ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Comments / 6

Terri Buchawiecki
3d ago

after the guns taken off of the young people at ths fall festival i tjink the metal detectors were a great call. way to go pahrump

Reply
5
Bob Cruikshank
3d ago

It’s a sad world we live in where young people have no sense of morality or fear of the law. My generation would not have dared to bring a weapon to school. We would not have even have thought of it.

Reply
4
Related
Fox5 KVVU

North Las Vegas police host free drive-in Halloween movie night

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department announced that it will once again host a drive-in Halloween movie night. According to a news release, the double feature movie night will mark the department’s 22nd annual Safe Halloween event. North Las Vegas police said the free...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Fallen officer’s family speaks on his death

Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Weeks after the shooting death of veteran officer Truong Thai, his family spoke out, and explained exactly who he was. Henderson City Council votes in favor of new casino …
LAS VEGAS, NV
actionnews5.com

Newborn girl safely surrendered at fire station near Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A newborn was safely surrendered at a fire station in Henderson, near Las Vegas, Monday afternoon, according to the Henderson Police Department. Authorities said the baby girl was in good health when officers arrived. The surrender was consistent with the Safe Haven Law, which...
HENDERSON, NV
pvtimes.com

Pahrump man dies in rollover crash

A Pahrump man has died following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday, Oct. 13. The incident, according to Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis, occurred just after 11 p.m., along Highway 160 near Mesquite Avenue. “Crews arrived on location and found that vehicle accident as described,” Lewis...
PAHRUMP, NV
WGAU

Bodycam footage shows shooting that killed Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas police released body camera footage on Monday showing the moment a man allegedly fired 18 shots at two officers, killing one of them. Despite being mortally wounded, Officer Truong Thai returned fire as he laid on the ground. The suspect -- Tyson Hampton, 24, of Las Vegas -- was arrested several blocks away after the pre-dawn shooting on Oct. 13, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy