Lebanon High School Band Impresses At Carthage Maple Leaf Festival
It was the Lebanon High School band’s best run of the season, the Marching Yellowjackets took home Best Hornline, Best Percussion, and Best Auxiliary captions in finals of the 56th annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage on Saturday. Against some of the best bands in the state. The Lebanon Band was also awarded First Place in finals and the Sweepstakes Award for best-combined parade and field band!!
