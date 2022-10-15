ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Audrey Black continuing Hawkeye tradition

Outside hitter Audrey Black from Aurora, Colorado, has made her case for being a valuable player for Iowa volleyball this season. Black was originally drawn to the Hawkeyes because of the city and the “Iowa Nice” attitude witnessed while on campus. But Black already had connections to the state of Iowa and the university before ever stepping foot in Iowa City.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa men’s wrestling 2022-23 lineup preview

With just a few weeks until the start of the 2022-23 men’s wrestling season, preseason individual and team national rankings have been released across InterMat, WIN, and Flo. Here’s a breakdown of where the Hawkeyes rank heading into the season and my lineup projections. Team (No. 2 InterMat,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer fifth-year senior Monica Wilhelm reflects on up-and-down career

Goalkeeper Monica Wilhelm has been a mainstay in the Iowa soccer program for five years. During her collegiate career, Wilhelm has played in 35 games, made 128 saves, and has earned Academic All-Big Ten honors twice. This season is her fifth and final with the Hawkeyes, and she said it’s filled with sentiment.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Hawkeye men’s golf wins Iowa Fall Classic, Mac McClear nabs individual title

Mac McClear cemented his third career victory with a tap-in bogey putt on Blue Top Ridge Golf Course’s 18th hole Monday. The senior battled through windy and cold conditions to post a three-round score of 2-under-par 214. His performance helped the Hawkeye men’s golf team finish first in the inaugural Iowa Fall Classic.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa Fall Classic

Iowa golf won the team tournament at the Iowa Fall Classic at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course in Riverside, Iowa, on Monday. Iowa’s Mac McClear led the way after shooting two under par to win the individual tournament. Valparaiso offered the closest competition, finishing in second place after initially...
RIVERSIDE, IA
CBS 58

Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

DITV: Monday, October 17th, 2022

On this Monday morning newscast of DITV, our anchors Ashely Weil, Michael Merrick and Sam Bielema give you the latest updates on news, sports, and weather in and around the University of Iowa. NEW LIVE SHOWS EVERY MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, AND FRIDAY @8:30am/ct.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Pancheros celebrates 30 years of business

University of Iowa alum Rodney Anderson had an idea for a local college-town restaurant in 1992: Chicago-style burritos. With this idea in mind, he opened Pancheros Mexican Grill on Washington and Clinton streets in Iowa City —which has since launched 67 locations in 19 states. The Tex-Mex restaurant is...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm to open location in Des Moines area

Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, a business that opened in Iowa City in 1985, is expanding to the Des Moines Area. The new location is expected to open in spring 2023. Paul Rasch, the owner of Wilson’s Orchard and Farm, located at 4823 Dingleberry Road NE #1, said he initially got the idea to add a second location two years ago when he was approached by Middlebrook, an agrihood in Cumming, Iowa, which blends an agricultural enterprise with a residential area.
IOWA CITY, IA
wuwm.com

Michels reference to 'lazy people' one of the unexpected moments in Wisconsin's only governor debate

The only scheduled debate in the Wisconsin governor's race included some unexpected moments Friday night. Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers and Republican challenger Tim Michels squared off for nearly an hour in Madison at an event sponsored by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. Numerous radio and TV stations carried the debate, as did the website WisconsinEye.
WISCONSIN STATE
Central Illinois Proud

Journey’s anniversary tour making 2 stops in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD) — Legendary Rock Band Journey will be making two stops in Illinois as part of their 50th anniversary Freedom Tour 2023. According to a press release, the tour will feature special guest TOTO as Journey performs some of their chart-topping hits, including “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want it”, and “Faithfully”.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

