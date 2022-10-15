Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Fire significantly damages Providence business
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Fire Department responded to a fire at a Providence business early Tuesday morning. Investigators said they believe the fire started at a business on Manton Avenue and spread to residential units in the back of the building. Firefighters responded to the call just...
Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts
Officers counted at least nine coyotes. They retreated after the arrival of cruisers with their lights flashing.
Turnto10.com
2 hospitalized following motorcycle crash in Providence
(WJAR) — Two people were hospitalized following a motorcycle crash in Providence on Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 10 southbound near Route 6 west. Police tell NBC 10 that the motorcycle was carrying two people when it lost control and crashed. Both people were wearing helmets and were...
Turnto10.com
Raynham girl, 16, reported missing
Raynham police said Tuesday that they’re asking for the public’s helping in finding a 16-year-old girl reported missing. Police said Colleen Weaver was last seen about 1 a.m. Tuesday and that she’s believed to have left home about that time. “She was reported missing by a family...
2 suspects in Cranston break-in appear in court; search continues for 3rd
Two suspects involved in a house break in Cranston faced a judge Monday morning.
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Turnto10.com
Smithfield man accused of crashing into fence, car at Woonsocket Police Department
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Smithfield man is accused of driving drunk, and crashing through a metal fence and hitting a parked car at the Woonsocket Police Department early Sunday morning. "He totally dismantled the fence," said Sgt. Jesse Nunnemacher. An officer on his way into the station shortly...
Turnto10.com
Man's van stolen, along with tools he needs for work
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — North Providence police are searching for two people after a van was stolen from the parking lot of a Lowe's store on Monday. Juan Carlos Morales said he was heading inside the Lowe's on Mineral Spring Avenue to buy paint, when he got districted by a text message and accidentally left his keys in the van.
Worcester Police Find 20 Pounds Of Fentanyl In Apartment After Firefighters Kick In Door: Cops
Police arrested a Worcester man after firefighters kicked in his door while clearing a building earlier this week and found 20 pounds of fentanyl and an unregistered firearm, authorities said. Joseph Boucher faces charges of trafficking fentanyl, possession of an unregistered gun and unregistered ammo, possession of a firearm in...
Turnto10.com
Shots fired in Providence neighborhood, one in custody
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Police responded to a report of gunshots fired in Providence on Sunday night. Officers responded at about 10 p.m. to Calverly Street. Police told an NBC 10 crew at the scene that nobody was hit. The road was taped off, and police eventually took a...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island marks completion of Route 114 repaving project
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The repaving of Route 114 in East Providence and Barrington is complete. It was the first resurfacing project in Rhode Island to be done with funds from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The $11 million project covered five miles of Route 114.
Turnto10.com
Man accused of attacking his mother in Middletown to appear in court
(WJAR) — A Canadian man accused of beating his mother in Middletown is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Houshang Azimi is charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60. Police say his mother suffered broken bones and a collapsed lung. The attack allegedly took place...
Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday. Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m. It’s not clear...
Turnto10.com
Man acquitted of murder in shooting death of his father in Woonsocket
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 24-year-old man was found not guilty of murder Tuesday in the shooting death of his father in Woonsocket. A judge acquitted Alex Cote of first-degree murder and two gun counts in the killing of Adam Castonguay last year. The defendant testified that he shot...
Turnto10.com
East Providence man dies in Route 6 crash in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WJAR) — An East Providence man died in a one-car crash on Route 6 in Swansea early Sunday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. Officials said 25-year-old Phillip Mello was the only person in the car. The crash was reported at...
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Turnto10.com
West Warwick couple indicted for alleged firearms trafficking and ghost gun manufacturing
(WJAR) — A Statewide Grand Jury has indicted a West Warwick couple for allegedly trafficking firearms and manufacturing ghost guns. Russell Gravier, 41, and Christina Federici, 37, face multiple felony charges following an investigation from the state’s Urban Violent Crime Task Force. The two were arrested on July...
Turnto10.com
Dead whale washes up at Mansion Beach on Block Island
BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WJAR) — A dead whale washed up at Mansion Beach on Block Island, New Shoreham police said Sunday. An NBC 10 News viewer sent photos through Chime In of a black whale with a white underside on the shore. Police said Mystic Aquarium will be handling...
Turnto10.com
Broken pipe causes closure at Woonsocket High School
(WJAR) — Woonsocket High School and the Woonsocket Area Career and Tech Center will be closed on Wednesday while crews repair a broken underground pipe. According to Woonsocket superintendent Patrick McGee, the pipe was discovered after there was a drainage back-up in two basements of the high school on Tuesday. Students were dismissed at 11:45 a.m. while technical crews worked to identify the problem.
