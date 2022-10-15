ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Turnto10.com

Fire significantly damages Providence business

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a fire at a Providence business early Tuesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started at a business on Manton Avenue and spread to residential units in the back of the building. Firefighters responded to the call just...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

2 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Providence

(WJAR) — Two people were hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Providence on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 10 southbound near Route 6 west. Police tell NBC 10 that the motorcycle was carrying two people when it lost control and crashed. Both people were wearing helmets and were...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Raynham girl, 16, reported missing

Raynham police said Tuesday that they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Colleen Weaver was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday and that she’s believed to have left home about that time. “She was reported missing by a family...
RAYNHAM, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Man's van stolen, along with tools he needs for work

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police are searching for two people after a van was stolen from the parking lot of a Lowe's store on Monday. Juan Carlos Morales said he was heading inside the Lowe's on Mineral Spring Avenue to buy paint, when he got districted by a text message and accidentally left his keys in the van.
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island marks completion of Route 114 repaving project

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The repaving of Route 114 in East Providence and Barrington is complete. It was the first resurfacing project in Rhode Island to be done with funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $11 million project covered five miles of Route 114.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
SWANSEA, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
LEOMINSTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Dead whale washes up at Mansion Beach on Block Island

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A dead whale washed up at Mansion Beach on Block Island, New Shoreham police said Sunday. An NBC 10 News viewer sent photos through Chime In of a black whale with a white underside on the shore. Police said Mystic Aquarium will be handling...
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Turnto10.com

Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School

(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
WOONSOCKET, RI

