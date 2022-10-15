Read full article on original website
WSET
Maury River celebrated as a Virginia Scenic River with new designation
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday, Rockbridge County, the Cities of Buena Vista and Lexington, and the towns of Glasgow and Goshen celebrated the Maury River's designation as a Virginia Scenic River. Local stakeholders and citizens gathered for a ceremony and reception at Jordan's Point Park with the...
WSLS
Halloween events happening soon in Southwest, Central Virginia
Looking for something to do to get ready for Halloween?. From the Highlands all the way down to Southside, these are some events you can mark down on your calendars:. Hull-o-ween at Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. - It’ll be a classic Halloween night at the drive-in. There will be a costume competition, trunk-or-treat, and a car decorating competition. Hull’s will be playing Hotel Transylvania and Ghostbusters starting at 7:30 p.m.
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence to be expected in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department is having a training exercise today between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Central Virginia Community College (3506 Wards Road). According to LPD, the following entities will be included in the exercise:. LPD Tactical Unit. LPD Crisis Negotiation Team. LPD Drone...
WSLS
Attention leaf-peepers! Fall foliage peaks over the next two weeks
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of Beyond The Forecast!. One of the best things about living in this area is getting to see the vibrant fall foliage every year! The leaves have been slowly changing over the past few weeks and many of you are sharing the view of your backyards.
WSLS
ACC Hoops: North Carolina tabbed as No. 1 in preseason poll
ROANOKE, Va. – The ACC released it’s preseason poll for the upcoming 2022-2023 Men’s Basketball season. The North Carolina Tar Heels were voted to finish first in the conference, just one season removed from being National Runner-Up. The Virginia Cavaliers were tabbed to finish third this upcoming season. Tony Bennett and company are hoping to return to the standard as they return all five starters and have more depth than they’ve had in seasons past. Part of that starting five will be the team’s top scorer Jayden Gardner who was also named to the preseason All-ACC Second Team.
WSLS
Scarecrow Trail returns to Downtown Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – You know it’s Halloween time in the town of Rocky Mount when the scarecrows come out. This is the fourth year the Franklin County Scarecrow Trail is being held in Downtown Rocky Mount. Businesses, residents, and non-profits compete by displaying fun and creative scarecrows...
WSLS
Efforts to curb violent crime in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Att. Gen. Jason Miyares announced two initiatives with the same goal: curbing Virginia’s uptick in violent crime. “From 2019 to 2021, fatal shootings across the commonwealth rose by 39%,” said Youngkin in a press conference Tuesday. Roanoke, Danville, Martinsville, and...
WSLS
Blacksburg Brew Do returns for its 13th year
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Brew Do is returning this year, bigger and better than ever. The event will be held at the grounds of Historic Smithfield, on Oct. 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have access to enter the grounds at noon. The event...
NRVNews
Day, Susan Kingma Hudson
Susan Kingma Hudson Day, 56, of Livermore, California, peacefully departed this earth on July 25, 2022, surrounded by her beloved family. She leaves behind her husband, Dr. David Day of Livermore, California; parents, Marilyn and Stan Kingma of Roanoke, Virginia; brothers, Dave Kingma (Athena) of Livermore, California, and Joseph Kingma (Sandy) of Daleville, Virginia, plus many extended family members.
Fitzgerald checks out Virginia Tech, plans to return officially
After landing a scholarship offer last week from Virginia Tech, Nolensville (TN) three-star wide receiver Chance Fitzgerald took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech. He enjoyed his time in Blacksburg so much that he plans to return officially. “I got to tour the school and the facilities,” Fitzgerald said of...
WHSV
Bob Grebe says goodbye to WHSV
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An era has come to an end. Bob Grebe said his goodbye’s Friday evening, and is off to a new career and new adventures. Bob started at WHSV in 2015, and served as the Daybreak co-anchor and anchor/producer of the News at Noon. More recently, he began serving as the Evening news co-anchor while maintaining his position as anchor/producer of the News at Noon.
UVA Women's Basketball Commit Kymora Johnson Now a Five-Star on ESPN
Johnson is now the No. 24 overall recruit in ESPN's HoopGurlz rankings for the class of 2023
WSLS
Vehicle crash cleared on US-58 in Patrick County
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. According to VDOT, US-58 is now open to traffic. A vehicle crash is causing lane closures and traffic detours in Patrick County. Authorities said the incident happened on US-58 in the vicinity of Dan River Road. As of 5:11 p.m., all lanes were closed....
WDBJ7.com
Patrick Co. crash along Route 58 cleared
PATRICK Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash in Patrick Co. has closed Route 58 near Dan River Road. A detour has been put in place with EB using Willis Road, and WB using Mountain View Drive. There is no estimate as for when...
WSLS
Tasty Tuesday: Lil’ Bit Corny keeps fun flavors poppin’ in the New River Valley
RADFORD, Va. – “Ya know…you have a dream. You work hard at it, and dreams do come true.”. That dream for Christine, Marvin and Katlyn Eilert was to bring something new to the New River Valley. Christine knew it had to be a Lil’ Bit Corny.
WSLS
Wednesday’s temperatures make little headway following near-record chill Tuesday
ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday was the coldest October day we’d seen in about 4-5 years, with some early season snow flurries floating around too!. Some snow flurries will be possible Wednesday morning, but we don’t expect them to be as persistent. High temperatures will actually recover by...
wbtw.com
8 people shot near James Madison campus in Virginia
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Eight people were shot early Sunday morning at an outdoor gathering in Harrisonburg near the campus of James Madison University, according to police. All of the victims were between 18 and 27 years old, according to tweets from the city of Harrisonburg, which said the...
WSLS
Roanoke Valley SPCA holds ‘Spayghetti’ fundraising event
ROANOKE, Va. – A unique fundraising event to help the Roanoke Valley SPCA. On Tuesday, the shelter held a ‘Spayghetti’ event to raise money for animal procedures. Spaghetti, salad, and bread meals were sold for $10, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit. For every six meals...
WDBJ7.com
Covington High School alumni gather to say last goodbye to school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Generations came together to celebrate the 110th anniversary of Covington High School. But it’s an emotional celebration as they’re also saying goodbye. Blue and gold deck the halls of Covington High School. Alumni proudly wear their school colors as they come together one last...
WSLS
Backups due to disabled vehicle cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is no longer congested, according to VDOT. A disabled vehicle has caused a 6-mile backup on I-81 North in Montgomery County, according to VDOT. Authorities said that the incident happened near mile marker 125. As of 3:39 p.m., the northbound left shoulder...
