Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 10
BENJAMIN RUSSELL (6-2, 3-2) AT HELENA (6-2, 3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Benjamin Russell beat Briarwood 16-14 and Helena fell 52-51 in 4 overtimes to Calera. The skinny: Helena leads the series 3-1 and won 32-0 last season. It’s a crucial Class 6A, Region 3...
‘Embrace the moment’: UAB hits the road for Friday night matchup against Western Kentucky
A battle of epic proportions, set in the foothills of the bluegrass, pits dominant opposing forces as the UAB football team seeks to reestablish its conference supremacy in a mid-season league contest with future title game implications. The Blazers hit the road to open a crucial two-game conference road trip...
Deep Alabama women’s basketball team unconcerned with being picked 10th in SEC
A few intriguing numbers swirl around Alabama women’s basketball preseason routine. This is a Crimson Tide program that returns all five starters and 95% of the scoring from last year’s team that won eight of its last 10 games. It also went out and signed five transfers -- most of whom were starters at Power 5 programs. And its only freshman, Karly Weathers, just happened to be Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee.
Alabama basketball adds highest-rated 2023 recruit with 4-star
Nate Oats looked north to add some size to his batch of 2023 prospects. Mouhamed Dioubate, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Flushing, New York, announced his verbal commitment to Alabama on Sunday. Dioubate picked the Tide over Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The left-hander enters his senior year with...
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
Business as usual for Auburn’s Bryan Harsin despite swirling job rumors
As speculation mounted regarding his future as Auburn’s head football coach, Bryan Harsin treated Monday like the beginning of any other bye week. Harsin made stops Monday in Birmingham and Mobile, both to visit with key recruits and for a pair of speaking engagements. He spoke at the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club in the morning (obviously) and then addressed the 1st & 10 Club in Mobile for dinner.
Kilgore College (Texas) offensive line duo commits to UAB
Wallace Unamba attended his first-ever NCAA Division I football game last week, taking an unofficial visit to witness the UAB football team in its annual Children’s Harbor homecoming game, and the Kilgore College (Texas) offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed. So much so, that not only did he commit...
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
Nick Saban talks PI flags, discipline and DBs after Tennessee loss
Nick Saban is set to meet with local reporters two days after Alabama’s loss at Tennessee as the Crimson Tide turns the page to Mississippi State. We’ll have the updates from Tuscaloosa. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. --...
Saban says ‘nobody is entitled to a position’ as discipline troubles continue
From the school-record 17 penalties, special teams mistakes and general defensive breakdowns, Alabama’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee left a minefield of what Nick Saban calls teachable moments. At the same time, the issues in Knoxville weren’t necessarily new for a team playing its seventh game of the season. Having...
Saban saw Alabama looked ‘tight’ before Vols, Will Anderson knows why
Something was off with the Alabama football team Saturday afternoon. Nick Saban could see it and linebacker Will Anderson identified what he saw as the cause. Before ultimately falling 52-49 to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide dug an 18-point first half hole in a packed Neyland Stadium. Nick Saban on Monday said he noticed the players looked “tight” to begin the game.
Scarbinsky: Sifting through ashes as Alabama’s Tennessee streak goes up in smoke
It was fun while it lasted, and it lasted longer than anyone imagined when it started 15 years ago with an inspired onside kick. Something profound changed in not one but two traditional college football powers on the Third Saturday in October of 2007. Nick Saban and Alabama didn’t win...
Former Alabama star Herb Jones ‘a big foundation’ for New Orleans Pelicans
Former Alabama basketball stars Herb Jones and Kira Lewis Jr. returned to their home state on Friday night as their New Orleans Pelicans battled the Atlanta Hawks in Birmingham in the final exhibition game before the regular season starts Tuesday. Jones, a Tuscaloosa native and former SEC Player of the...
Alabama’s Javion Cohen open about mental health rehab trip, thanks Saban
The issue of mental health remains front and center within college football and one Alabama starter isn’t afraid to discuss it. Offensive guard Javion Cohen over the summer was open about his visit to a rehabilitation center for what he called “mental health reasons” and he spoke more about it Wednesday. Making his first appearance this fall in the interview room, Cohen was asked about opening up about his journey.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Inside an epic field storming after Tennessee proves it is back in Alabama win
The goalposts were gone, carried out of Neyland Stadium, marched through the streets and launched into the Tennessee River on what could be one of the wildest nights Knoxville has ever seen. Left behind were an extensive collection of empty liquor bottles, destroyed sunglasses and the remnants of cigars everywhere....
Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season
The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like
The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to officials. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater in central Alabama,” according...
What they’re saying nationally after Tennessee beats Alabama
History was made Saturday in Neyland Stadium as Tennessee ended 15 years of heartache with a 52-49 beating of Alabama. Everyone had their say in the aftermath. Here’s a taste of the reaction to the Vols’ first win over Alabama since 2006. -- Smoked ‘Em: Tennessee Has Celebration...
