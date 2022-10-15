Read full article on original website
Rivalry wins and school records: Big 22 Contenders shine in Week Nine
Watch the video to see which players caught our attention last week. Rivalry wins and school records: Big 22 Contenders …. Watch the video to see which players caught our attention last week. First Snowflakes of the season. Anthony Carson, of Struthers, pleads guilty to charges …. Anthony Carson, 25,...
Albert R. “Al” Casanta, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert R. Casanta, 72, unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was at home, peacefully sleeping, exactly how he would have wanted it. Al was born on April 1, 1950. With an April Fool’s Day birthday, he was inherently a...
Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
Jason M. Rosier, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Michael Rosier, age 27, of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 4, 1995 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold Rosier and Jackie Balch. Jason has lived in Brookpark, Ohio for the last...
Kelly Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Howard, 79, of Columbiana Lisbon Road, passed away at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness. Kelly was born January 8, 1943 in Salineville, a son of the late Willie and Lula (Manns)...
Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
Special Top Plays of the Week dominated by special teams
It's an often a forgotten part of the game until it costs or wins you a game, so this week, we highlight a handful of outstanding special teams plays. Special Top Plays of the Week dominated by special …. It's an often a forgotten part of the game until it...
Tarinda Michell Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Tarinda Michell Davis will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street in Youngstown, Ohio. Tarinda, 45 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
Paula M. Brown, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights. She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard. Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10,...
Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning
Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
Willis J. Roller, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis J. Roller, age 90, of Leetonia, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Washingtonville, a son of the late Roy and Louise Jenkins Roller. Willis was a veteran of...
Bradley T. Boerio, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley T. Boerio, 23, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning, October 12, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Brad was born January 16, 1999, in Youngstown and was the son of Brian K. Boerio and Lisa L. Goist Boerio. He was a lifelong area resident and...
Gale R. Hughes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers,...
Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
Roger H. Baker, Sr., Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger H. Baker, Sr. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born April 3, 1934, in Moultrie, Ohio, son of Mark and Edith (Blackburn) Baker. Roger was the seventh child in his family, the youngest. His family moved to his current homestead in 1946.
William G. Meredith, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Meredith, 84 of North Lima, Ohio, died Sunday afternoon, October 16, 2022 at Assumption Village. He was born October 18, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of William and Martha (Cade) Meredith, who preceded him in death. William was a 1956 graduate of...
Emma Jane Noel, Hubbard, Ohio
HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emma Jane Noel, 82, died Sunday afternoon October 16, 2022 at Country Club Rehab. She was born August 27, 1940 in Hubbard, a daughter of Thomas A. and Sophia Jamro Heckathorn and was a lifelong area resident. Mrs. Noel, a cashier at Giant Eagle, was...
Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia Ann Sebulsky, 66, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born April 20, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Shirley Hewitt Sebulsky. Cindy was a graduate of Liberty High School. She worked as a...
