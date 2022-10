Oct. 19—The Fallston girls soccer team rolled into C. Milton Wright on Monday and left with a 5-0 win over the Mustangs in Upper Chesapeake Bay Athletic Conference play. The Cougars (9-3, 4-1) scored multiple goals in each half to beat the Mustangs (6-5-1, 3-2-1) in the Chesapeake Division battle.

BEL AIR, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO