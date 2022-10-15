ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WSLS

Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia

Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Attention leaf-peepers! Fall foliage peaks over the next two weeks

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. One of the best things about living in this area is getting to see the vibrant fall foliage every year! The leaves have been slowly changing over the past few weeks and many of you are sharing the view of your backyards.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Blacksburg Brew Do returns for its 13th year

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Brew Do is returning this year, bigger and better than ever. The event will be held at the grounds of Historic Smithfield, on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access to enter the grounds at noon. The event...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NRVNews

Day, Susan Kingma Hudson

Susan Kingma Hudson Day, 56, of Livermore, California, peacefully departed this earth on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves behind her husband, Dr. David Day of Livermore, California; parents, Marilyn and Stan Kingma of Roanoke, Virginia; brothers, Dave Kingma (Athena) of Livermore, California, and Joseph Kingma (Sandy) of Daleville, Virginia, plus many extended family members.
LIVERMORE, CA
WHSV

Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared

PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
wbtw.com

8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke Valley SPCA holds ‘Spayghetti’ fundraising event

ROANOKE, Va. – A unique fundraising event to help the Roanoke Valley SPCA. On Tuesday, the shelter held a ‘Spayghetti’ event to raise money for animal procedures. Spaghetti, salad, and bread meals were sold for $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit. For every six meals...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
COVINGTON, VA
WSLS

Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...

