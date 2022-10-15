ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Alabama women’s basketball team unconcerned with being picked 10th in SEC

A few intriguing numbers swirl around Alabama women’s basketball preseason routine. This is a Crimson Tide program that returns all five starters and 95% of the scoring from last year’s team that won eight of its last 10 games. It also went out and signed five transfers -- most of whom were starters at Power 5 programs. And its only freshman, Karly Weathers, just happened to be Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama basketball adds highest-rated 2023 recruit with 4-star

Nate Oats looked north to add some size to his batch of 2023 prospects. Mouhamed Dioubate, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward from Flushing, New York, announced his verbal commitment to Alabama on Sunday. Dioubate picked the Tide over Maryland, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The left-hander enters his senior year with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Business as usual for Auburn’s Bryan Harsin despite swirling job rumors

As speculation mounted regarding his future as Auburn’s head football coach, Bryan Harsin treated Monday like the beginning of any other bye week. Harsin made stops Monday in Birmingham and Mobile, both to visit with key recruits and for a pair of speaking engagements. He spoke at the Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club in the morning (obviously) and then addressed the 1st & 10 Club in Mobile for dinner.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Kilgore College (Texas) offensive line duo commits to UAB

Wallace Unamba attended his first-ever NCAA Division I football game last week, taking an unofficial visit to witness the UAB football team in its annual Children’s Harbor homecoming game, and the Kilgore College (Texas) offensive lineman came away thoroughly impressed. So much so, that not only did he commit...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Saban saw Alabama looked ‘tight’ before Vols, Will Anderson knows why

Something was off with the Alabama football team Saturday afternoon. Nick Saban could see it and linebacker Will Anderson identified what he saw as the cause. Before ultimately falling 52-49 to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide dug an 18-point first half hole in a packed Neyland Stadium. Nick Saban on Monday said he noticed the players looked “tight” to begin the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Javion Cohen open about mental health rehab trip, thanks Saban

The issue of mental health remains front and center within college football and one Alabama starter isn’t afraid to discuss it. Offensive guard Javion Cohen over the summer was open about his visit to a rehabilitation center for what he called “mental health reasons” and he spoke more about it Wednesday. Making his first appearance this fall in the interview room, Cohen was asked about opening up about his journey.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama-Tennessee draws biggest college football TV audience of season

The Alabama-Tennessee thriller brought a massive television audience, CBS announced Tuesday. The 52-49 Vol win was the most-watched college football game of the season on any network with an average of 11.557 million viewers, according to the network. That marks the biggest audience for this rivalry game in records dating back to 1987.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Proposed $50 million Carraway amphitheater would replace Oak Mountain’s: What it might look like

The proposed $50 million, 9,000-seat amphitheater that would anchor The Star at Uptown, the $300-million mixed-use development on the former Carraway Hospital campus in North Birmingham, would replace Oak Mountain Amphitheater in Pelham, according to officials. The Carraway project is called “the only tier 1 amphitheater in central Alabama,” according...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

