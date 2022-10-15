Read full article on original website
MLB
Phillies-Padres position-by-position breakdown
Welcome to the 2022 National League Championship Series, and if these were the two teams you had expected would be here, please tell us who wins the next Powerball drawing. That this series does not have the Mets, Dodgers or Braves does not mean it’s lacking in star power; it does, after all, have Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, J.T. Realmuto, Manny Machado, Aaron Nola, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Hader and so on. It’s got two fan bases absolutely starved to get back to the World Series, and one of these teams will deliver on that promise.
MLB
3 keys to the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres
The Phillies and Padres have taken very similar paths on their way to meeting in the National League Championship Series. They secured the final two NL Wild Card berths to make the postseason, then each pulled off an upset on the road in the NL Wild Card Series. Both knocked off a 100-win rival in the NL Division Series, with the Phillies (87-75) eliminating the Braves (101-61) and the Padres (89-73) shocking the Dodgers (111-51).
MLB
A liability no more, 'pen has pushed Phils to NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Dramatic moments call for dramatic music. Seranthony Domínguez’s wife, Sarahi, knows this. Her husband became the Phillies’ most trusted reliever earlier this season. Phils manager Rob Thomson never named him the closer, but Domínguez appeared regularly in the game’s biggest moments. Los Dos Carnales’ “Mis Raíces” played every time Domínguez left the bullpen at Citizens Bank Park. It is a popular song from the Mexican band, but when he exited the bullpen for the ninth inning Saturday in Game 4 of the National League Division Series, the “Game of Thrones” theme played instead.
MLB
Padres stymied by Phillies pitching, drop NLCS opener
SAN DIEGO -- Back to reality. The Padres eliminated the Dodgers at Petco Park over the weekend, sending San Diego into something of a city-wide party. That was, after all, the hurdle they'd been waiting to clear for the last decade. • NLCS Game 2, presented by loanDepot: Today, 4:30...
MLB
How Phils rallied around Harper on last trip to San Diego
SAN DIEGO -- Bryce Harper sat alone in the manager’s office that night. It was June 25 at Petco Park, and Harper had been hit on his left thumb by a 97.2 mph fastball. The thumb was broken. The thought crossed Harper’s mind that his season might be finished. Phillies president of baseball operations David Dombrowski had been watching the game with Jimmy Rollins from the team’s front office suite. Dombrowski excused himself and made his way to the clubhouse.
MLB
Everything at stake for Guardians, Yankees in Game 5
And so we have a Game 5, our only one in the Division Series round. It’s quite a doozy, featuring the favored and forever-dramatic New York Yankees and the upstart (and SpongeBob-crooning) Cleveland Guardians. The stakes are through the roof on this one, obviously: It’s a win-or-go-home game, between...
MLB
Experts pick NLCS winner, MVP
The Phillies and Padres kick off the National League Championship Series Tuesday night in San Diego. Both teams pulled off major upsets to make it to the NLCS, and now they’re competing for a shot in the Fall Classic. Here's how the experts think it will go down. •...
MLB
4 bets to consider for NLCS
This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings.com. We’re down to just two teams in the National League. Everyone expected an NL West team and an NL East team to be squaring off in the NL Championship Series, but I’m not sure anyone expected them to be the Padres and Phillies.
MLB
Rocker leads Rangers prospects in AFL
In the 30 years of the Arizona Fall League, no player arrived at the developmental circuit with more fame than Michael Jordan. After His Airness, Tim Tebow and Bryce Harper would be the next-most famous participants. Kumar Rocker, currently pitching for the Surprise Saguaros, might come in fourth on that...
MLB
What's next after Braves' tough end to '22?
ATLANTA -- Asked what he was thinking about or feeling after he awoke on Sunday, Braves manager Brian Snitker said he was "disappointed and pissed off." "I just wasn’t feeling real good, to be honest with you," Snitker said. "I was thinking I’d much rather be getting ready to come down [to Truist Park] to play Game 5."
MLB
The key storylines for today's NLCS, ALCS games
We hope you have adjusted to the Yankees winning their American League Division Series because they have to get right back out there today. The compressed postseason -- and of course an inconveniently timed rainout -- put the decisive game of the ALDS and the first game of the AL Championship Series back-to-back, which means we get two games, two straight days. Which means we get to do this all day and all night Wednesday, too.
MLB
Winning ways follow Dombrowski to Phillies
The Phillies aren’t still playing if Rob Thomson didn’t become manager when he did, replacing Joe Girardi when the Phillies were 22-29. They went from being seven games under .500 to being 65-46 the rest of the way. Then they swept the Cardinals in an NL Wild Card Series before beating the Braves, defending champions of the world and 101-game winners during the regular season, in the Division Series round. It is a wonderful story -- a baseball lifer like Thomson finally getting his chance at the age of 59 and watching his team deliver the way it has.
MLB
Top 12 performers of the postseason (thus far)
You can be one of the best players in the world, but it’s the postseason when your brilliance has the brightest light on it, when everybody sees it. Throughout the Wild Card Series and Division Series, there have been some true standouts. Here’s a look at the 12 best performers in the playoffs -- whose teams are still alive -- so far. These guys might just be getting started.
MLB
Cole 'in command of the moment,' steers ALDS to G5
CLEVELAND -- By the seventh inning on Sunday, as waves of fatigue began to crash in Gerrit Cole’s prized right arm and legs, the right-hander had already achieved his stated objective of cutting through noise and finding his postseason focus. He had answered the call in a critical win-or-else scenario, needing a win to keep the Yankees’ season alive.
MLB
Bader emerging in postseason ... and making Yankees history
CLEVELAND -- Heralded for his defense, Harrison Bader is thriving in the postseason spotlight. On Sunday night at Progressive Field, with New York staring down the prospect of elimination in Game 4 of the American League Division Series, Bader found the seats for the third time in this series. He hammered the first pitch he saw from Guardians starter Cal Quantrill in the second inning, launching a Statcast-projected 429-foot blast to left-center field.
MLB
Oh brother! Nola bros set for sibling showdown
SAN DIEGO -- It was around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when Stacie and A.J. Nola came to a bittersweet realization while winding down from the thrill of watching their sons Aaron and Austin advance to the National League Championship Series. "One of our boys is going to be playing for...
MLB
Two inside-the-park HRs by one team in one game?!
PEORIA, Ariz. – Orioles outfield prospect Heston Kjerstad is so hot right now, his guess of an answer for a very obscure baseball trivia question was on the nose. He and Braves infielder Cal Conley both hit inside-the-park home runs in the Scottsdale Scorpions’ 6-4 win over the Peoria Javelinas on Monday afternoon. It might not surprise anyone to know that having two inside-the-park home runs by one team is not particularly common at the big league level. The duo was asked how many times they think it’s happened in the last 45 years.
MLB
Important decisions the Dodgers need to make this offseason
LOS ANGELES -- After a franchise-record 111 wins during the regular season, the Dodgers’ hopes of winning a second World Series title in three seasons came to a disappointing end with a 5-3 loss to the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday night.
MLB
MLB Pipeline's 2022 All-Rookie Team
You could make an easy case for this being one of the most talented rookie classes in history. Rookie hitters were collectively worth 54.9 fWAR this season, the second-highest for a single class since 1900 trailing only the 2015 group (75.1) that boasted Kris Bryant, Francisco Lindor and Carlos Correa among others. Rookie pitchers were worth 46.4 fWAR in 2022, the 18th-best in that 123-year time period.
MLB
Here are 8 possible landing spots for Trea Turner
Trea Turner has been one of the most durable, reliable shortstops in the Majors since 2018, putting the 29-year-old in position to be one of the biggest names on the free-agent market this winter. Turner leads another stacked shortstop class, one that is likely to include Dansby Swanson, Xander Bogaerts...
