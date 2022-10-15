Just debating the issue of homelessness in Spokane on a different article with a woman on here.. She claimed there was plenty of affordable housing, thus no reason for people - not on drugs or mental to be without housing. I pushed back, called the Spokane housing authority- come to find a wait list (like all other cities) for Section 8 housing. Spokane's homeless community is organized. It is SICKENING to hear about ANOTHER family - out on the street. More to come. Winter coming. How cold can landowners be for a few bucks?
I understand that landlords need to be paid for the use of their property, but they do have a choice. I believe keeping excellent tenants far outweighs the risk of taking a chance of getting poor renters for a few dollars more. I really hope this landlord reconsiders not renewing her lease.
Remember the owners aren’t the bad guys. The rents go up when the property value taxes increase. I blame the President and Gov Inslee.
Comments / 48