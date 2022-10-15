ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

The Oakland Press

Boys tennis finals roundup: Bloomfield Hills wins fourth state title, first since ’18; Seaholm, Cranbrook earn runner-up finishes

The top-ranked Bloomfield Hills Blackhawks finished off a dominating season with their fourth boys tennis state title at the Division 1 finals in Holland over the weekend, beating outdistancing second-place Northville by 10 points, and last year’s champion, Troy, by 11. Bloomfield Hills also won Division 1 titles in...
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

When women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club

Good morning! Happy Sunday. Today, we take a look into the archives. Back in 1975, a group of women stormed the Detroit Athletic Club. The reason? Discrimination against women. The women marched through the front door of the club in defiance of an old policy at the DAC that made...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts

October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Rappers Babyface Ray and Larry June faced off in Detroit at Red Bull SoundClash

It was a clash of the titans as Babyface Ray and Larry June battled against each other at the Red Bull SoundClash on Saturday night. Fans packed Russell Industrial Center as the rappers took to their own stages representing Detroit and the Bay Area. Each round had different themes that the artists were tasked with incorporating into their set, like a live musical component or featured artists. Some of the guest performers included Icewear Vezzo, Baby Money, Slum Village, Payroll Giovanni, and Currensy.
DETROIT, MI
99.1 WFMK

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan City Ranked One of the Lowest for Cussing in America

Didn’t your mother teach you better than that? That’s something you might hear in certain U.S. cities, which have been ranked to have the most swearing in the U.S. But, the good news for Michigan (and for mom) is that one Michigan city has been named one of cities with the least amount of swearing in America.
DETROIT, MI

