Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Report: Wisconsin basketball hosting two '24 official visitors
Four-star point guard Daniel Freitag and wing Jack Robison will officially visit Madison this weekend per reports.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball’s Audrey Black continuing Hawkeye tradition
Outside hitter Audrey Black from Aurora, Colorado, has made her case for being a valuable player for Iowa volleyball this season. Black was originally drawn to the Hawkeyes because of the city and the “Iowa Nice” attitude witnessed while on campus. But Black already had connections to the state of Iowa and the university before ever stepping foot in Iowa City.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa men’s wrestling 2022-23 lineup preview
With just a few weeks until the start of the 2022-23 men’s wrestling season, preseason individual and team national rankings have been released across InterMat, WIN, and Flo. Here’s a breakdown of where the Hawkeyes rank heading into the season and my lineup projections. Team (No. 2 InterMat,...
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer fifth-year senior Monica Wilhelm reflects on up-and-down career
Goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm has been a mainstay in the Iowa soccer program for five years. During her collegiate career, Wilhelm has played in 35 games, made 128 saves, and has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors twice. This season is her fifth and final with the Hawkeyes, and she said it’s filled with sentiment.
Daily Iowan
Hawkeye men’s golf wins Iowa Fall Classic, Mac McClear nabs individual title
Mac McClear cemented his third career victory with a tap-in bogey putt on Blue Top Ridge Golf Course’s 18th hole Monday. The senior battled through windy and cold conditions to post a three-round score of 2-under-par 214. His performance helped the Hawkeye men’s golf team finish first in the inaugural Iowa Fall Classic.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa Fall Classic
Iowa golf won the team tournament at the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday. Iowa’s Mac McClear led the way after shooting two under par to win the individual tournament. Valparaiso offered the closest competition, finishing in second place after initially...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s golf in second place after first two rounds at Iowa Fall Classic
The Iowa men’s golf team is one shot behind first-place Valparaiso after day one of the Iowa Fall Classic. The Hawkeyes shot a combined 20-over-par 596 over the first 36 holes of the event Sunday at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa. Three Iowa players are inside...
saturdaytradition.com
Spencer Petras vs Alex Padilla: Video game simulation determines who would win if both Iowa QBs faced off
If fans were ever wondering who would win in a Spencer Petras-Alex Padilla matchup, they now have their answer. Cody Hills of the Villages Daily Sun did a simulation on NCAA Football 14 with updated rosters where Iowa played itself with different starting quarterbacks. Padilla’s team beat Petras’ team 27-14...
Daily Iowan
Local racing driver Danny Lehmkuhl weighs in on finances of motorsports
Danny Lehmkuhl participates in Legend Car races in Iowa and Wisconsin every summer weekend. But Lehmkuhl isn’t racing for large cash prizes or a promise of a lucrative career in the future. He’s doing it for the love of racing. With a hobby that can cost thousands of...
CBS 58
Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
Daily Iowan
DITV: Monday, October 17th, 2022
On this Monday morning newscast of DITV, our anchors Ashely Weil, Michael Merrick and Sam Bielema give you the latest updates on news, sports, and weather in and around the University of Iowa. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
Daily Iowan
Pancheros celebrates 30 years of business
University of Iowa alum Rodney Anderson had an idea for a local college-town restaurant in 1992: Chicago-style burritos. With this idea in mind, he opened Pancheros Mexican Grill on Washington and Clinton streets in Iowa City —which has since launched 67 locations in 19 states. The Tex-Mex restaurant is...
Daily Iowan
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area
Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
wuwm.com
Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate
The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
Central Illinois Proud
Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
