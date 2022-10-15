The Extra Point: G.W. Long vs Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — The G.W. Long Rebels still have a shot at winning the region despite falling to Ariton earlier in the year. The Reebls went on the road to take on Abbeville Friday night.

A win against the Yellow Jackets paired with an Ariton Loss would give Long a chance to hold a portion of a three-way tie for first. That would only come true if G.W. Long beats Wicksburg next Friday night.

G.W. Long wins 35-15.

