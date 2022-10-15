Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
onfocus.news
BREAKING- Amherst Football Injunction Denied
The injunction requested by Amherst High School was denied. The question raised was about a student who had played football at Manawa in the 2018-2019 school year while being home-schooled, then attended Stevens Point Christian Academy in the 2019-2020 school year before transferring to Amherst for the 2020-2021 through 2022-2023 school year. Under WIAA rules student-athletes are eligible for 8 consecutive semesters of high school athletics.
spmetrowire.com
Editorial: If it really is about the students, WIAA must reverse Amherst decision
The 14 senior Amherst Falcons on Friday played what might (wrongly) be the last game of their high school careers. With their teammates, they played it like champions—besting the Stratford Tigers 28-21 with a degree of dignity and class most adults wouldn’t have been able to muster under the same circumstances.
CBS 58
Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
big10central.com
Wisconsin football loses talented receiver to transfer portal
The University of Wisconsin football team lost a third player to the transfer portal in the past eight days with receiver Markus Allen announcing his decision to leave the program. Allen, a redshirt freshman from Dayton, Ohio, was a four-star prospect in UW’s 2021 recruiting class according to Rivals, and...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
nbc15.com
Manny Wilke
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
Video of Wisconsin supermarket’s massive frozen pizza section goes viral: ‘What’s going on down there?’
What in DiGiorno is going on in Wisconsin?
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Survey: Piggly Wiggly is Wisconsin’s favorite grocery store
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna residents don’t have to travel far to visit one of Wisconsin’s favorite grocery stores. A new survey released last month of the favorite grocery store in each state ranks Piggly Wiggly as tops for Wisconsinites. Kaukauna has had a Piggly Wiggly since 1952, when...
nbc15.com
New ARTS for ALL Wisconsin exhibit displaying works of 90-year-old Madison artist
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The art center inside ARTS for ALL Wisconsin on Madison’s East Side, is displaying the life’s work of 90-year-old Bob Hanneman. Wall-to-wall the new exhibit features the complex artwork Hanneman has created over his 70 years as an independent artist. His artwork has been widely...
mystar106.com
2,000-Pound Pumpkin May Set New Record In Wisconsin
Although the classic TV special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” won’t air this Halloween for a second year in a row, Wisconsin residents have been given an opportunity to see a truly great pumpkin up close. A pumpkin grown in Waupun by gardener Tom Montsma...
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
CBS 58
Early taste of winter arrives on Monday
It's unfortunately time to break out the winter jackets as an early taste of winter arrives on Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s by early Monday morning with another Freeze Warning in effect for the entire area. It'll feel way colder than the low 30s as you head...
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
nbc15.com
School District of Beloit picks new superintendent
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Beloit has selected the person expected to lead it into the future. On Monday, the Board of Education revealed it picked Dr. Willie Garrison II, last week and it confirmed that he has since accepted the role. The board will still have...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison installs emergency kits around campus to prevent overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison is one of eleven UW-schools who teamed up with the Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to ensure 12 overdose emergency kits were placed in residence halls and eating facilities on campus. Michelle Kullmann says her story along with others has helped to bring these emergency kits...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin State Patrol K-9 Nora retires after 9 years of service
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol is honoring the service of one of its four-legged officials. The agency’s K-9 Nora is retiring after serving Wisconsinites for the last nine years, according to Facebook post. Nora’s career started in 2013 in the North Central Region. After her handler was...
