oak Schools announced Timothy Boyer, MTSS Coordinator at Oak Ridge Elementary, has been approved as the new principal of Addams Elementary. Boyer will fill the vacancy left by Dr. Joe Youanes who takes over as Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction for the district. Boyer taught fourth and fifth...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 16 and beyond

• Visit Detroit and Comcast are encouraging eligible small business owners in Southeast Michigan’s tourism and hospitality industry to apply for free marketing, creative, media and technology services through Comcast RISE. The deadline for small businesses to apply is Oct. 16. Application and information is at www.ComcastRISE.com. • Gesher...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Police parade delights White Lake Township boy

Steve and Lisa Bradshaw have heard the phrase “life comes at you fast,” but the speed of changes since their three-year-old son Archer was diagnosed with leukemia in August has been dizzying. Last Tuesday they got to hit the pause button for an hour of joy. Oakland County...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan marks 30th anniversary of preschool program at Beaumont Children’s

RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan announced the 30th anniversary of its communication preschool program at Beaumont Children’s in Royal Oak. The hospital-based preschool program is designed for children ages 3 to 6 with speech and language difficulties. The RE/MAX Communication Preschool Program was started in October of 1992. Since then,...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man accused of killing co-worker at GM plant

A resident alien from Bulgaria charged with the murder of his co-worker at a GM plant is scheduled for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court. Jury selection is set to start Jan. 23, 2023 for Astrit Gjon Bushi, 48, accused in the fatal beating of Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, of Pontiac. Robertson died Aug. 11 from multiple blunt force injuries following the assault at the GM Orion Plant on Giddings Road, where the two men worked as employees of a cleaning service contracted by General Motors.
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak to unveil aging-in-place plan for seniors at open house

After three years of work, volunteers with the Senior Services Aging in Place Task Force have a draft plan on goals to accommodate senior citizens in Royal Oak. The task force is hosting an open house with coffee and doughnuts from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22 at the Leo Mahany/Harold Meininger Senior Community Center, 3500 Marais Ave.
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland Co. transit millage promises expanded services

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to accurately reflected a resolution related to a SMART-only millage. The campaign for a countywide transit millage includes such lures as a lower tax bill and expanded coverage. Those two incentives don’t apply to everyone. Thursday evening’s telephone town hall hosted...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Task force recommends major changes for key Ferndale city buildings

A facilities task force of nine Ferndale residents is set to deliver a sweeping report Monday on developing new municipal buildings and upgrading others, from fire stations and the police department to the public works facilities and City Hall. Headed by resident Donald Johnson, an associate budget director in Detroit,...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Man accused of assaulting, strangling friend in Ferndale to stand trial

A Madison Heights man is facing trial after Ferndale police say he assaulted and strangled a friend causing injuries and cuts to her head. Suspect Zachary Cooksey, 29, is charged with assault causing great bodily harm less than murder in the Sept. 27 incident. The suspect waived his right to...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Another town hall set for Wednesday to discuss transit millage

County Republicans are responding to a recent county-led telephone town hall on the proposed transit millage with their own event. This in-person and virtual event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Auburn Hills’ city council chambers on 1827 N. Squirrel Rd., Auburn Hills. Republicans are calling this town hall “Truth about Transit.”
AUBURN HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Woman, 68, turns herself in after fatal hit-and-run crash

The investigation into a weekend fatal hit-and-run crash is ongoing, and police in Farmington Hills say a woman has turned herself in. A 33-year-old Pontiac man was killed early Saturday, Oct. 15, morning near 12 Mile Road at Balmoral Way. Just before 8 a.m., someone called emergency dispatchers with the report of someone laying in the grass just off the roadway.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI

