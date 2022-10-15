Missing Texas teen crashes car after Nebraska police chase; woman’s body found in trunk

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- A Texas teenager who was reported missing Thursday was involved in a crash after a police chase in Nebraska on Friday and the body of woman was found in the trunk of the car.

Tyler Roenz, 17, who was reported missing Thursday, was involved in a crash after a police chase in Nebraska on Friday and the body of woman was found in the trunk of the car. His mother was also reported missing. Photo courtesy of Harris County Sheriff's Office

Tyler Roenz, 17, was reported missing with his 49-year-old mother Michelle Roenz around 11:40 a.m. Thursday and had last been seen at a home on Birch Arbor Court in the Houston suburb of Humble, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an alert .

Gonzalez confirmed Friday that Roenz crashed near the Nebraska town of Aurora and is being treated at St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island in serious condition. Officials said the pair may have been driving a black 2011 Mazda.

Police in Texas did not confirm whether the body found in the vehicle could be that of Michelle Roenz. Nebraska State Patrol said in a statement that investigators are still working to positively identify the victim.

Nebraska police said that Texas authorities had notified them around 2:45 p.m. on Friday that the vehicle was believed to have been involved in a homicide and to be on the lookout for it.

The vehicle was found around 3 p.m. on Friday traveling westbound on Interstate 80, Nebraska police said.

"A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver of the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The suspect vehicle continued westbound with speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour," the statement from Nebraska State Patrol reads.

After a nine-mile chase, the Mazda tried to slow down but hit the back of a truck and left the road before striking a tree in a ditch near mile marker 299. Roenz has been arrested though his charges were not immediately clear.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com