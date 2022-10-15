A few intriguing numbers swirl around Alabama women’s basketball preseason routine. This is a Crimson Tide program that returns all five starters and 95% of the scoring from last year’s team that won eight of its last 10 games. It also went out and signed five transfers -- most of whom were starters at Power 5 programs. And its only freshman, Karly Weathers, just happened to be Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO