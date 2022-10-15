There’s a very special part of my house, one you probably don’t know about even if you’ve been to my home. It’s in our living room, on our couch, in my seat. Everyone has “their spot” on the couch, right? Well, mine is right in the corner. It always has tons of pillows and a blanket because I’m always cold, and it’s been used so much over the last 6 1/2 years that the back cushion is all worn down. Whenever I’m not looking, my kids try to steal my spot. And every time, I swat them out of my way! Most of the time, I call them back once I’m settled, and they snuggle in under the blanket with me.

4 HOURS AGO